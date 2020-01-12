advertisement

Sam Mendes’ World War I film has a long life ahead, while Knives Out is on the way to $ 160 million or more.

Some good news this weekend: The slight increase in revenue at the beginning of 2020 continued with total sales of around $ 130 million. ($ 120 million was paid on the second weekend of 2019.) At the top was Sam Mendes’ innovative “1917”. With $ 36.5 million, he doubled number 2 in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” for easy placement at # 1.

Four new and larger studio releases were released during the three-day period, compared to two in 2019 – “The Upside” and “A Dogs Way Home”, along with the independent “Replicas”, which was only $ 2.3 million Brought in dollars. This means that the main reason for the jump is more new titles than a bigger revival of the box office is suggested.

The big question this year is whether original titles like “The Upside”, “Hustlers” and “Knives Out” can continue to appear. “1917” shows initial strength that should go to these levels or higher. But the other three new wide releases all look as if they are to a certain extent below the $ 50 million mark in Germany. The success rate must be higher.

Universal

“1917” plays in over 3,400 theaters and is a great success, but it’s not a surprise. It is a film with a distributor that has left its mark and found the answer it deserves. Universal (who distributed but did not make the film; it comes from his partners at DreamWorks) has managed to lower expectations with a “forecast” of $ 20 million for the weekend. This led to a consensus of $ 25 million as an expectation.

That was absurdly low. War films at this level always have an audience. Two months ago, the much mocked “Midway” managed to open over $ 17 million. The more contemporary “Lone Survivor” was expanded on the same day in 2014 and posted (adjusted) over $ 40 million (yes, it had Mark Wahlberg). American Sniper reached $ 90 million next year.

The difference is that “1917” is just starting a perfectly positioned long distance. His Golden Globes attention helped, but the play brought it to an interested audience, hoping for word of mouth and Oscar nominations, followed by its second (and holiday) weekend. (“Survivor” got a similar A-Cinemascore; “Sniper” was A +).

Imagine that “1917” had a domestic shot of around $ 150 million or more. And the strategic plan – a rare studio release that was maximized during the Oscar voting period – clearly works. (For earlier plays, see “The Revenant.”) When the expansion opened, $ 40 million was raised, and the best actor and director were won. In total, over $ 190 million domestic and $ 550 million worldwide profit was generated.) The first foreign data for “1917” brought in $ 20 million this weekend.

Warner Bros.

According to estimates, “Just Mercy” ranks fourth with “Like a Boss”. The social justice drama, directed by Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx, was shown in 25% fewer cinemas than the women’s comedy.

On the first platform, which ran on Christmas Day, there was a first A + Cinemascore, which was again confirmed in surveys among a wider audience. This likely word of mouth would be improved if Jamie Foxx could be nominated as a supporting actor. This is difficult if the main role in the fraud category is displaced and if a film is at the bottom of the list of screening priorities.

Gross for “Just Mercy” is comparable to “Harriet” when it opened in a little less cinemas in early November, but at a time when competition was much less. This film will end up being more than four times its opening, and this could do the same. This is a positive result for a film that was shot against the normal constraints of a viable theater play and comes from Warners after a series of dramatic disappointments.

Paramount Pictures

The success of “Hustlers” points to a return to female stories revolving around women from the working class (the previous Fox hits “9 to 5” and “Working Girl” are now Disney objects with remake potential). It’s possible that this story of Tiffany Hadish and Rose Byrne arguing over their beauty product ($ 29 million) follows the example, but the signs are not good. It opened to $ 10 million, a B-Cinemscore, a slight drop on the second day, and terrible reviews.

Consider Paramount happy compared to Disney, who inherited the 2017 Underwater filmed as part of its Fox acquisition. January is not the automatic dump site that it used to be, but that seems to have been the case here. Although it received attention at the last minute as an entertaining, inventive change and praised Kristen Stewart’s game performance (reviews were better than “Boss”), the C Cinemascore and weak opening suggest a short shelf life. No grief for Disney; Among all its titles, the studio had over 13,000 screens this weekend.

The holdover numbers do not differ from the trends observed during the holidays. “Skywalker” fell 56%; Two years ago, “The Last Jedi” fell 50% on the second weekend of the year. As predicted, generating $ 520 million domestically is at full speed, $ 100 million less than last time. It is around $ 250 million to $ 300 million less worldwide.

“Jumanji: The Next Level”, although “Skywalker” opened a week earlier, only brought in a million dollars less this weekend. Imagine it will be ahead of you next weekend with $ 300 million in sight. Great, but about $ 100 million less domestically than last time.

Sony’s good results continue as “Little Women” performs best among the late Christmas releases. It declined 44%, and for domestic sales in excess of $ 100 million, this is certain. As with 1917, the future could be supported by Oscar nominations, and this achievement could improve opportunities in key categories. Foreign is slow to roll across 11 territories totaling $ 20 million. This still appears to be a big winner for Sony, especially in terms of its $ 40 million budget.

However big it may be, it could fade compared to Knives Out. With a drop of 36%, this is the best holdover. The domestic potential is $ 160 million, and more if it wins the Best Picture nomination.

Frozen II is $ 459 million on its eighth weekend. this is ahead of its predecessor, although it is no longer certain whether it will reach the domestic $ 500 million mark. “Spies in Disguise”, which opened Christmas Day, is fighting in its third and last top ten week. It ends with a very disappointing domestic total of around $ 75 million.

The top ten

1st 1917 (Universal) week 3; Last weekend # 17

$ 36,500,000 (+ 5,809%) in 3,434 cinemas (+ 3,423); PTA (per theater average): $ 10,629; Accumulated: $ 39,221,000

2. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney) week 4; Last weekend # 1

$ 15,059,000 (-56%) from 4,279 theaters (-127); PTA: $ 3,519; Accumulated: USD 478,170,000

3. Jumanji: The next level (Sony) week 5; Last weekend # 2

$ 14,000,000 (-47) in 3,904 theaters (-230); PTA: $ 3,586; Accumulated: $ 257,125,000

4. (bound) Mercy only (Warner Bros.) Week 3; Last weekend # 29

$ 10,000,000 (+ 12,952%) in 2,375 theaters (+ 2,371); PTA: $ 4,211; Accumulated: $ 10,436,000

4. (bound) Like a boss (Paramount) NEW – Cinemascore: B; Metacritical: 32; European summer time. Budget: $ 29 million

$ 10,000,000 in 3,078 cinemas; PTA: $ 3,249; Accumulated: $ 10,000,000

6. Little women (Sony) week 3; Last weekend # 3

$ 7,650,000 ($ 44) in 3,216 theaters ($ 92); PTA: $ 2,379; Accumulated: $ 74,031,000

7. Underwater (20th Century Fox) NEW – Cinemascore: C; Metacrit: 49; European summer time. Budget: $ 50 million

$ 7,003,000 in 2,791 theaters; PTA: $ 2,509; Accumulated: USD 7,003,000

8. Frozen II (Disney) week 8; Last weekend # 4

$ 5,761,000 (-51%) in 2,655 theaters (-520); PTA: $ 2,170; Accumulated: $ 459,384,000

9. Knife out (Universal) week 7; Last weekend # 7

$ 5,725,000 (-36%) in 2,060 theaters (-82); PTA: $ 2,779; Accumulated: $ 139,622,000

10. Disguised spies (20th Century Fox) Week 3; Last weekend # 6

USD 5,108,000 (USD -51) in 2,671 theaters (USD -831); PTA: $ 1,912; Accumulated: USD 54,616,000

