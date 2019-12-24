advertisement

Screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns and actor George MacKay were integral parts of Sam Mendes’ unique collaborative film adventure.

After directing the two Bond films “Skyfall” and “Specter”, Sam Mendes said to him: “Take your ass down and write something yourself!” And so he recruited Krysty Wilson-Cairns from his “Penny” horrible writing space. First, they adapted Gay Taleses “The Voyeur’s Motel”, which fell apart in terms of rights and truthfulness. A second canceled project followed.

The third time was the attraction of “1917”, a project that Mendes could control from start to finish. As soon as Steven Spielberg read the script, DreamWorks was on board. Spielberg also supported Mendes’ directorial debut “American Beauty”, which won five Oscars, including “Best Film” and “Director”. If “1917” repeated this feat 20 years later, it would be the first time in Oscar history.

While there is no question that “1917” creates technical problems and a likely win for cameraman Roger Deakins, the film is based on his anti-war script and empathetic performances, especially the up-and-coming British actor George MacKay, who is the oldest son in “Captain Fantastic”, his first American role.

This time Mendes developed an original script that nobody could touch. He was inspired by a story told by his grandfather, a World War I veteran, Alfred. He was a small man who delivered letters across the no man’s land under a fog that was over two meters high. And the film would be shot in one shot. No pressure.

Anne Thompson

It turned out that the Scottish writer Wilson-Cairns was a fan of the First World War. At the London kitchen table, where Mendes perfected “Skyfall”, they distributed cards with positions on the front line in April 1917. At this time, the Germans withdrew to the Hindenburg Line, which Wilson-Cairns reduced as “40 miles to 10 miles.” Weapons ”described weapons packed like never before. It was a war of paralysis, trench against trench, 500 meters apart, a war of centimeters. War films are all very similar: they are the trenches or the no man’s land. It was also a war of wear and tear and slaughter. On the first day of the Somme, 60,000 British soldiers died for 400 meters of land that they had lost three days later. “

When the authors put the structure of the film out of action, they realized that “1917” was an opportunity to show a much larger landscape of the slaughter through the lens of soldiers who rushed to deliver their urgent message and save 1,600 lives , “People’s lives are based on the fact that a letter gets through,” she said. The writers found out where the French cities were and then followed the treacherous path that the two infantrymen took on foot, throwing in events and stories they had picked up over the years.

After the first draft, Wilson-Cairns increased the stake by adding a more personal connection for Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman): his brother (Richard Madden) is a lieutenant at the front. After researching other films, from Hitchcock’s “Rope” to “Victoria” to “Birdman”, the screenwriter realized that she had to write this script frame by frame. “Usually a script is a blueprint for a film that is changing,” she said. “It was important that this script be as close to the final film as possible.”

“1917” is also a road movie, similar to “The Wizard of Oz”. Faced with the treacherous unknown, the characters are really looking for the security of their home. The soldiers cross constantly changing terrain, from the muddy ditches and bunkers through the no man’s land, which is littered with barbed wire and deep, flooded craters, to the French countryside, which with plane crashes and snipers poses its own dangers, a burned-out, bombed-out French city ,

Anne Thompson

Spielberg questioned the rigors of an almost exclusively outdoor single-shot film, for which a corresponding cloud cover would be required. In fact, the first day of shooting was so sunny that the company didn’t shoot and had to rehearse. The next day, they filmed pages worth two days.

The individual shots serve the simple story (with all the technical skills required: “You don’t need any frills in the script,” said Wilson-Cairns), while we follow the haunting action through two hours from seven to ten. tiny continuous sequences artfully knitted together. Our eyes anxiously search the room for the next deadly rifle shot. The story is interrupted only once: the screen goes black when one of the soldiers is knocked flat. We don’t know if he’s dead or alive. Anything can happen to two unknown relatives who carry the film.

The actors rehearsed and blocked with cardboard boxes on a London stage. In France, the team carefully planned the pre-planned processes – at this point in time, production designer Dennis Gassner designed and built the appropriate processes on site, including kilometers of snake trenches. (If you don’t cut off, you have to build the whole thing.) For the camera crews, this meant sliding in the mud, being shot and smashed as they seamlessly transitioned from remote controlled high-tech devices to special SteadiCam rigs as needed. “It was an endurance effort for the crew,” said Mendes.

François Duhamel / Universal Pi

The size of the bomb craters was outrageous. A breathtaking shot that flew over the water at the bottom of a crater was captured by a distant camera on a wire. Gassner also built a French city, which he then destroyed. In the film’s most breathtaking performance, comparable to the collaboration between Gassner and Deakins and Denis Villeneuve in “Blade Runner 2049”, Deakins illuminates the bleak city at night with intermittent (perfectly timed) torches and “the largest single lamp I have ever created have ”- A 360-degree burning church, which is illuminated by 2,000 1-component light bulbs with dimmers. The famous cameraman modeled the effect of “Jarhead” when he staged oil rig lights on site and added CG fire in the post.

The actors had to execute every minute, but after months of rehearsing it felt liberating. They don’t talk much and run a lot. The last 45 minutes of the film only offer 20 lines of dialogue. After each shot, the actors stomped back to the starting line to take notes from Mendes and repeat the entire shot. Sometimes they were so far away that they couldn’t hear the director “cutting”. “We released them, let’s go,” said Mendes, “to give them the freedom and confidence to be able to do this without thinking.” There were as many “happy accidents” as mistakes, “he said.

Sometimes they made 20 takes, although things became calmer as the team got more skilled. Editor Lee Smith helped Mendes choose the right setting before starting the next shot. they had to match exactly. “This was acting in its essence,” MacKay told me. “We didn’t wing. There was never improvisation. We got to the point of the technique, repeated it and researched it so many times, like rehearsing a piece, that it penetrates your muscle memory. It is the most mutual experience I have ever had because everything has to work in harmony. It’s a constant handover: the movement you perform supports the flow of the camera, determined by the set determined by the samples we did in an empty room Your subconscious allows you to be more present to handle the moments that were not planned. It is the technical preparation to enable you to be absolutely true at the moment. “

At some point, Scofield runs across a ditch as infantry lines climb over it amid heavy artillery. He runs for his life, ducks and dodges and recovers from the overthrow. “It wasn’t planned,” he said. “None of these collisions.”

Anne Thompson

MacKay’s central scene takes place when Scofield meets a young French girl (Claire Duburcq) hiding in a basement with a baby. The real story comes from a Betamax video from the War Museum that Wilson-Cairns never forgot: a retreating British soldier stole milk from an evacuated farmhouse in 1914, and a day later he met a woman and a starving baby in a cellar in Lyon. He gave them milk. “What’s the baby’s name?” He asked. “I don’t know,” she replied.

MacKay understood that this baby connected Scofield to the house he had left behind. “There was real magic in the scene,” he said. “It happens in real time. It’s not the moment you cut away when the baby grabbed my finger. The scene says so much about the violence of war and the terror of this experience, being the opposite of it. Scofield loves his home (and) if he touches it, he can’t be here.

“The subject of the film is at home,” he said. “In the war the film is playing. The context gives history a place where we can explore the extremes of humanity and what that teaches us about ourselves. “

