The legendary DP has just received his 16th ASC nomination for moving into the trenches of World War I and has now received serious Oscar impulses.

It took 14 nominations before cameraman Roger Deakins finally received the elusive Oscar for “Blade Runner 2049”. He is again the front runner for “1917”, the brave, single-shot World War II thriller directed by Sam Mendes. But this time it is different: With his technical achievement he enters the realm of Emmanuel (Chivo) Lubezki.

“1917” is not only the Tour de Force of the season, but also the boldest film in Deakins’ legendary career. He received his 16th ASC nomination on Friday and is now well on the way to winning his second Oscar in a row.

But the concept of shooting “1917” as one shot (put together by Lee Smith) was a bit of a shock to Deakins at first. That is, until Mendes convinced him that the best way to tell his story was about two young British soldiers – Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) – who were sent on a seemingly impossible mission to bring a letter across no man’s land to prevent a German ambush of 1,600 men.

“When Sam and I first talked about it, we said we weren’t going to think about why we were doing it, but how we were doing it,” said Deakins. “What should the audience see? The trick was that it felt like it was a camera move. Only then did we consider how we could turn it and what techniques we could use. We cut them down to four different rigs, each with a specific use for a specific section of the film. We used a steadicam, the Trinity (the three-axle hybrid stabilizer), a cable (remotely controlled from a vehicle) or a hand with a stabilized camera. “

For Deakins, the best camera was the Alexa Mini LF, the light, large-format version of the LF, the ARRI specially developed for “1917” by accelerating the trenches without it. In fact, the entire film was a choreographed dance with the two actors.

“I like the image reproduction of the Alexa, but we wanted a higher resolution camera,” added Deakins. “And I wanted the look that you get from a 40 mm lens on a large format camera, just like when I take still pictures with my Leica. They have a certain (shallow depth of field), that of photography from the time of the First World War resembles. ”So most of the film was shot with 40mm signature primes.

Mendes also had a few set rules for shooting this very intense and haunting obstacle course: keep moving forward, keep it in the present, and never go too far ahead of what Schofield and Blake are watching. For Deakins, the visual language was shooting master shots without reporting: the interaction between the soldiers and the devastated but sometimes beautiful landscape. The naturalistic lighting scheme consisted of cloudy skies during the day and controlled lighting for indoors and at night. The experience brought him back to documentaries about war zones, “where you need to position yourself to reflect what is happening in front of you,” he said.

“In the no man’s land, for example, how do we get the camera close to the horse to see the flies, and how do we (Schofield and Blake) get back into the shot? How do we elegantly move from one character to another without opening We did a lot of storyboarding and then rehearsed the actors for months before we started filming. We had to figure out the sets with (production designer) Dennis Gassner and the art department, the length of the trenches and the front. Everything had to be sorted out before the first spade was put into the ground. “

Naturalism, however, gave way to surrealism when Schofield woke up after being knocked out (the only recognizable cut in the entire film). “Sam and I said this was a moment when we could become very (dreamy) to create this very strange world of darkness,” said Deakins. “How much time has passed? Is it a nightmare? Is he alive? And then we thought that at that punk moment, the camera could just go out the window. It doesn’t have to be connected to it. It’s like imagination. “

And what the camera shows are the ruins of a French village (built in Shepperton Studios), whose shadows are cast by crazy torches. Schofield makes his way to the village only to be chased by German snipers in an action sequence reminiscent of a video game. The main lighting (supported by the predetermined torch) was a huge lighting system designed by Deakins in the courtyard and designed to look like a burning church.

When Schofield is cornered, he ducks into a basement where he spots a young woman with a baby. “In a way, that was one of the hardest moments,” said Deakins. “On the one hand you have to see it, on the other hand there would be no big, blazing fire, there would be no practical lights. So the art department designed a boiler to ignite the set and the action Sam had blocked with the girl in the corner “And they sit by the fire and go to the bed in the corner. So I put a little oil lamp over there. It was wonderful to have a real baby because it was so good for the actors.”

Schofield’s subsequent escape into the river and rapids (especially at the Tees Barrage whitewater sports center in north-east England) presented a completely different challenge. “Here we could control the water flow and set up our own course for George to go down,” said Deakins. “We literally built a scaffold road that ran along the water flow. This was so that we could use a chase vehicle to follow George down the course. A 20-foot Technocrane telescopic arm with a 3-foot drop on a Libra remote head that carried our camera under it enabled us to swing out of the water. We used a Hydroflex underwater case to submerge the camera for a short part of the job. “

The slower sections of the sequence were shot on the part of the Upper Tees River known as the Low Force. This included the river bank and the ascent through the fallen trees. “We also shot plates (of Rocky Canyon) on the Upper Tees with a drone to track the river from the perspective of our main unit camera,” added Deakins. “It was the preparation and the intense rehearsal time put into the sequence that allowed us to shoot in such an efficient way.”

They saved the best in the end when Schofield ran for his life at the forefront. It was literally a tightrope walk. “The camera starts with a 50-foot techno crane down in the ditch, then booms as it goes over the top,” said Deakins. “Then it is pulled off the handles and they start running backwards. And they connect it to another rig that is on a chase vehicle. Then that takes off. And then these two handles put on uniforms and become extras and part of what’s going on in the camera … while George is running, so it’s a quarter of a mile along the front, and in the end George goes over the top of the trench and the camera hits his arm and goes into the trench with him. “

Deakins have never lost sight of hitting all the important blows in one flowing motion after another. “I love my job, but it was great to be able to do this long and put everything in order,” he said. “Because you can’t say, ‘It all works, now stop … I’ll come back to it. ‘You have to do it all the way, it’s a hell of a lot for everyone. “

