Sam Mendes’ one-take war drama should have a long and healthy life, while death row dramas “Clemency” and “Just Mercy” fight for priority.

“1917” (Universal) is the outstanding new edition in limited edition, which is one of the best of the year and increases the upcoming dates and chances for awards. “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros.) and “Clemency” (Neon), both serious dramas that focused on the death penalty, were not as strong, but they both performed as expected.

Also noteworthy is “Uncut Gems” (A24), a barely typical public holiday rate with further publication, which contributed to its initially very limited start with $ 20 million and five days of further publication.

Remarkable: “The Irishman”, “Marriage Story” and “The Two Popes” – Netflix ‘three award winners – are all due to a minimal play (although full-page newspaper advertisements in New York and Los Angeles convey something else). It looks like all spot checking earnings are now streamed. For comparison: “Roma” added theater at this point (with a somewhat later debut).

opening

1917 (Universal) – metacritical: 80

$ 570,000 in 11 cinemas; PTA (per theater average): $ 51,818; Accumulated: $ 1,008,000

Universal took the opportunity to release Sam Mendes’ First World War set film on a first seven-city platform before his break on January 10, and to position him for high-end Oscar opportunities. The overall numbers for the weekend are excellent if seven cinemas outside of New York / Los Angeles are added – even more if they appear after two days of the first Christmas game.

With an A Cinemascore and strong holds that confirm positive word of mouth, the four main theaters in New York / Los Angeles will be awarded for a little less than $ 90,000 for three days after the numbers have drilled down. Again, this is lower than a traditional opening on Friday. But there is also a time of maximum demand for screens and seats. While it’s not the best year (both “Parasite” and “Uncut Gems” started better), it’s still impressive.

Among its 11 theaters, “Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker” was defeated at some of the top locations, suggesting that it is not a movie that is only intended for large city viewers.

War films had been released on Christmas Eve – Clint Eastwood’s American Sniper on its way to a $ 400 million domestic run, but also the $ 100 million “Lone Survivor”. These first numbers do not guarantee a result in this area, but especially not. The prospects for the upcoming Oscar are excellent.

What’s next: The time has come on January 10th.

Mercy only (Warner Bros.) – metacritic: 67; Festivals include: Toronto 2019

$ 110,000 in four theaters; PTA: $ 27,500; Accumulated: $ 228,000

Warner Bros. platformed this true story with Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx for two reasons. The first step is to qualify for awards, with Foxx being a serious candidate for a supporting actor nomination. The second is to get initial attention before the release on January 10th. This played in the top theaters of New York / Los Angeles and did not have the effect of “1917”, but hit the mark even with good, not good reviews. Both Star Power and Foxx’s potential nomination should help Foxx get more attention as it expands.

What’s next: The national break for this is also January 10th.

clemency (Neon) – metacritical: 77; Festivals include: Sundance, Toronto 2019

$ 37,078 in two cinemas; PTA: $ 18,539

The Sundance Grand Jury Dramatic Film Prize winner last January (with some outstanding successes since then) opened on Friday in two theaters in New York / Los Angeles to a modest number, but still had enough resonance to push its slower rollout. An important task was to qualify Alfre Woodard, who was recognized for her performance as a death row prison guard, for a possible Oscar nomination (her performance, although not yet recognized by groups, has been criticized as much as any other candidate )).

In its two theaters (Angelika in New York and The Landmark in Los Angeles), this had the disadvantage of opening after all other releases. It competes for both seats and screens. This makes this initial number more impressive for a film with a difficult topic and like “Just Mercy” good but not extraordinary reviews.

What’s next: This means that two cinemas will be added this Friday, the top cinemas on January 10 and the dates in the following weeks.

The song of the names (Sony Pictures Classics) – Metacritic: 55; Festivals include: Toronto 2019

$ 41,156 at 10 theaters; PTA: $ 4,116; Accumulated: $ 78,770

Francois Girard, who directed the art house hit “The Red Violin” in 1998, directed this film with Clive Owen and Tim Roth about a miracle son of Holocaust victims who is just disappearing when he wants to score as an actor and his friend who is him chases Nieder. This Canadian production (Girard’s Quebecois) opened in New York, Los Angeles, and three cities north of the border to generate mediocre reviews and modest interest.

What’s next: The story and the cast should gain a head start in this regard, which is reinforced by SPC backing, which ensures the most suitable play.

Ip Man 4: The Finale (Well Go USA) – Metacritic: 62

$ 1,034,000 in 70 theaters; PTA: USD 14,771; Accumulated: $ 1,444,000

The closing of this popular Chinese franchise with Donnie Yen, directed by Wilson Yip, is based in the United States. At home, she was positioned to play on the prime end date, with parallel release in North America on reasonable terms leading to an excellent five-day result nationwide.

What’s next: While this should remain limited, it should continue to gain importance.

Week 2

Invisible life (Amazon)

$ 6,202 in 2 theaters (no change); PTA: $ 3,101; Accumulated: USD 21,137

Karim Ainouz’s prestigious Brazilian family drama continues to have trouble getting attention, despite playing in two top-class New York and Los Angeles specialty theaters.

A24

Ongoing / expanding (Revenue over $ 50,000)

Uncut gemstones (A24) Week 3

$ 9,553,000 at 2,341 cinemas (+2,336); Accumulated: $ 20,002,000

Here’s a bet nobody would have made a month ago: The Safdie Bros. made a film this Christmas that goes beyond “Cats”, “Bombshell” and “Richard Jewell”. However, everyone would now believe that it is the best domestic sum for all these films. The gross comes with a C + Cinemascore, but one that probably comes from a combination of polarized reactions. This has several ways to become A24’s biggest domestic success (Hereditary at $ 44 million), but it’s no longer impossible. All of this will also benefit the Oscar chances.

Bombshell (Lionsgate) week 3

$ 4,700,000 in 1,480 cinemas (no change); Accumulated: $ 15,631,000

This is a weekend when older viewer publications often see their pre-Christmas numbers rise. However, this fell 8% over the original numbers, which were reasonable but not outstanding. The film lags behind “Vice”, which opened on Christmas Day last year.

Parasite (neon) week 12

$ 552,957 in 170 theaters (-57); Accumulated: $ 22,329,000

Although the competition for top screens is huge and many of the cinemas had less than full show times, this South Korean crossover success this weekend achieved a PTA of over $ 3,000 after three months in the game. And it has the rise of certain Oscar announcements ahead.

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight) week 11

$ 250,000 in 155 theaters (-85); Accumulated: $ 20,917,000

The controversial film by Taika Waititi has also kept a few screens late in its runs; it hopes to get attention with awards.

Pure Bajo

A hidden life (Fox Searchlight) Week 3

$ 208,000 in 118 theaters (+12); Accumulated: $ 756,065

Unfortunately, this could be the highlight of Terrence Malick’s latest film. This World War II story about religious resistance to the Nazis has received passionate support from some critics and the director’s fans. However, the general interest is negligible, despite the opening at the best possible time and the nationwide top ranking.

Dark water (Focus) week 6

$ 175,000 in 140 theaters (-331); Accumulated: $ 10,532,000

Todd Haynes’ bleak business drama with Mark Ruffalo hasn’t caught the attention of some other new releases late in the year, but there have been some delayed positive reactions on social media as people caught up with titles. It still has enough theater attention to raise the total of over $ 10 million.

Harriet (Focus) week 9

$ 130.00 in 112 theaters (-91); Accumulated: $ 42,481,000

Maintaining presence and waiting for the Oscar nomination as confirmation of the nod from Cynthia Erivo, the best actress, is already “Harriet” a huge success. The opening at the beginning of the season was a smart move.

Also noticed:

Pain and fame (Sony Pictures Classics) – $ 47,899 in 41 cinemas; Accumulated: $ 3,855,000

63 Up (Britbox) – $ 33,810 in 17 theaters; Accumulated: USD 229,279

