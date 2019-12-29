advertisement

While Universal made bad headlines at the box office with the struggles of “Cats”, it had some success this Christmas with DreamWorks “1917”, with a limited Christmas release along with Warner Bros. ” Just Gnade. “

“1917” was released on eleven screens in seven cities on Wednesday and was priced at $ 1 million over five days, including $ 570,000 from Friday to Sunday for an average of $ 51,818 per screen. Sam Mendes’ World War I film won an A on CinemaScore and a 90% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes for three Golden Globe nominations, including Best Film.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. “Just Mercy” released the traditional four-screen platform release and earned a strong five-day launch of $ 228,000, $ 110,000 at FSS and $ 27,500 on weekends includes. Critics rated the drama of social justice positive with 79% Rotten Tomatoes, but the audience was enthusiastic about the film with 98% RT and an A + from all demographic aspects in CinemaScore surveys. Both “1917” and “Just Mercy” will be released on January 10, three days before the Oscar nominations are announced.

“1917” shows George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman as two World War I British soldiers who had less than 24 hours to target and stop a planned attack on the withdrawing German forces before they were ambushed, that could kill hundreds. Colin Firth, Mark Strong and Benedict Cumberbatch also starred in the film Mendes directed and wrote with Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

“Just Mercy” tells the real story of Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan), a Montgomery-born Harvard graduate who leaves lucrative jobs to become a defender in a still prejudicial deep south. As one of his first cases, he became the honorary representative of Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), a man who was wrongfully jailed and sentenced to death for murdering a white woman. Brie Larson also plays a leading role in the film, which is based on Stevenson’s memoirs staged by Destin Daniel Cretton, who wrote the film with Andrew Lanham.

NEON’s “Clemency” also opened on Friday and was awarded the US Prize of the Dramatic Jury at this year’s Sundance. The film arrived on two screens in Los Angeles and New York and raised $ 37,000, which is an average of $ 18,500 per screen. “Clemency” plays Alfre Woodard as a prison guard on death row monitoring the execution of an inmate (Aldis Hodge) convicted of robbery and murder. Wendell Pierce and Richard Schiff also starred in the film, which was written and directed by Chinonye Chukwu and contains 98% rotten tomatoes.

9 women-led superhero films in 2020, from ‘The Eternals’ to ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ (photos)

The next year will be a big year for superpowered women, with 9 superhero films by women in 2020. And if rough estimates come out, these films could reach over $ 4 billion in cinema sales worldwide. Not only that, but if “Birds of Prey”, “Mulan”, “Black Widow”, “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Eternals” are among the ten best films of the year in 12 months, it will be reading for the first time ever What women will kick ass in cinemas in 2020.

1. “The Rhythm Section” – January 31

January begins with Blake Lively’s long-awaited spy thriller, “The Rhythm Section,” a potential franchise star led by longtime James Bond film producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. Lively has dark hair, an icy cold look, and tries to violently regulate things in the film Mark Burnell wrote based on his book of the same name. Directed by Reed Morano, best known for her work on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown also starred.

2. “Raptors” – February 7th Margot Robbie plays Harley Quinn again, who is now parting with the Joker and teaming up with a crew of badass women like Black Canary (Jurnee Smollet-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to do that stop villain Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) before he can have Cassandra Cain (Basco) murdered.

3. “Mulan” – March 27th Director Niki Caro’s live action features Disney’s vibrant 1998 star, Liu Yifei, as the legendary Chinese warrior who risks everything out of love for her family and country to become one of the greatest fighters the Middle Kingdom has ever known Has.

4. “The new mutants” – April 3 The horror film starring Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones” and Anya Taylor-Joy) was shot two years ago and has been in limbo since then. It was originally scheduled to premiere in April 2018, but it did. The film’s director confirmed that the film will still be crafted from December 2019, but the first trailer is expected to be released in January.

5. “Black Widow” – May 1st Set immediately after the events of “Captain America: Civil War”; “Black Widow” follows Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) as she teams up with former members of the (former) Soviet homicide squad she grew up with to defeat an even greater threat.

6. “Wonder Woman 1984” – June 5 In the late phase of Cold War tensions, Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) faces two new enemies, including villain Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and the unexpected return of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). Patty Jenkins returns to head the sequel to the 2017 hit. Watch the spectacular trailer here.

7. “Monster Hunter” – September 4th Based on the Capcom video game series, “Monster Hunter” plays Milla Jovovich as the leader of a military unit that is placed in a parallel world dominated by wild monsters. In her desperate struggle for survival, she allies with a mysterious man (Tony Jaa) who has found a way to fight back.

8. “The Eternal” – November 6th Starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Gemma Chan, the next heroic team at Marvel Studios is all about a race of ancient people created a million years ago by the cosmic beings, the Celestials. There is no trailer yet, but Comic-Con fans first experienced Brazil in public. Read about it here.

9. “No Time to Die” – April 2 (UK) / April 8 (USA) Yes, technically, it’s a James Bond appearance by Daniel Craig in his last appearance as James Bond. But we include it because 007 works with the first female OO, “Nomi”, played by “Captain Marvels” Lashana Lynch. “So stay on your track. You’ll get in my way, I’ll put a bullet in your knee. The one that works,” says Nomi Bond in the last trailer.

Move over guys – 2020 seems to be going down as the year when superhero films with a female front will dominate the box office

