“1917”, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”, “The Irishman”, “Joker” and “Ford v Ferrari” were nominated by the American Society of Cinematographers in the Feature Film category at the ASC Outstanding Achievement Awards organization on Friday announced.

Four of the nominated cameramen are former nominees. Roger Deakins (“1917”) was nominated 16 times and won four times, while Robert Richardson (“Once upon a time … in Hollywood”) was nominated eleven times and Phedon Papamichael (“Ford vs. Ferrari”) and Rodrigo Prieto (“The Irishman “) has three nominations each.

Lawrence Sher (“Joker”) is a first-time ASC nominee, as are the three nominated cameramen in the Spotlight Award category, which honor films that have not yet received a broad cinema release: Jarin Blaschke for “The Lighthouse”, Natasha Braier for ” The Lighthouse ”. Honey Boy ”and Jasper Wolf for“ Monos ”.

Also read: How Roger Deakins, cameraman from 1917, filmed Sam Mendes’ one-shot film from the First World War

Films that are believed not to have been nominated include “Parasite”, “A Hidden Life”, “Little Women” and “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”.

In the past decade, an ASC nomination has been a very reliable predictor of Oscar success. The ASC nominated all five of the possible Oscar nominations four times (including a year in which the tie resulted in seven ASC nominations) and four of the five nominations six times.

Overall, 85% of the ASC film nominees received Oscar nominations in the 2010s, although in several cases the academy’s cameramen department made more courageous or artistic decisions than the ASC: “Ida” versus “The Imitation Game”, “The Tree of Life “About” Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy “,” Never Look Away “about” First Man “last year.

Also read: How ‘The Lighthouse’ spreads tremendous horror through simple cinematography

In the 33-year history of the ASC Awards, only two films have won the Oscar for cinematography without having previously been nominated by ASC: 1989’s “Glory” and 2006’s “Pan’s Labyrinth”.

The winners will be announced at the ASC Awards on Saturday, January 25th. That evening, four more awards will be held simultaneously in Los Angeles.

The nominees:

Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC for “1917”

Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC for “Ford v Ferrari”

Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC for “The Irishman”

Robert Richardson, ASC for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Lawrence Sher, ASC for “Joker”

Spotlight Award

Jarin Blaschke for “The Lighthouse”

Natasha Braier, ASC, ADF for “Honey Boy”

Jasper Wolf, NSC for “Monos”

“1917” and 12 other “one-shot” films, from “Timecode” to “Birdman” (photos)

Filming a long, extended shot in a film is one of the best ways to gain recognition and show some of your directing skills. But it is often so complex and ambitious that only a handful of directors have ever dared to make their film look like it was shot in a continuous, uninterrupted shot. Sam Mendes is the last to attempt the feat for his first 1917 World War II episode, and the boy has done it. Here are some other films that have paved the way for him.

“Rope” (1948) The master of tension Alfred Hitchcock was the first to try a single-take feature film that took on a radical experiment on a large budget and stars on the A list, including James Stewart. His film “Rope” was inspired by a play by Patrick Hamilton and concerned two men who murdered someone, hid his body in a large wooden case, and then held a dinner party with the case as the center to prove that they could commit something perfect murder. Hitchcock believed that if the time between cuts was over, the tension over whether the body was still in the trunk would be lost. The director orchestrated an elaborate ballet with his camera and actors and filmed the film like a play. Due to the technical time constraints of the time, he wrote the script in 10-minute blocks, stocked his camera with the largest film cans available, and placed the invisible cuts while the camera moved behind a chair or table. Warner Bros.

“Macbeth” (1982) No discussion of unbroken attitudes would be complete without mentioning the Hungarian author Béla Tarr, who established himself as a master of punishment with his television adaptation of “Macbeth” in 1982. Although there are actually two shots, the first is just five minutes long and the remaining 57 minutes in one fell swoop would be the basis for his future films “Satantango”, “Werckmeister Harmonies” and “The Turn Horse”.

“Timecode” (2000) For his experimental film “Timecode”, director Mike Figgis installed four light digital cameras, which were taken in real time, and then played all four recordings with a length of 93 minutes simultaneously in the four quadrants of the screen. The audio is downmixed so you can hear the dialogue in a particular quadrant when you need it, and sometimes multiple cameras see the same actor at the same time, but from different angles. In fact, it has been shown that digital cinematography can do as much, if not more, than is possible with film. Screen Gems

“Russian Ark” (2002) While other filmmakers hid their cuts between invisible cuts and other tricks, director Alexander Sokurov filmed “Russian Ark” in one shot. His 96-minute film featured 2,000 actors on screen and three live orchestras as they all crossed the huge winter palace of the Russian Hermitage in Saint Petersburg and told a story of Russian history that spanned 300 years. Wellspring Media

“La Casa Muda” (2010) and “Silent House” (2012) Both the Uruguayan film “La Casa Muda” and the American remake “Silent House” with Elizabeth Olsen claim to have been shot in a single, unbroken shot to capture the real-time effect of a woman venturing through a haunted house with history supposedly based on real events. However, it is believed that both films actually have cuts, since the original was shot with a digital camera with a minimal budget, each of which could only film for a maximum of 15 minutes. Open Road Films

“Fish & Cat” (2013) The Iranian film “Fish & Cat” by director Shahram Mohri begins by following a man who is carrying a mysterious bag that is slowly becoming bloody, but the camera then begins to introduce new people with their own perspective on the reality we see to follow as if the actors were giving each other a virtual baton. Iranian Independents

“Birdman” (2014) For Michael Keaton, Alejandro Iñárritu’s best picture winner experienced a revival of his career, he won another Oscar with the cameraman Emmanuel Lubeski and told of an ambitious satire by an actor who tried to escape his past as a film star in the face of pressure from industry and other external factors. The director said in an interview that we live our lives through steadicam without editing it and that the audience had to do the same with this character. “I wanted this character to be immersed in this inescapable reality and the audience had to live with him for these desperate three days,” Iñárritu told Variety. Fox Searchlight

“Victoria” (2015) German director Sebastian Schipper filmed the 140-minute “Victoria” not only in one shot, but only in a handful of shots and chose the best run that became the final film. Adopt films

“Son of Saul” (2015) László Nemes’ intense Holocaust drama sticks to the back of the head of his main character and makes him visible in almost every moment of the 107-minute film while he experiences the horrors of a German concentration camp. The film follows a member of the Sonderkommando, a Jewish prisoner who was detained in the extermination camps and who was forced to participate in the gassing of other prisoners for fear of his own life. Sony Pictures Classics

“Utøya: July 22nd” (2018) Director Erik Poppe told the story of a Norwegian terrorist attack by staging it in real time, using fictional characters and filming them as if they had been shot over 90 minutes in a single shot. Pope’s film appeared the same year when Paul Greengrass made his own film on the same terror incident on July 22nd. Nordisk film

“Blind Spot” (2018) Norwegian actress Tuva Novotny made the film “Blind Spot” her directorial debut, telling the story of a mother and father’s life changed by a tragedy in one shot. Courtesy of TIFF

“1917” (2019) Cameraman Roger Deakins told TheWrap that “1917” is only intended as a single shot and has some invisible cuts, but you never know where it is. Since Sam Mendes’ war episode never stays in the same place and crosses almost everything outdoors, the team had to carefully choreograph how the actors, crew, and camera would move at every moment, and they had to do a lot of it without the help of steadicam like in most other one-shot films. Universal pictures

