Universal / DreamWorks’ “1917” receives a big cash spurt from its victory in the Golden Globes and exceeds the expectations of its pursuers, as it is currently up for a $ 36.5 million weekend opening of 3,434 screens and the end of the reign of ” Star Wars: “is valued. The Rise of Skywalker ”at the top of the charts.

In combination with a limited edition of $ 2.7 million over two weeks, “1917” is well on the way to closing the weekend with $ 39.2 million. The World War I film has a stated budget of $ 90 million, but unlike the similarly budgeted “cats”, Universal should be a success because this film plays a good role worldwide as a serious Oscar contender throughout the month becomes. Great performance is expected, especially in the UK, where director Sam Mendes and the cast of the film originated.

While the result of Golden Globes surprised many viewers who had never seen “1917”, the audience reception for the film was very high with an A-on-CinemaScore and a 93% verified Rotten Tomatoes audience value.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ranks second on his fourth weekend at $ 15.3 million, for a total of $ 478 million. Sony’s “Jumanji: The Next Level” is in third place with around $ 13 million on the fifth weekend. Sony has thus surpassed the $ 250 million mark to $ 256 million.

New releases complete the top 5, starting with the Paramount comedy “Like A Boss”, which with an opening price of $ 11 million from 3,078 screens meets the expectations of the chasers. Critics waved the film with a 22% Rotten Tomatoes Score, while the audience was a little more positive with a B on CinemaScore.

Warner Bros. is just behind with an estimated $ 10.8 million on 2,375 screens. WB released the criminal justice drama on Christmas Day on a platform in New York / Los Angeles, and since then the response from the public has been overwhelmingly positive. Continued-release CinemaScore surveys scored A + in all demographics, while Rotten Tomatoes’ results were 82% for critics and 99% for audiences.

This puts the film in a strong position to hold out until January, especially on the weekend of Martin Luther King Jr. when films like “Hidden Figures” and “Selma” that dealt with racist injustice historically performed well the box office.

Outside of the top 5, Foxs opens “Underwater”, a suspense thriller with Kristen Stewart, who is expected to join Charlie’s Angels as another box office flop for the “Twilight” star. It is headed for a $ 6.7 million opening of 2,791 screens against a $ 50 million budget and has a C on CinemaScore and 53% Rotten Tomatoes Score. The film is number 7 behind the third weekend of Sony’s Little Women, which is estimated to cost $ 7.3 million for a total of $ 73 million.

