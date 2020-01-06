advertisement

Sam Mendes’ drama from the First World War hit tough rivals to drive the award ceremony forward.

After impressing audiences with its technical mastery and George MacKay’s career performance, Sam Mendes’ one-shot illusion, the drama from World War I entered the awards season. The film only came to the cinemas last week and was moved to a crowded field of films like “The Irishman”, “Joker” and “Marriage Story”, in which weeks (and even months) of the screening and the stumping time had already been involved were .

No matter, because Mendes’ latest has proven to be the winner in what is probably the most famous category of the Golden Globes: Best Film, Drama. The film prevailed against three Netflix submissions, including Martin Scorsese’s latest mob epic “The Irishman”, Noah Baumbach’s two-hand divorce drama “Marriage Story” and the well-known “The Two Popes” The victory also has Todd Phillips’ hopes Super villain drama “Joker” destroyed, which has gained more and more momentum since its dominance in Venice in September.

At this year’s ceremony, filmmaker Mendes was recognized as the best director, an award he had previously won in 2000 with his “American Beauty” (in 2009 he was also nominated for his work on “Revolutionary Road” and eventually lost to Danny Boyle for his “Slumdog Millionaire” ”). “1917” was also nominated for the best original score thanks to the contributions of Hollywood mainstay Thomas Newman.

In IndieWire’s early review of the film, the “single-shot” characteristic of “1917” was hailed as essential to its power. This writer wrote: “Mendes’ latest version was developed to bring out a unique odyssey through the depravity and utter terror of the First World War. It is based on the wild play of a narrative technique that Blake and Schofield follow throughout their mad mission. And although the “single-take” constellation is hardly a new one – films like “Birdman” and “Rope” have used them over the years, and these are just the best-known examples – Mendes’ ‘1917’ uses it in something fresh; It is not just a mechanism for building tension, but it puts the viewer in the utter unpredictability of life during the war. “

While the film didn’t hit cinemas until December vacation week, early reviews by critics proved to be the best way to increase its visibility. Pre-Thanksgiving screenings found a variety of reactions, from comparisons to other war epics to admiration for the many technical achievements.

The single-take illusion serves the simple story (with all the technical skills required: “You don’t need any frills in the script,” said co-author Krysty Wilson-Cairns) while we watch the haunting plot for two hours up to ten minutes of continuous sequences artistically knitted together. The film contains a handful of nifty cuts, including a long blackout scene that pushes him day to night when it’s needed most, but mostly as a bold single-take epic.

The actors rehearsed and blocked with cardboard boxes on a London stage. In France, the team carefully planned the pre-planned processes – at this point, production designer Dennis Gassner designed and built the appropriate processes on site, including kilometers of snake trenches. For the camera crew (and the acclaimed cameraman Roger Deakins), this meant that they slipped, shot and smashed in the mud as they seamlessly transitioned from remote-controlled high-tech equipment to special SteadiCam rigs when needed.

Mendes dedicates the film to his grandfather Alfred, who served in World War I and didn’t speak about it for 50 years until he told stories with his grandchildren. One was about a man who carried a message that sprouted Mendes’ first script (yes, really!). He wrote the film with Wilson-Cairns (“Penny Dreadful”) at the behest of longtime CAA agent Beth Swofford, who said after the successive Bond films “Skyfall” and “Specter”: “Get out.” Ass and write something yourself. “

The film’s technical merits are diverse, and IndieWire’s own Anne Thompson predicts a hail of Oscar nominations in the coming days. After an early screening, Thompson announced that the film “jumps to the top of a crowded field of Oscar nominees and will likely receive nominations for direction, cinematography, image, score, sound mixing, editing, and production design.” Globe win, there should be more awards.

It should be emphasized that the HFPA voters are not members of the Academy, which means that there is no overlap between the voting organs that decide on the Golden Globe winners and the Oscar winners. While winning “Best Film” will increase the film’s visibility as a serious Oscar nominee, the film’s greater Oscar chances will be determined by how well “1917” performs at this year’s guild awards.

The full list of Golden Globe winners can be found here.

