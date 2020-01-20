“Rocketman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Parasite” and “Toy Story 4” also took home prizes. But the Oscar race gets hot between “1917” and “Ford vs. Ferrari”.
“1917” and “Ford vs. Ferrari” will share the best sound editing awards at the 67th Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel on Sunday evening. “1917” took Dialogue / ADR and “Ford v Ferrari” scored for Effects / Foley. The musical imagination of Elton John, “Rocketman”, was honored with musical honors and “Jojo Rabbit” won the Music Underscore.
The other feature awards went to “Parasite” (foreign language), “Toy Story 4” (animation) and “Echo in the Canyon” (documentation).
This will host a competitive sound editing Oscar race between Sam Mendes’ innovative World War I drama and James Mangold’s exciting racing car biopic. “The lack of visible edits meant that it was sometimes easy to be overwhelmed with sound and never able to cut back to another location,” said Oliver Tarney, the sound editor of “1917 “supervised Make sure that the work we do always contains several levels of detail. We had to make sure that the audience didn’t get tired. We installed a softer soundscape after each of the larger events so that we can build up the tension. “
Twentieth Century Fox
Meanwhile, “Ford vs. Ferrari” offered a 40-minute tour de force around 1966 that served as a mini-film: “We threw out the production sound,” said David Giammarco, the sound designer. “But when we got the real GT40, it helped to inform the cut, because it has its own signature (sound) and you want to wind it up and feel the entire length. Sometimes they cut the shot to match the whine of the engine. And sometimes you can hear the engine and the score (by Marco Beltrami and Buck Sanders) playing almost simultaneously. “
Oscar-nominated producer (“Little Women”) Amy Pascal presented the 2020 MPSE Filmmaker Award to Marvel Studios Executive Vice President for Production Victoria Alonso. The 2020 MPSE Career Achievement Award was presented to Oscar-winning sound engineer Cecelia “Cece” Hall (“The Hunt for Red October”).
Excellent performance in sound editing – Feature Motion Picture – Dialog / ADR
“1917”
Universal pictures
Supervising sound editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE
Editor of the dialogue: Rachael Tate, MPSE
Excellent performance in sound editing – Effects / Foley
“Ford v Ferrari”
Twentieth Century Fox
Supervising sound editor: Donald Sylvester
Sound designers: Jay Wilkenson, David Giammarco
Sound Effects Editor: Eric Norris, MPSE
Foley artist: Anna MacKenzie
Foley artist: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE, Andy Malcolm, Goro Koyama
Outstanding performance in sound editing – feature film – musical
“Rocket Man”
Paramount Pictures
Music editors: Andy Patterson, Cecile Tournesac
Excellent performance in sound editing – Feature Motion Picture – Music Underscore
“Jojo Rabbit”
Fox Searchlight images
Music editor: Paul Apelgren
Excellent performance in sound editing – foreign language function
“Parasite”
neon
Supervising sound editor: Choi Tae Young
Sound designer: Kang Hye Young
Supervision of the ADR editorial team: Kim Byung In
Sound Effect Editors: Kang Hye Young
Foley artist: Park Sung Gyun, Lee Chung Gyu
Foley artist: Shin I Na
Excellent sound editing performance – feature animation
“Toy Story 4”
Walt Disney Studios feature films
Supervising sound editor: Coya Elliott
Sound Designer: Ren Klyce
Editor of the surveillance dialogue: Cheryl Nardi
Sound effects editors: Kimberly Patrick, Qianbaihui Yang, Jonathon Stevens
Foley editors: Thom Brennan, James Spencer
Foley artist: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE
Outstanding performance in sound editing – feature film documentation
“Echo in the Canyon”
Greenwich Entertainment
Sound designer: Robby Stambler, MPSE
Editor of the dialogue: Sal Ojeda, MPSE
Outstanding performance in sound editing – non-theater documentation
“Serengeti”
Discovery Channel
Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Cowgill
Foley artist: Peter Davies
Music editor: Alessandro Baldessari
Foley artist: Paul Ackerman
Outstanding performance in sound editing – episodic long form – dialogue / ADR
“Chernobyl” “Please keep calm”
HBO
Supervising sound editor: Stefan Henrix
ADR supervisory editor: Harry Barnes
Editor of the dialogue: Michael Maroussas
Excellent performance in sound editing – Episodic long form – Effects / Foley
“Chernobyl” “1:23:45”
HBO
Supervising sound editor: Stefan Henrix
Sound designer: Joe Beal
Foley editors: Philip Clements, Tom Stewart
Foley artist: Anna Wright
Outstanding performance in sound editing – episodic long form – music
“Game of Thrones” “The Long Night”
HBO
Music editor: David Klotz
Outstanding performance in sound editing – individual presentation
“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Film”
Netflix
Supervision of sound editors: Nick Forshager, Todd Toon, MPSE
Supervision of the ADR editorial team: Kathryn Madsen
Sound Effects Editor: Luke Gibleon
Editor of the dialogue: Jane Boegel
Foley artist: Jeff Cranford
Supervising Music Editor: Blake Bunzel
Music editor: Jason Tregoe Newman
Foley artist: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE, Alex Ullrich
Outstanding performance in sound editing – student film (Verna Fields Award)
“Heat Wave”
National film and television school
Supervising sound editor: Kevin Langhamer
Excellent performance in sound editing – Episodic short form – Effects / Foley
“The Mandalorian” “Chapter One”
Disney +
Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, David Acord
Sound effects editors: Bonnie Wild, Jon Borland, Chris Frazier, Pascal Garneau and Steve Slanec
Foley artist: Richard Gould
Foley artist: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance
Outstanding performance in sound editing – episodic short form – dialogue / ADR
“Modern love” “Take me as I am”
Prime video
Supervising Sound Editor: Lewis Goldstein
Supervision of the ADR editorial team: Gina Alfano, MPSE
Editor of the dialogue: Alfred DeGrand
Outstanding performance in sound editing – episodic short form – music
“Wu Tang: An American Saga”
Hulu
Music editor: Shie Rozow
Outstanding performance in sound editing – live action below 35:00
“Barry” “Ronny / Lily”
HBO
Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew E. Taylor, Sean Heissinger
Sound designer: Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Mark Allen
Editor of the dialogue: John Creed, Harrison Meyle
Music editor: Michael Brake
Foley artist: Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana
Foley editors: John Sanacore, Clayton Weber
Outstanding performance in sound editing – special venue
“Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series” “Episode 1”
Oculus
Supervising Sound Editors: Paul Stoughton, Kevin Bolen
Sound designer: Andy Martin
Supervision of the ADR editorial team: Gary Rydstrom, Steve Slanec
Editor of the dialogue: Anthony DeFrancesco, Christopher Barnett, MPSE Benjamin A. Burtt, MPSE
Foley artist: Shelley Roden, MPSE Jana Vance
Excellent sound editing performance – non-theater feature
“Go”
Disney +
Supervision of sound editors: Odin Benitez, MPSE, Todd Toon, MPSE
Sound designer: Martyn Zub, MPSE
Dialog Editor: John C. Stuver, MPSE
Sound effects editors: Jason King, Adam Kopald, MPSE, Luke Gibleon, Christopher Bonis
ADR editor: Dave McMoyler
Supervising Music Editor: Peter “Oso” Snell, MPSE
Foley artist: Mike Horton, Tim McKeown
Supervision of the Foley editor: Walter Spencer
Outstanding performance in sound editing – long form for non-theatrical animations
“Lego DC Batman: Family Matters”
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
Supervising sound editor: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch
Sound designer: Lawrence Reyes
Sound effect editors: Ezra Walker
ADR editor: George Peters
Foley artist: Aran Tanchum, Derek Swanson
Foley artist: Vincent Guisetti
Excellent sound editing performance – animation short form
“3 Below” “Tales of Arcadia”
Netflix
Supervising sound editor: Otis Van Osten
Sound designer: James Miller
Dialogue editors: Jason Oliver, Carlos Sanches
Foley artist: Aran Tanchum, Vincent Guisetti
Foley artist: Tommy Sarioglou
Outstanding performance in sound editing – Computer Cinematic
“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)”
Activision Blizzard
Audio Director: Stephen Miller
Supervising Sound Editor: Dave Rowe
Supporting sound designer: Charles Deenen, MPSE Csaba Wagner
Supervisor of the music department: Peter Scaturro
Senior music editor: Ted Kocher
Main sound designer: Stuart Provine
Sound designers: Bryan Watkins, Mark Ganus, Eddie Pacheco, Darren Blondin
Dialogue leadership: Dave Natale
Dialogue editors: Chrissy Arya, Michael Krystek
Sound editor: Braden Parkes, Nick Martin, Tim Walston, MPSE, Brent Burge, Alex Ephraim, MPSE, Samuel Justice, MPSE
Music editors: Anthony Caruso, Scott Bergström, Adam Kallibjian, Ernest Johnson, Tao-Ping Chen, James Zolyak, Sonia Coronado, Nick Mastroianni, Chris Rossetti
Foley artist: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE
Outstanding performance in sound editing – computer interactive game
“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)”
Infinity ward
Audio Director: Stephen Miller
Senior sound designer: Dave Rowe
Senior technical sound designer: Tim Stasica
Supervisor of the music department: Peter Scaturro
Senior music editor: Ted Kocher
Main sound designer: Stuart Provine
Older sound designers: Chris Egert, Doug Prior
Supervising sound designers: Charles Deenen, MPSE, Csaba Wagner
Sound designers: Chris Staples, Eddie Pacheco, MPSE, Darren Blondin, Andy Bayless, Ian Mika, Corina Bello, John Drelick and Mark Ganus
Dialogue leadership: Dave Natale, Bryan Watkins, Adam Boyd, MPSE and Mark Loperfido
Sound editor: Braden Parkes, Nick Martin, Brent Burge, Tim Walston, Alex Ephraim and Samuel Justice
Dialogue editors: Michael Krystek, Chrissy Arya, Cesar Marenco
Music editors: Anthony Caruso, Scott Bergström, Adam Kallibjian, Ernest Johnson, Tao-Ping Chen, James Zolyak, Sonia Coronado, Nick Mastroianni, Chris Rossetti
Foley artist: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE
