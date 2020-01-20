advertisement

“Rocketman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Parasite” and “Toy Story 4” also took home prizes. But the Oscar race gets hot between “1917” and “Ford vs. Ferrari”.

“1917” and “Ford vs. Ferrari” will share the best sound editing awards at the 67th Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel on Sunday evening. “1917” took Dialogue / ADR and “Ford v Ferrari” scored for Effects / Foley. The musical imagination of Elton John, “Rocketman”, was honored with musical honors and “Jojo Rabbit” won the Music Underscore.

The other feature awards went to “Parasite” (foreign language), “Toy Story 4” (animation) and “Echo in the Canyon” (documentation).

This will host a competitive sound editing Oscar race between Sam Mendes’ innovative World War I drama and James Mangold’s exciting racing car biopic. “The lack of visible edits meant that it was sometimes easy to be overwhelmed with sound and never able to cut back to another location,” said Oliver Tarney, the sound editor of “1917 “supervised Make sure that the work we do always contains several levels of detail. We had to make sure that the audience didn’t get tired. We installed a softer soundscape after each of the larger events so that we can build up the tension. “

Twentieth Century Fox

Meanwhile, “Ford vs. Ferrari” offered a 40-minute tour de force around 1966 that served as a mini-film: “We threw out the production sound,” said David Giammarco, the sound designer. “But when we got the real GT40, it helped to inform the cut, because it has its own signature (sound) and you want to wind it up and feel the entire length. Sometimes they cut the shot to match the whine of the engine. And sometimes you can hear the engine and the score (by Marco Beltrami and Buck Sanders) playing almost simultaneously. “

Oscar-nominated producer (“Little Women”) Amy Pascal presented the 2020 MPSE Filmmaker Award to Marvel Studios Executive Vice President for Production Victoria Alonso. The 2020 MPSE Career Achievement Award was presented to Oscar-winning sound engineer Cecelia “Cece” Hall (“The Hunt for Red October”).

Excellent performance in sound editing – Feature Motion Picture – Dialog / ADR

“1917”

Universal pictures

Supervising sound editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE

Editor of the dialogue: Rachael Tate, MPSE

Excellent performance in sound editing – Effects / Foley

“Ford v Ferrari”

Twentieth Century Fox

Supervising sound editor: Donald Sylvester

Sound designers: Jay Wilkenson, David Giammarco

Sound Effects Editor: Eric Norris, MPSE

Foley artist: Anna MacKenzie

Foley artist: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE, Andy Malcolm, Goro Koyama

Outstanding performance in sound editing – feature film – musical

“Rocket Man”

Paramount Pictures

Music editors: Andy Patterson, Cecile Tournesac

Excellent performance in sound editing – Feature Motion Picture – Music Underscore

“Jojo Rabbit”

Fox Searchlight images

Music editor: Paul Apelgren

Excellent performance in sound editing – foreign language function

“Parasite”

neon

Supervising sound editor: Choi Tae Young

Sound designer: Kang Hye Young

Supervision of the ADR editorial team: Kim Byung In

Sound Effect Editors: Kang Hye Young

Foley artist: Park Sung Gyun, Lee Chung Gyu

Foley artist: Shin I Na

Excellent sound editing performance – feature animation

“Toy Story 4”

Walt Disney Studios feature films

Supervising sound editor: Coya Elliott

Sound Designer: Ren Klyce

Editor of the surveillance dialogue: Cheryl Nardi

Sound effects editors: Kimberly Patrick, Qianbaihui Yang, Jonathon Stevens

Foley editors: Thom Brennan, James Spencer

Foley artist: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE

Outstanding performance in sound editing – feature film documentation

“Echo in the Canyon”

Greenwich Entertainment

Sound designer: Robby Stambler, MPSE

Editor of the dialogue: Sal Ojeda, MPSE

Outstanding performance in sound editing – non-theater documentation

“Serengeti”

Discovery Channel

Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Cowgill

Foley artist: Peter Davies

Music editor: Alessandro Baldessari

Foley artist: Paul Ackerman

Outstanding performance in sound editing – episodic long form – dialogue / ADR

“Chernobyl” “Please keep calm”

HBO

Supervising sound editor: Stefan Henrix

ADR supervisory editor: Harry Barnes

Editor of the dialogue: Michael Maroussas

Excellent performance in sound editing – Episodic long form – Effects / Foley

“Chernobyl” “1:23:45”

HBO

Supervising sound editor: Stefan Henrix

Sound designer: Joe Beal

Foley editors: Philip Clements, Tom Stewart

Foley artist: Anna Wright

Outstanding performance in sound editing – episodic long form – music

“Game of Thrones” “The Long Night”

HBO

Music editor: David Klotz

Outstanding performance in sound editing – individual presentation

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Film”

Netflix

Supervision of sound editors: Nick Forshager, Todd Toon, MPSE

Supervision of the ADR editorial team: Kathryn Madsen

Sound Effects Editor: Luke Gibleon

Editor of the dialogue: Jane Boegel

Foley artist: Jeff Cranford

Supervising Music Editor: Blake Bunzel

Music editor: Jason Tregoe Newman

Foley artist: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE, Alex Ullrich

Outstanding performance in sound editing – student film (Verna Fields Award)

“Heat Wave”

National film and television school

Supervising sound editor: Kevin Langhamer

Excellent performance in sound editing – Episodic short form – Effects / Foley

“The Mandalorian” “Chapter One”

Disney +

Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, David Acord

Sound effects editors: Bonnie Wild, Jon Borland, Chris Frazier, Pascal Garneau and Steve Slanec

Foley artist: Richard Gould

Foley artist: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance

Outstanding performance in sound editing – episodic short form – dialogue / ADR

“Modern love” “Take me as I am”

Prime video

Supervising Sound Editor: Lewis Goldstein

Supervision of the ADR editorial team: Gina Alfano, MPSE

Editor of the dialogue: Alfred DeGrand

Outstanding performance in sound editing – episodic short form – music

“Wu Tang: An American Saga”

Hulu

Music editor: Shie Rozow

Outstanding performance in sound editing – live action below 35:00

“Barry” “Ronny / Lily”

HBO

Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew E. Taylor, Sean Heissinger

Sound designer: Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Mark Allen

Editor of the dialogue: John Creed, Harrison Meyle

Music editor: Michael Brake

Foley artist: Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana

Foley editors: John Sanacore, Clayton Weber

Outstanding performance in sound editing – special venue

“Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series” “Episode 1”

Oculus

Supervising Sound Editors: Paul Stoughton, Kevin Bolen

Sound designer: Andy Martin

Supervision of the ADR editorial team: Gary Rydstrom, Steve Slanec

Editor of the dialogue: Anthony DeFrancesco, Christopher Barnett, MPSE Benjamin A. Burtt, MPSE

Foley artist: Shelley Roden, MPSE Jana Vance

Excellent sound editing performance – non-theater feature

“Go”

Disney +

Supervision of sound editors: Odin Benitez, MPSE, Todd Toon, MPSE

Sound designer: Martyn Zub, MPSE

Dialog Editor: John C. Stuver, MPSE

Sound effects editors: Jason King, Adam Kopald, MPSE, Luke Gibleon, Christopher Bonis

ADR editor: Dave McMoyler

Supervising Music Editor: Peter “Oso” Snell, MPSE

Foley artist: Mike Horton, Tim McKeown

Supervision of the Foley editor: Walter Spencer

Outstanding performance in sound editing – long form for non-theatrical animations

“Lego DC Batman: Family Matters”

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Supervising sound editor: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch

Sound designer: Lawrence Reyes

Sound effect editors: Ezra Walker

ADR editor: George Peters

Foley artist: Aran Tanchum, Derek Swanson

Foley artist: Vincent Guisetti

Excellent sound editing performance – animation short form

“3 Below” “Tales of Arcadia”

Netflix

Supervising sound editor: Otis Van Osten

Sound designer: James Miller

Dialogue editors: Jason Oliver, Carlos Sanches

Foley artist: Aran Tanchum, Vincent Guisetti

Foley artist: Tommy Sarioglou

Outstanding performance in sound editing – Computer Cinematic

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)”

Activision Blizzard

Audio Director: Stephen Miller

Supervising Sound Editor: Dave Rowe

Supporting sound designer: Charles Deenen, MPSE Csaba Wagner

Supervisor of the music department: Peter Scaturro

Senior music editor: Ted Kocher

Main sound designer: Stuart Provine

Sound designers: Bryan Watkins, Mark Ganus, Eddie Pacheco, Darren Blondin

Dialogue leadership: Dave Natale

Dialogue editors: Chrissy Arya, Michael Krystek

Sound editor: Braden Parkes, Nick Martin, Tim Walston, MPSE, Brent Burge, Alex Ephraim, MPSE, Samuel Justice, MPSE

Music editors: Anthony Caruso, Scott Bergström, Adam Kallibjian, Ernest Johnson, Tao-Ping Chen, James Zolyak, Sonia Coronado, Nick Mastroianni, Chris Rossetti

Foley artist: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE

Outstanding performance in sound editing – computer interactive game

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)”

Infinity ward

Audio Director: Stephen Miller

Senior sound designer: Dave Rowe

Senior technical sound designer: Tim Stasica

Supervisor of the music department: Peter Scaturro

Senior music editor: Ted Kocher

Main sound designer: Stuart Provine

Older sound designers: Chris Egert, Doug Prior

Supervising sound designers: Charles Deenen, MPSE, Csaba Wagner

Sound designers: Chris Staples, Eddie Pacheco, MPSE, Darren Blondin, Andy Bayless, Ian Mika, Corina Bello, John Drelick and Mark Ganus

Dialogue leadership: Dave Natale, Bryan Watkins, Adam Boyd, MPSE and Mark Loperfido

Sound editor: Braden Parkes, Nick Martin, Brent Burge, Tim Walston, Alex Ephraim and Samuel Justice

Dialogue editors: Michael Krystek, Chrissy Arya, Cesar Marenco

Music editors: Anthony Caruso, Scott Bergström, Adam Kallibjian, Ernest Johnson, Tao-Ping Chen, James Zolyak, Sonia Coronado, Nick Mastroianni, Chris Rossetti

Foley artist: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE

