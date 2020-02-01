advertisement

Cameraman Roger Deakins and cameraman Charlie Rizek discuss how the Trinity was used to take some of the more difficult shots.

Regardless of whether you think the long, continuous illusion of “1917” is immersive brilliance or playful staging, it is hard to impress how the camera moves so apparently in every direction, and yet in that It is able to consistently redesign the image The same level of compositional accuracy that has shaped the career of cameraman Roger Deakins. The camera movement in “1917” also has something very human that never feels like it was carried out in a computer game machine or by a robot.

“It has the movement of the feet and breathing and steps that I like,” director Sam Mendes said in an interview with IndieWire. “It’s sometimes a soft hand feeling, but it’s very subtle. And sometimes the frame is very, very calm and composed. It never felt dry and bloodless and we didn’t want it to feel like it was mechanically controlled I think one of the things that I’m most excited about is that Roger has found a way to do it in a way that we both liked, and yet has complete control over what is remarkable I think that’s mostly the particular mix of the [camera] rigs that Roger chose. “

Deakins used four different stabilization platforms in 1917, including a traditional steadicam, but it was his introduction to the Trinity system that enabled the unique movements of 1917.

“The Trinity was kind of an eye opener,” said Deakins, who was shown the oil rig in Munich when he visited ARRI to prepare for “1917” the future. “

The Trinity is a unique hybrid rig that combines traditional mechanical camera stabilization with gimbal technology to give the camera arm an incredible range of motion that is not possible with a steadicam. ARRI bought the technology in early 2016 when it was taken over by founder Curt Schaller. Below you can see how Schaller is demonstrating the rig at NAB a few weeks after the ARRI acquisition.

“Obviously, what is special about the Trinity is the ease with which you can move up and down; You can make a shot that flows, ”said Deakins. “For example, you can be on someone’s feet and go back and forth. You can do an enormous amount of things that you can’t do with a steadicam, and if you would do it with a [crane] head , you would need an enormous amount of time to set the track. “

This ability to boom up and down was invaluable in 1917 when the camera followed soldiers who were climbing trenches one minute and crawling through the mud the next. A key scene in which the trinity has proven itself are the two main characters who navigate in the no man’s land. The physical challenge was not just keeping the camera up to date while crawling, running, and possibly diving into a crater, but repositioning the camera and changing the compositional relationship between camera, character, and landscape based on Mendes and Deakins Needs.

“As a cameraman, it’s all about camera positioning,” said Charlie Rizek, a 1917 Trinity Operator. “You move the frame three inches up or three inches down. This can convey a different feeling in the frame you are trying to compose, and here the Trinity as operator offers you the full range of camera positioning in front of your eyes. You have two meters in front of you or on the side. That just gives you more flexibility in camera positioning. “

When talking to ARRI employees and other camera teams about the Trinity, there is a major barrier to avant-garde technology: it requires an experienced and experienced operator. Deakins agreed: “The thing about the Trinity is that very few people can use it, and Charlie is incredible.”

Rizek was a steadicam and gimbal operator when he started learning Trinity in 2017. He told IndieWire that it took him a solid seven months to practice before he felt he could control the device properly. He is still learning and honing this ability, never more than with “1917”.

“Most of the pictures we took with the Trinity in this film were things I had never done before,” said Rizek. “With almost every shot that Roger and Sam would block and direct, the Trinity is only used as well as possible. There has never been anything like” 1917 “and I’m not sure if there will be anything like that for a while becomes. “

Rizek started working with Deakins early in the preparation. They initially settled in the apartment building to try out movements and navigate through boxes, while Deakins got a feel for when and how to use his new rig. The cameraman immediately understood that the Trinity did not have the floating feeling of a steadicam. Not only did it enable easy and precise transition to the correct camera position, it also had the weight and gravity of a dolly or a crane.

“It’s a bit more stable, it floats less in the frame where the camera is on a stabilized head,” said Rizek. “It was a good system to print slowly in intimate scenes where the camera had to move slowly or to hold the picture in a locked manner. In these scenes, it was decided that the Trinity would be used more than you would imagine. “

The scene that Rizek recommends to look around if the Trinity is to be used to the fullest is when the plane crashes. The Trinity was busy on the farm throughout this entire scene, right down to George MacKay’s character who got in the truck.

