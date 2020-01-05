advertisement

The Golden Globes weekend is the time for successful award titles that attract audiences as they expand their runs. The highlight among the most recent openings is the Christmas publication “1917” (Universal) with a rare increase on the second weekend. “Uncut Gems” (A24) is still a great success. And “Parasite” (neon) continues to grow even before it is accepted among the winners.

The Israeli documentary Advocate (film movement), nominated by Oscar, had no figures to report. Do not expect more new special titles until February, as some older titles will switch to parallel home viewing after their 90-day exclusive window has ended.

Second week

1917 (Universal)

$ 590,000 in 11 theaters (no change); PTA: $ 53,636; Accumulated: $ 2,280,000

What an impressive way to lead to broad expansion, let alone the heart of the award season! Sam Mendes’ film is clearly a crowd favorite. In the same eleven theaters in seven cities as in the previous week, gross sales even increased by 2% compared to the usual decline on the second weekend. This does not guarantee broad acceptance, but is well suited for a broader appeal.

Mercy only (Warner Bros.)

$ 76,276 in 4 theaters (no change); PTA: $ 19,069; Accumulated: USD 401,276

This combo of Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx should have a decent boost for this data with a decent second weekend for the first stage theater before a big break next week.

clemency (Neon)

$ 32,011 at 9 theaters (+7); PTA: $ 3,557; Accumulated: $ 78,551

A nomination for Best Actress for Alfre Woodard, known for her performance as a death row inmate overseer, is key to the chances of the drama as it slowly expands. Last weekend, $ 35,000 was grossed in the first two cinemas.

The song of the names (Sony Pictures Classics)

$ 68,618 in 17 theaters (+7); PTA: $ 4,086; Accumulated: $ 186,005

This drama by Tim Roth / Clive Owen about the search for a missing violin virtuoso does not blossom, but at least the PTA remained the same in the second week, even with additional theaters.

Courtesy of A24

Ongoing / expanding (Gross over $ 50,000)

Uncut gemstones (A24) Week 4

$ 7,827,000 in 2,686 theaters (+338); Accumulated: $ 36,813,000

This film is a hit for a film that provokes strong pros and cons. Because even if it is a specialized niche film, Adam Sandler is the figurehead. This could reach $ 50 million plus foreign interest, and $ 25 million seemed unlikely.

bomb (Lionsgate) week 4

$ 4,075,000 in 1,721 theaters (+241); Accumulated: $ 24,569,000

Increasing the screens helped Jay Roach’s #MeToo Fox News retelling stay close to last weekend’s gross profit. The future, which will be questioned by Lionsgate’s own Knives Out and several major openings next week, lies with the prize gods as Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie are paying more attention.

neon

parasite (Neon) week 13

$ 888,122 in 222 theaters (+67); Accumulated: $ 23,901,000

There is no end to “parasite”. In its third month of release, the Bong Joon Ho film loses more than its main theaters. The film was a top 20 film all the time, something that was rarely made from a non-English language title. And it hasn’t received an Oscar nomination in just over a week. A $ 4,000 PTA at this stage of the run, especially in these many theaters, is breathtaking.

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight) week 12

$ 358,000 in 209 theaters (+1); Accumulated: $ 21,593,000

Fox Searchlight keeps Taika Waititi’s popular comedy in the spotlight for almost four months. It was her biggest release last year, with the potential for more as she gets the awards’ attention.

A hidden life (Fox Searchlight) Week 4

$ 264,000 in 149 theaters (+31); Accumulated: $ 1,277,000

It’s not a big boom, but at least Terrence Malick’s difficult film from the World War II conscience has held up quite well in its third weekend as it progresses.

Dark water (Focus) week 7

$ 193,000 in 133 theaters (-7); Accumulated: $ 10,935,000

The holidays have extended the run for Todd Haynes’ corporate greed expose, which continues to attract interest after a first major run.

Harriet (Focus) week 10

$ 141,000 in 124 theaters (+10); Accumulated: $ 42,764,000

At this point, everything is fine because this contender for the best actress continues to be present after he has already reached a high level for Focus. In a difficult year for highly specialized distributors, it is their second best gross, well ahead of what one of their competitors has achieved.

No safe spaces (Atlas) week 11

$ 70,000 in 70 theaters (+31); Accumulated: $ (estimated) $ 1,232,000

This politically charged documentary continues to add data with modest results in most theaters, but overall it is steadily improving.

Fantastic mushrooms (A23a) week 16

$ 77,000 (estimated) in 33 cinemas (+3); Accumulated: $ 1,427,000 (estimated)

This documentation, focused on nature and the environment, has quietly accumulated an impressive amount under the radar.

Pain and fame (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 14

$ 67,436 in 88 theaters (+42); Accumulated: $ 3,967,800

Back in more cinemas, with awards being given over and over again (most recently Antonio Banderas as Best Actor of the National Society of Film Critics), this should be $ 4 million more.

Also noticed:

63 Up (Britbox) – $ 34,360 in 19 theaters; Accumulated: USD 299,744

Invisible life (Amazon) – $ 25,461 in 13 theaters; Accumulated: USD 53,190

