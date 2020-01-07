advertisement

2019 ended with a pretty impressive high note when it comes to streaming TV services. Viewers were treated to a wealth of streaming riches and queues were undoubtedly getting longer and longer because viewers found fantastic new series to add to their must-watch lists thanks to everything from Disney + The Mandalorian to HBO’s Watchmen and His Dark Materials , just to name a few examples.

If you want to reduce the backlog of shows and episodes that you have saved for viewing, then come down to that, because not only the streamers you already know and love do not slow down – new services also take years, such as NBC’s Peacock streamer and HBO Max (which will eventually become the home of Friends, now that it has left Netflix). For a last look back at the shows we loved in 2019, meanwhile the figures are in, and once again the team of streaming search engine Reelgood shared with us an overview of the most watched TV series in the last month of the year – a list dominated by that show you may have heard about on Disney +, along with a few other famous names.

The Mandalorian continued to reign as the most watched streaming production that people have been whipping up from week to week since their debut in November. And not for nothing, because it’s a great addition to the Star Wars franchise, this is the first live action Star Wars TV series (and focused on protecting the cute, cuddly hero you may have heard about – the unofficial name Baby Yoda).

This list is ready to be shaken up a bit soon, now that we don’t have a new season of The Mandalorian until this fall. The Netflix line-up for 2020 also looks exciting, and here’s the HBO sizzle reel for 2020, a teasing of what will undoubtedly be compelling and super-bingeable new programming:

Apple is also stepping up its original production delay, which is slowly but surely starting to maintain itself in the cultural conversation. To prove that, look no further than the list below, which contains three Apple TV + series (The Morning Show, See and Servant) of the most viewed programs for December – all the more impressive, given that Apple’s streamer is only in November , the same as Disney’s.

That said, this is what people viewed most in all major streaming services in December, thanks to the Reelgood team. And here is all our many new streaming adventures in 2020:

