Second President Moi of Kenya Buried (PHOTO / Courtesy)

NAKURU – The President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, led Kenyans to bid farewell to Mzee Daniel Toroitich arap Moi who was rested at his house in Kabarak in Nakuru county.

The former president was lowered into the grave as the Kenya Defense Forces fired 19 cannons in honor of the man who ruled the country for 24 years and ensured that it remained stable in the midst of the unrest throughout Africa. While the guns were fired, the KDF fighter planes carried out an aerial parade.

Speaking to thousands of mourners on the grounds of Kabarak University where the funeral took place, President Kenyatta said he viewed Mzee Moi as a father, teacher and mentor who was close to the Kenyatta family since the death of the founding father of Kenya, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

“We will miss him and the greatest gift we can give him is to imitate him in the things we do every day. May Almighty God give this giant of Africa eternal rest and peace until we meet again, ”praised the president.

President Kenyatta said the government would work with the family of the former president to ensure the completion of projects launched by Mzee Moi, including a referral hospital in Kabarak for all mission hospitals in the region.

He announced a government plan to establish a solar power plant from which funds will be drawn to finance the completion of the referral hospital.

Vice President William Ruto said Mzee Moi will be remembered for his passion for education which saw him expand access to education for all Kenyans.

“Kenya prides itself today on having one of the best workforces because Mzee Moi has invested in education to give Kenya the most educated human resources not only in East Africa but also in the continent, “said Dr. Ruto.

He added that Mzee Moi also had the honor of making the Kenya Defense Force the most professional disciplined force on the continent.

Opposition leaders Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula described Mzee Moi as an astute leader who loved the country.

Former Cabinet Minister Sally Kosgei, who was also the head of the civil service and secretary to the Cabinet in the Moi administration, described the former head of state as a very capable leader in the field of state.

She recounted her experiences with the former president, saying that Mzee Moi was an indulgent statesman, strict timekeeper who never tolerated the leak of government secrets.

Mzee Moi’s family praised him through poems and tributes from his children and grandsons led by his sons Raymond, Phillip and Gideon.

Earlier, Mzee Moi’s body was flown from Nairobi by soldiers who arrived at his Kabarak home shortly after 8 a.m.

The body was rested until 10:00 a.m. when the funeral service led by the Inner African Church began. Mzee Moi’s body was lowered into the grave at 4:30 p.m. to mark the end of a series of elaborate state funeral ceremonies.

