With 48 apartments, this new building will be the new home of GreenTree Cooperative Grocery. They have served the community for 50 years and are delighted to be moving to the city center.

GreenTree is one of the only grocery stores on Mt. Pleasant serving of natural and organic products.

“I think people are more health conscious about what they eat and recognizing what they put in their bodies as an effect on how they feel,” says Sarah Christensen, chief executive officer. from GreenTree.

But Christensen says it’s time to move out, and they’re thrilled to be part of the $ 18 million development project by Michigan Community Capital.

Eric Hanna, President and CEO of MCC, says: “Each time you tackle a site like this in downtown, you ask how many public policy goals can you achieve with one development ? “

The development will be located between Mt Pleasant City Hall and Mountain Town station. The GreenTree grocery store will occupy the ground floor of 10,000 square feet, compared to its current 1,500 square foot building. In addition to adding parking and a loading deck.

Christensen says, “We’re going to have 52 parking spots, right now all of our parking is on the street.”

Above the grocery store, there will be 48 new mixed-income apartments.

“We are very excited to be part of this mixed-use development specifically in the downtown area,” said Christensen. “The simple fact of being able to get a stick of butter when you run out will be a convenience for the tenants.”

MCC says its goal is to bring economic stability and dynamism to Mt. Pleasant for the years to come.

“One of the best ways to revitalize a city center is to get people to live in it,” says Hanna.

MCC plans to start construction in March and complete the project by 2021.

