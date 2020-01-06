advertisement

Selinsgrove, Pa. – It is a new year and a new beginning for many communities that are turning over a new leadership.

Everywhere in Northeast and central Pennsylvania, newly elected office holders were sworn in today.

In a district in Snyder County, the newest councilor also serves as a first-year student.

And by repeating vows, Selinsgrove welcomed her newest and youngest council member at the start of the Selinsgrove council meeting Monday night.

18-year-old Chris Kalcich was at Selinsgrove Area High School midway through his final year when he decided to take a chance at a city council seat and won.

“I was already involved with the Snyder Country Democrats Committee and I had met wonderful people there,” said Chris. “I have been working on campaigns in the past and I was like that, I think this is something I can do to give back to the community.”

Marvin Rudnitski, the municipal chairman, says having a young member on the council is a relief.

“It’s useful to wear those youthful people and give their opinion on things that can be a little different than someone with gray hair like me,” said Rudnitski.

As a new member of the council, Chris would like to see more community-based initiatives that bring people together, especially the youth of the area. That is not surprising, considering what he does for a living.

Since 2016, Chris has been working part-time at the regional engagement center that offers a variety of educational, recreational, and charitable activities for the community.

Chris has supervised the cafeteria that provides food for children when they arrive after school.

“We hired him right after his graduation,” said REC director Kelly Feiler. “He led the entire summer camp kitchen program for us, he hired these guys, did all their training and is very proud of the appearance of the cafe.”

Now Chris is tackling the first year of college, a full-time job and a civil servant, but he’s not worried.

“I was involved in so many high school programs, I was president of the National Honor Society, I was in a brass band, I played in a concert band,” Chris said. “I was still working in high school. I have worked for the American Lung Association and I feel that this is less on my plate at the moment. “

Chris says he plans to study studio art and painting, but out of respect for his new part-time job, he will be less important in political science.

