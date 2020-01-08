advertisement

A Ukrainian airliner crashed shortly after departure from Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board, Iranian state television and leaders of Ukraine said.

Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 crashed near the airport and went up in flames. The Ukrainian embassy in Iran, citing preliminary information, reported that the plane had suffered an engine failure and that the crash was not caused by “terrorism”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said there were no survivors.

“I would like to express my condolences to the relatives and friends of all passengers and crew,” Zelenskiy said in a statement, adding that Ukraine wanted to investigate the circumstances of the crash and the death toll.

Vadym Prystaiko, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, announced the nationality of the people on board. He tweeted: “We currently know the following information about the countries of origin of the people killed in the crash # PS752: Iran – 82; Canada – 63; Ukraine – 2 + 9 (crew); Sweden – 10; Afghanistan – 4; Germany – 3; United Kingdom – 3. We express our condolences. The Ukrainian authorities are continuing to investigate. “

A three-dimensional view from a helicopter shows a general view of the crash site as a member of the emergency services and members of the International Red Crescent next to the wreck. Photo: Ruhollah Vahdati / EPA

Iranian television said the crash was due to technical issues, but had not elaborated on them. The state broadcaster IRIB announced on its website that one of the plane’s two black boxes – the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder – had been found.

The Iranian media quoted an Iranian aviation official as saying the commercial aircraft pilot had not declared an emergency.

There was no official word from Ukraine International Airlines. It was the first fatal crash of the Kiev-based airline.

“The fire is so heavy that we cannot make a rescue. We have 22 ambulances, four bus ambulances and a helicopter on site,” Pirhossein Koulivand, head of the Iranian emergency services, told Iranian state television.

Television recordings showed debris and smoldering engine parts scattered across a field, and rescue workers with face masks that recover the bodies of the victims.

According to the Air Tracking Service FlightRadar24, the crashed plane was flight PS 752 and flew to Kiev. The plane was three years old and a Boeing 737-800NG, it said.

The model’s twin motors are manufactured by CFM International, a U.S. company owned by General Electric and the French company Safran.

Officials stand near the wreck after a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, with 176 people, crashed near the Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran and killed everyone on board; in Shahriar, Iran. Photo: Abedin Taherkenareh / EPA

Modern aircraft are designed and certified so that they can cope with an engine failure shortly after take-off and can fly with an engine for a long time. However, an uncontrolled engine failure that releases splinters can damage other aircraft systems.

A Boeing spokesman said the company is aware of media reports of a plane crash in Iran and is gathering more information. The aircraft manufacturer discontinued its 737 MAX fleet in March after two accidents that killed 346 people.

The 737-800 is one of the most flown models in the world with a good safety record and does not have the software function that comes into play if the 737 MAX crashes.

According to international rules that are monitored by the United Nations, Iran is responsible for leading the crash investigation.

Ukraine would be involved and the United States would normally be accredited as the country in which the Boeing jet was designed and built. France, where the engine manufacturer CFM carries out half of its activities, can also be involved.

There was no immediate information as to whether the United States’ Department of Transportation Security would be involved in the investigation as tensions between the United States and Iran escalated. The NTSB usually asks Boeing for technical advice on such investigations. – Reuters

