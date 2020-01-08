advertisement

A Ukrainian commercial aircraft that carried 176 people crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran on Wednesday shortly after takeoff.

Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 crashed near the airport and went up in flames.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said there were no survivors.

“I would like to express my condolences to the relatives and friends of all passengers and crew,” Zelenskiy said in a statement, adding that Ukraine wanted to investigate the circumstances of the crash and the death toll.

Iranian state television and the Ukrainian prime minister said 167 passengers and 9 crew members were on board.

There was no official word from Ukraine International Airlines.

“The fire is so heavy that we cannot save it. , , We have 22 ambulances, four bus ambulances and a helicopter on site, ”said Pirhossein Koulivand, head of the Iranian emergency services, to the Iranian state television.

Television recordings showed debris and smoldering engine parts scattered across a field, and rescue workers with face masks that recover the bodies of the victims.

According to the Air Tracking Service FlightRadar24, the crashed plane was flight PS 752 and flew to Kiev. The plane was three years old and a Boeing 737-NG, it said.

A Boeing spokesman said the company is aware of media reports of a plane crash in Iran and is gathering more information. The aircraft manufacturer discontinued its 737 MAX fleet in March after two accidents that killed 346 people.

Ukraine is trying to determine how many of its citizens have been killed in the plane crash, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Wednesday. President Zelenskiy canceled a visit to Oman to return to Kiev because of the crash, his office said in a separate statement

