One of my favorite things to do at the end of the NFL season is to look at countless statistics. Why? Well, I assume it’s only in my blood. You see, my father would have this party trick where he would call me anytime when sports fans gathered and asked me a random question about statistics. Whether it was Frank Thomas’ stroke average, Steve Young’s touchdown to interception ratio, or the average number of blocks per game by Alonzo Mourning, he knew I would have the answer.

Before the internet became a topic, I had to wait for the newspaper to arrive on our doorstep so I could go through the box scores and create my own charts (my Excel version on college paper). I longed for information and was proud of what I could keep. That never left me. I even collected statistics from the Madden franchise mode every year. I don’t mind staring at numbers for hours trying to find the darkest statistics that everyone can enjoy. For this reason, I have written this article in the past two years and will write it again in 2021. When you’ve read all of them, visit Twitter (@MikeTagliereNFL) and let me know which one is your favorite.

1.Lamar Jackson touched down on 9.0 percent of his passports in 2019, the fourth-highest brand ever. Here is the list of quarterbacks who achieved a touchdown rate of at least 8.5 percent and a rate of at least 6.2 percent the following season: Peyton Manning (9.9 to 6.2), Ken Stabler (9 , 3 to 6.8), Deshaun Watson (9.3 to 5.1), Aaron Rodgers (9.0 to 7.1), Tom Brady (8.7 to 5.0), Mark Rypien (8.7 to 4.6), Patrick Mahomes (8.6 to 5.4), Nick Foles (8.5 to 4.2), John Hadl (8.5 to 2.7) and Dan Marino (8.5 to 5 , 3).

2. Austin Ekeler scored 193.3 half PPR points through the air alone. Christian McCaffrey himself scored 182.5 points, placing him in third place ever.

3. Michael Thomas scored 67.0 points in the half PPR league as the best fantasy long-range receiver, but he only had one of the top 40 long-range single-game achievements in 2019.

4. Of the top 30 fantasy seasons that have had setbacks in the past 10 years, only two with fewer than 300 touches have made this list. Alvin Kamara (275) in 2018 and Aaron Jones (285) in 2019.

5. 2019 was the first time since 2014 that Julio Jones did not lead the league in yards per route. From 2015 to 2018, his average was never less than 2.93 yards each way in any season, while it dropped to 2.44 in 2019. Michael Thomas’ leading value of 2.88 yards each way has been seventh in 2019 in the past five years.

6. Christian McCaffrey’s 471.2 PPR points were the second-best ever ever behind and were 9.9 points behind the LaDainian Tomlinson record set in 2006. McCaffrey and David Johnson (2016) are the only two in a row to achieve 400 PPR points since 2006.

7. Of the top 12 tight-end single games in half-PPR format, not a single tight end was on the list twice this year. Oddly, Travis Kelce was not among them. His season high was 20.2 half PPR points, ranking 23rd of the season.

8. In the past 10 years there have been 44 recipients with a range of at least 158 ​​destinations in one season. Only one of them dates from 2019 (Michael Thomas).

9. The Patriots D / ST were responsible for five of the top 17 individual defense games in 2019.

10. These rookie wide receivers all scored more touchdowns than Julio Jones, Keenan Allen, Courtland Sutton, Julian Edelman and Stefon Diggs: A.J. Brown, Darius Slayton, Terry McLaurin, D.K. Metcalf and Marquise Brown.

11. In all 16 games there was a close end with at least 7.0 PPR points. His name was Darren Waller.

12. In the past 10 years there have only been 10 running backs who have completed at least 15 touchdowns. Three of them came in 2019 when Derrick Henry, Aaron Jones and Christian McCaffrey reached this mark.

13.Todd Gurley ran an average of 1.36 meters each way in 2018. This number dropped to 0.53 meters per route in 2019, which was the fourth-worst among 64 returns that covered at least 100 routes.

14. There were nine recipients who scored at least three touchdowns in one game this year. Oddly enough, none of them were recognized as a top 10 fantasy option at the end of the season.

15.Ryan Tannehill’s 117.5 QB rating in 2019 is the fourth-best ever after Aaron Rodgers (2011), Peyton Manning (2004) and Nick Foles (2013).

16. There were nine games in which a quarterback dropped more than four interceptions in 2019. Jameis Winston accounted for three of them.

17. A 19.6 percent league high from Matthew Stafford’s pass attempts went at least 20 yards in the air. No other quarterback had a percentage higher than 16.5 percent.

18. If you combined every quarterback that played in 2019, you would have a QB rating of 90.37, which would be ranked as the 18th highest career QB rating ever. It’s a higher career brand than Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Dan Marino, Brett Favre, and Troy Aikman. It’s a temporary league, my friends.

19. Michael Thomas and Julio Jones are the only ones included from 2019 of the top 50 wide receiver achievements that have been achieved in half-PPR format on a point basis over the past 10 years.

20. A.J. Brown averaged 8.8 meters after the 2019 catch that led the league. According to NFL’s NextGenStats, it should be an average of only 4.0 meters after catching, depending on where it caught the ball and who is nearby. This difference of 4.9 meters was by far the largest in the NFL, since no other receiver had a difference of more than 2.6 meters. Unfortunately, a regression is appropriate.

21. Aaron Jones and Christian McCaffrey led the league with 19 touchdowns. Oddly, since 2010 this has not been in the top five.

22. There were 64 running backs that drove at least 100 routes in 2019. The five best routes per route were: Austin Ekeler, DeAndre Washington, Dalvin Cook, James White and … Ronald Jones.

23. Since they started pursuing goals in 1992, there has been only one close end, averaging more than 10.0 meters per goal in their career (at least 100 goals). This player is O.J. Howard (10.4). The next are Rob Gronkowski (9.9), Mark Andrews (9.5) and George Kittle (9.4).

24. There have been 372 running backs with a total of at least 150 touches in the past 10 years. There are only 14 that do worse than Leonard Fournette in 2019, as he only scored three touchdowns at 341 or once every 113.7 touchdowns.

25. After Darren Waller had played no role in his career until 2019, the 90 receptions in 2019 were the nineteenth best ever.

26. Of those who have seen at least 30 targets, Mecole Hardman’s 13.1 yards per target is the third-highest brand of broadcaster in the past 10 years. A.J. Brown was not far behind as his 12.5 meters per target was the sixth highest mark. The rookie wide receiver class was good.

27. After a total of 97 receptions in 2019, Travis Kelce now holds two of the top 10 seasons of all time at receptions with a tight end. The only other player who can say that is Tony Gonzalez.

28. Alex Erickson saw 78 goals without scoring a single touchdown. This is the third time in the past 10 years that a recipient with more than 63 destinations has not achieved a touchdown.

29. All six Stefon Diggs touchdowns occurred on passes that were at least 20 meters in the air.

30. Jameis Winston led the league in deep ball attempts (over 20 yards in the air), accomplishments and yards, but finished seventh in the touchdown.

31. Of the 157 recipients with at least 100 destinations in the past five years, Curtis Samuels was 0.96 meters each way in 2019, the worst.

32. Among the returns with at least 50 carryovers, Boston Scott led the league in touchdowns per attempt, scoring one point every 12.2 carryovers, ranking fifth in the past 10 years. Even more shocking is the fact that the Carolina Panthers 2019 allowed a running back touchdown every 14.0 carry operations.

33.Austin Ekeler’s 993 yards in 2019 rank fourth overall, despite being 108 goals in 22nd place.

34. Kenny Golladay led all wide receivers with 11 touchdowns. It was the lowest mark a league leader had ever reached. The last time someone failed 12 touchdowns was in 1975.

35. Based on where those goals were thrown and how tight the coverage was, Ryan Tannehill completed 8.1 percent more passes than expected, leading the league. On the other hand, Gardner Minshew scored 5.2 percent fewer passes than expected, which was the worst in the league.

36.Carlos Hyde ran 211 routes in 2019. They led to 42 yards.

37. Christian McCaffrey’s 142 goals in 2019 were the most common, as were his 116 receptions. It was his own record of 107 receptions, which he only set up last year. The only record remaining is yard maintenance, as its 1,005 receiving yards were just below Marshall Faulk’s 1,048 yard record.

38. Among the over 400 quarterbacks who have made at least 100 pass attempts in the past 10 years, Josh Rosen is the seventh-lowest mark at 5.20 yards per attempt in 2019.

39. Although Marquise Brown only covered 37 percent of his routes from the slot, he scored six of his seven touchdowns there.

40. Cole Beasley finished the race with more fantasy points than Curtis Samuel, Larry Fitzgerald, Mike Williams, Robby Anderson, Christian Kirk and Dede Westbrook.

41. Dak Prescott’s passers lost 43 passes this year, most in the league. No other quarterback had more than 34 lost passes.

42. Dak Prescott lost a league high of 392 that exceeds yards on drops. Carson Wentz was only a meter behind him.

43. There were only five quarterbacks who threw at least 400 pass attempts while throwing less than five interceptions in NFL history. Aaron Rodgers has done this for the past two seasons.

44. There have been only six cases in NFL history where a quarterback has thrown more than 200 passes and completed with an interception percentage of 0.70 or less. Aaron Rodgers has made it through the last two seasons, though he also finished with the two lowest touchdown percentages of his career.

45. Of the 357 bottlenecks that had reached at least 30 goals in the past 10 years, Ryan Griffin’s catch rate of 82.9 percent in 2019 was the best. It is the fifth time ever.

46. ​​Dalvin Cook (21) and Christian McCaffrey (20) finished 1st and 2nd in the five-yard standings, while David Montgomery, Ezekiel Elliott and Joe Mixon took third place in this category.

47. Will Fuller dropped six passes that were at least 20 meters in the air, doubling every other wide receiver. He caught nine of those passes, and even if the ball went into the goal, there was only a 60 percent chance of hitting the ball.

48.Daniel Jones had two of a quarterback’s top 10 single games in 2019. The only other quarterbacks who can say that are Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson.

49.Darren Fells finished third in the Tight Ends at Touchdowns (7) in 2019. No, I’m not making up for it.

50. There were five quarterbacks who made more than 10 eavesdropping attempts in 2019 without pressure: Jameis Winston, Baker Mayfield, Philip Rivers, Jared Goff and Kyle Allen.

51. David Johnson only broke 11 duels at 130 touches or every 11.8 touches. Only Kalen Ballage and Bo Scarbrough were worse among the returns with more than 50 strokes.

52. Dawson Knox led all narrow ends with nine drops. No one else had more than six.

53.Deebo Samuel ended the race in 2019 with 159 rushing yards ranked eighth by a broad receiver in the past 10 years, while his three rushing touchdowns ranked second.

54. Derek Carr threw close cover (defender within a yard of his goal) only 11.7 percent of the time, which was the lowest mark in the league. Patrick Mahomes was not far behind with 12.2 percent.

55. Derrick Henry led the league with 303 runs. This is only the 21st place in the downturn since 2010. It was the lowest for a league leader since 1990 when Earnest Byner was the leader with 297 runs.

56. Of the 262 recipients who have seen at least 110 destinations in the past 10 years, there were only 33 who were not ranked as top 30 fantasy recipients. The only person who made this list in 2019 was Jamison Crowder, who graduated as the No. 31 wide receiver.

57. Although Le’Veon Bell ended up with 245 runs (11th in the NFL), he only broke two runs over 15 meters. Here are some running backs that have had more than him: Peyton Barber, Patrick Laird, Mike Boone, Malcolm Brown, Justin Jackson, Johnathan Williams, Jordan Wilkins and Bo Scarbrough.

58. In 2019, there were six 100-yard games with setbacks. Austin Ekeler (3) and Christian McCaffrey (2) accounted for five of them.

59. In 2019 there were three receivers with an average range of over 20.0 meters per reception (at least 30 destinations): Mecole Hardman (20.7), Mike Williams (20.4) and A.J. Brown (20.2). These total numbers have ranked 5th, 6th and 7th in the past 10 years.

60. Although Josh Jacobs only played 13 games and finished 13th, he led the league with broken duels while carrying the ball.

61. Derrick Henry scored 250.0 fantasy points alone, which was rated as the fifth best brand in the past 10 years.

62.Although Lamar Jackson was suspended for the 17th week, the 1,206 yards he posted in 2019 were the highest and 167 yards more than Michael Vick’s previous record.

63. Drew Brees couldn’t beat his own final record by 0.1 percent. He now has five of the six most successful seasons ever. The only other quarterback to complete more than 70.5 percent of passes in a single season (at least 200 pass attempts) was Sam Bradford in 2016.

64. Even if Christian McCaffrey had stopped playing at week 12, he would have been the top fantasy with 22.1 PPR points.

65. Of the top 5 receivers in the red zone, only two (Michael Thomas, Davante Adams) were six feet tall. Tyler Lockett, Julian Edelman and Jarvis Landry were each top five.

66. Gardner Minshew’s 129.0 QB rating for passes that were at least 20 yards in the air was the best in the NFL, while Patrick Mahomes finished second with a 122.9 QB rating.

67. A league high of 32.4 percent from Matthew Stafford’s yards came on throws over 20 yards while no other was over 28.7 percent. In the meantime, only 11.7 percent of Jared Goff’s yards have made such throws, the lowest brand in the league.

68.George Kittle’s 79.4 percent catch rate in 2019 was the third highest mark ever among tight-end companies that have achieved at least 50 targets.

69. After John Ross finished last in 2018 with 0.50 yards per route traveled, he finished 23rd in 2019 with 1.94 yards per route traveled.

70. Michael Thomas broke the record for most receptions in a single season and recorded 149 receptions, breaking Marvin Harrison’s record of 143 receptions in 2002. No other recipient has more than 136 receptions in one season. Even more impressive is that Thomas’ 185 goals only occupy 13th place ever.

71.Travis Kelce and George Kittle topped the table in 2019 with half PPR points per game, with their 12.86 points per game not even reaching the top 15 in the past 10 years.

72. Greg Olsen was the only close end that saw at least 75 goals and did not finish the top 12 as a close.

73. There have been 92 bottlenecks in the past 10 years with at least 90 goals achieved. 85 of them were able to finish as top 12 tight ends.

74.Jared Cook led all tight ends in 2019 with 10.8 yards per target. He hadn’t hit 9.4 yards per goal in the last 10 seasons. He also scored nine touchdowns in 2019 after scoring no more than six touchdowns in his first ten seasons. Drew Brees is pretty good, isn’t it?

75. Mark Andrews led all tight ends with 3.69 yards per slot driven while George Kittle took second place with 3.25 yards per slot driven. The big difference Andrews ran 64 percent of his routes in the slot and saw 66 destinations, while Kittle only ran 27 percent of his routes out of the slot and saw 33 destinations there.

76. During his time with the Steelers, Donte Moncrief’s quarterbacks had a 9.8 QB rating when they targeted him. Its 15 targets were only 18 meters and an interception.

77. In PPR formats, Michael Thomas was fifth with 374.6 points in the past 10 years. No other wide-angle receiver ranked higher than place 56 in 2019.

78. In standard formats, Christian McCaffrey’s 22.2 points per game in 2018 would actually rank behind Todd Gurley’s 22.4 points per game.

79. There were eight games in which a quarterback scored five touchdowns in 2019. Lamar Jackson accounted for three of them, while no other quarterback did this more than once.

80. Stefon Diggs has only become the ninth recipient in the past 10 years to finish as a top 24 recipient with fewer than 95 destinations.

81. There were only two running backs asked to block more than 94 snaps this season. The blocking ability of a running back is still overused.

82. There were only two top 24 recipients who had not achieved at least 110 goals in 2019 (A.J. Brown and Stefon Diggs).

83. Including the playoffs, Derrick Henry had four of the six best rushing appearances in 2019.

84. Jameis Winston was the eighth quarterback to throw 5,000 meters in one season. Drew Brees is the only one who does this more than once. He actually hit this mark five times.

85. A.J. Brown has been just the second largest recipient in the past 10 years, graduating as a top 15 fantasy recipient with fewer than 95 destinations. The other was Tyler Lockett in 2018.

86.Aaron Jones had two of the top 6 single game performances in 2019. No other running back can say that.

87. Of the 80 receivers with more than 50 targets, the Panther Jarius Wright had the lowest WR rating because its 58 targets were only 296 meters, no landings and five interceptions.

88. Although Josh Allen only played a few snapshots in week 17, Josh Allen’s 109 rush attempts were ranked 14th all time among the quarterbacks. His nine fast-paced touchdowns in 2019 led the league and ranked fifth most ever.

89. Jameis Winston has thrown the fifth most frequent interception rate of all time, but its 4.8 percent interception rate is only the 243 worst in NFL history among quarterbacks with at least 200 pass attempts.

90. Among the broad recipients who saw at least 10 destinations in the slot, Michael Thomas was 3.36 yards per route, 19 percent higher than the second-placed recipient (Amari Cooper – 2.72).

91. The eight touchdowns received from Austin Ekeler are the second best ever after the nine touchdowns received from Marshall Faulk in 2001.

92. Jameis Winston’s QB rating was only 44.5 under pressure, the lowest in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts. His QB rating was 54.1 points higher when kept clean in his pocket, which was the biggest gap in the league.

93. This season there were only three 200 yard games from wide receivers (Amari Cooper, Cooper Kupp, Will Fuller).

94. Drew Brees’ longest completion in the air was 42.8 meters this season. This was the lowest number among all quarterbacks who attempted at least 125 passes.

95. Michael Thomas ’80, 5 percent catch rate in 2019, is the third best of all recipients with at least 50 targets. He also owns the record with his catch rate of 85.0 percent in 2018, while Austin Collie takes second place.

96. Jameis Winston’s seven intercepts were the vast majority. There is only one other quarterback who has thrown more than four in a single season.

97. James White led all returns with 20 targets in the red zone, while no other return had more than 15 targets. There were only six wide receivers (no narrow ends) with more targets in the red zone than white.

98. Gardner Minshew’s QB rating was 52.5 points higher while running play action, which was the highest gap in the league. Of course, the jaguars only let him play 14.2 percent of the time, which was a league low. Jameis Winston’s QB rating was also 48.1 points higher during the game. The Bucs let him play only 17.7 percent of the time, the third lowest brand in the league.

99.Jared Cook finished No. 6 in 2019 with just 65 hits. He was just the third close end to finish in the top six, having seen fewer than 75 goals in the past 10 years, along with Antonio Gates and Rob Gronkowski.

100. Christian McCaffrey’s 403 touches rank third among the returns in the past 10 years. The setbacks before him were Demarco Murray (450) in 2014 and Le’Veon Bell (406) in 2017. The following season, Murray ended the season as RB17 while Bell retired.

101. There was only one close end that averaged more than 2.00 half PPR points per goal in 2019: Jared Cook (2.25).

102. There were 132 individual games in which a quarterback threw at least 300 meters in 2019. Matt Ryan and Jameis Winston both hit this mark eleven times, while no other quarterback hit more than eight times.

103. Jimmy Garoppolo touched down on 22.6 percent of his passes that were over 20 meters in the air and led the league. In the meantime, Jared Goff only put on 1.8 percent of his team, the lowest in the league.

104. Jimmy Garoppolo threw the ball over 20 yards in just 6.5 percent of cases, the lowest mark in the league. He had an accuracy rate of 74.2 percent on these passes, while no other quarterback had more than 54.1 percent. Hey Kyle Shanahan, can he take more shots on the field?

105. A league high of 65.8 percent from Ryan Fitzpatrick’s yards came through the air. At the other end, 45.8 percent of Jimmy Garoppolo’s flybys flew through the air. This shows how good Garoppolo’s recipients were after the catch.

106.Jonnu Smith hurried for 78 yards in 2019, which has been the most with a tight end since 1992.

107. Josh Rosen only averaged 0.20 fantasy points per actual pass attempt (no rush). That was the third worst brand in the past 10 years, behind only Ryan Lindley and Josh McCown. Even David Blough and Ryan Finley scored an average of 0.28 points per attempt.

108. Only five quarterbacks had a higher QB rating if they held the ball for more than 2.5 seconds: Jameis Winston, Ryan Tannehill, Jimmy Garoppolo, Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson.

109. Julio Jones has not had a touchdown in the slot since week 12, 2017.

110. Nick Chubb led the league in broken duels this year, putting 79 of them in place.

111. Kareem Hunt broke a duel every 2.38 hits, the best in the NFL running backs with over 20 hits.

112. Of the 50 most successful fantasy seasons with setbacks in the past 10 years, there were only two that hit the list with less than 270 touches. Alvin Kamara (201) in 2017 and Austin Ekeler (224) in 2019.

113. The passers-by of Dak Prescott threw a pass every 13.9 attempts in 2019. Among the quarterbacks that played all season, this was the worst luck. In the meantime, Matthew Stafford’s passers dropped the ball only once every 48.5 attempts.

114. Kenny Golladay led the NFL with 37 targets that were more than 20 meters in the air. In these throws, he finished second (628) and landed in touchdowns (5) with Stefon Diggs, who scored 635 yards and six touchdowns on 29 deep goals.

115. There have been only 22 tight ends in the past 10 years with at least every 8.0 goal touchdown (at least 30 goals). Three of them came on the list in 2019 with Darren Fells (6.9), Jared Cook (7.2) and Kyle Rudolph (8.0).

116. There was no short end where at least 30 goals were achieved in 2019 and at least one touchdown was not achieved. You can say O.J. Howard was unlucky when he hit 53 goals only once.

117. Kyle Rudolph hasn’t seen a single decline on his 48 goals, which is no other close ending with more than 27 goals.

118. Lamar Jackson had more touchdowns overall (40) than the times the Ravens punted (35).

119. Jameis Winston’s 30 interceptions are the fifth most frequent of all times and the longest since 1988.

120. Larry Fitzgerald was the only recipient who saw more than 54 targets and didn’t have a drop. He ended the year with 109 goals. So he had twice as many goals as the next one on the no-drop list.

121. Many talked about the offensive line battles with the Rams and that it was a big part of Jared Goff’s battles, but he was fired only once every 30.1 dropbacks, which was the third most common time in the NFL, behind only Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes.

122. Marcus Mariota was fired every 8.1 dropbacks in 2019, which was more common than any other quarterback. Ryan Tannehill was fired every 10.8 dropbacks, which is the third most common result. On the other hand, Drew Brees was fired only once every 32.5 dropbacks, least often in the NFL.

123.Based on where his targets were on the field, how catchable they were, and how deep they were, Curtis Samuel scored 47.6 fewer fantasy points in 2019 than he should, the worst in the league. Instead of completing like the WR36 (where it did), it would have been the WR21 in PPR formats if it had been average.

124. Jared Cook led all close positions with 16.40 yards per reception, while no other narrow end averaged more than 14.05 yards per reception.

125. In the past 10 years, there have only been 19 cases in which a quarterback has collected at least 78 fantasy points on site. Four of them came in 2019.

126. Mark Andrews led all tight ends with 10 touchdowns, although this would only occupy 14th place in the past 10 years.

127. Matt Breida had the fastest pace in the NFL this year when he hit 22.3 mph in week 5 on his 83-yard touchdown run.

128.Matthew Stafford threw close cover (defender within a yard of his goal) in 23.4 percent of cases in 2019, which was more than any other quarterback.

129.Mecole Hardman averaged 2.77 PPR points per goal in 2019, which has been the fourth-best brand among broadband receivers in the past 10 years.

130. Michael Gallup led the NFL in sunken passes with 13 of them on 112 targets. There was no other recipient who had more than 10 refused passports.

131. There were only three running backs that scored more hits than all 15 in 2019: Darrel Williams, Malcolm Brown and Chase Edmonds.

132. There were only three recipients who made up at least 40 percent of their team’s airfields: Courtland Sutton, Michael Thomas and Stefon Diggs.

133. Among the returns with at least 50 strokes, Austin Ekelers led the league with 1.29 PPR points per chance (carry over and goals). James White finished second with 1.24 points per chance. They only finished 14th and 21st in the past 10 years, which in fact impaired efficiency.

134. Michael Thomas and Davante Adams targeted 35.8 and 34.2 percent of their routes in the time window, while no other recipient was more than 29 percent of the time.

135.Mike Gesicki ran a league high of 71.7 percent of his stretches from the slot in 2019. The only other full-time bottlenecks that ran more than 60 percent of their routes from the slot were Jared Cook, Mark Andrews and Eric Ebron.

136. Mike Williams may have had a 1,000 meter season behind him, but Philip Rivers was caught eight times when he targeted him, which was a draw for most in the league.

137. Among all returns with a total of at least 85 runs, Tevin Coleman saw more defenders than any other return in 40.1 percent of cases. In comparison, Devin Singletary saw more than eight defenders on just 5.3 percent of his transfers in the box, which was a league low.

138. There were five recipients who touched all 10.0 goals more than once in 2019: Mecole Hardman (6.8), Adam Thielen (8.0), Tajae Sharpe (8.8), Kendrick Bourne (8, 8) and Willie Snead (9.0)).

139. Although Lamar Jackson led the league in touchdown passes, his passport only accounted for 61.8 percent of his fantasy points. Dies war der viertniedrigste Prozentsatz in den letzten 10 Jahren unter den Quarterbacks, die mindestens 200 Pässe geworfen haben. Josh Allens 64,9 Prozent im Jahr 2019 rangieren auf dem zehnten Platz.

140. Nick Chubb führte die Liga mit 20 Läufen von mindestens 15 Metern an, während Derrick Henry mit 18 Läufen Zweiter wurde.

141. Noah Fant erreichte einen Durchschnitt von 0,28 Yards pro Strecke zwischen engen Enden mit mindestens 40 Zielen.

142. Nicht viele bemerken, dass Lamar Jackson die NFL beim Überholen von Touchdowns (36) und NICHT beim Überholen von Touchdowns (7) angeführt hat.

143. Lamar Jacksons Touchdown-Prozentsatz war nicht nur die vierthöchste Marke aller Zeiten, sondern er erreichte im Durchschnitt nur 86,9 Pässe pro Touchdown. Dies war die drittniedrigste Zahl in der NFL-Geschichte unter den Quarterbacks, die mindestens 200 Versuche unternahmen. Der ihm in diesem Jahr am nächsten stehende war Drew Brees, der alle 110,3 Meter einen Touchdown ausführte.

144. Von allen Rückläufern, die jemals über 60 Carry gesehen haben, sind Kalen Ballages 1,82 Yards pro Carry im Jahr 2019 das letzte Mal tot.

145. Unter allen Weitwinkelempfängern, die mindestens 40 Ziele sahen, erzielte Kenny Golladay bei Zielen von nur 1,9 Metern im Durchschnitt den geringsten Abstand. Teamkollege Marvin Jones war mit einer durchschnittlichen Distanz von nur 2,1 Metern der drittschlechteste.

146. Von den 338 Empfängern, die in den letzten 10 Jahren mindestens 100 Ziele gesehen haben, konnten 291 als Top-36-Fantasy-Optionen abschließen (WR3 oder besseres Gebiet). Das ist eine Erfolgsquote von 86,1 Prozent. Diejenigen, die das 2019 versäumt haben: Dede Westbrook, Christian Kirk und Larry Fitzgerald.

147. Obwohl Kai Forbath nur für die letzten vier Spiele der regulären Saison zu den Cowboys gehörte, endete er mit zwei Top-Five-Einzelspielen unter den Kickern.

148. In den letzten 10 Jahren gab es nur 15 Running Backs, die öfter als alle 6,0 Ziele einen Touchdown verzeichnet haben. Es gab zwei Running Backs, die 2019 in diesem Gebiet waren: Jeffery Wilson (5,0) und Mark Ingram (5,8). Regressionsalarm.

149. Unter den 38 Quarterbacks, die 2019 mindestens 150 Passversuche unternahmen, waren Devlin Hodges und David Blough die einzigen beiden Quarterbacks, die mehr Interceptions als Touchdowns unternahmen. Es gab keinen Quarterback, der den Ball mindestens 200 Mal geworfen hatte und der 2019 mehr Abfangaktionen als Touchdowns hatte.

150. Of the 799 wide receivers who’ve seen at least 30 targets over the last 10 years, there are just two players who averaged fewer than 1.00 PPR points per target: Devin Aromashodu in 2011 and Jarius Wright in 2019.

151. On a points per game basis, Lamar Jackson had the best fantasy season of all-time, as his 27.7 points per game easily surpassed Aaron Rodgers‘ 26.5 points per game in 2011 and Patrick Mahomes‘ 26.1 points per game from 2018.

152. Over the last 10 years, there have been 799 wide receivers who’ve seen at least 30 targets. Two of the three worst wide receivers in yards per target came in 2019, as Trey Quinn averaged just 4.21 yards per target, while KeeSean Johnson averaged just 4.45 yards per target.

153. Derek Carr‘s QB Rating while under pressure (88.4) was just 16.4 points lower than his QB Rating when kept clean (104.8) in the pocket. That was the smallest gap in the league.

154. Philip Rivers threw a league-high nine interceptions on deep balls, while no other quarterback had more than five.

155. Ryan Tannehill averaged 0.67 fantasy points per actual pass attempt (no rushing). That ranked as the fourth-highest mark over the last 10 years. Lamar Jackson (0.66) wasn’t far behind, finishing with the sixth-highest mark.

156. Aaron Rodgers led the league with 59 throwaways in 2018. He finished second with 39 throwaways in 2019. It’s clear that he’s throwing the ball away rather than putting the ball in a 50/50 situation.

157. T.J. Hockenson‘s 54.2 percent catch-rate in 2019 ranks 331st among 357 tight ends who’ve seen at least 30 targets over the last 10 years.

158. Tarik Cohen had 64 carries without a touchdown in 2019, the most in the NFL.

159. The league leader in drops at the running back position was Dalvin Cook with seven of them. Christian McCaffrey, Tarik Cohen, Ezekiel Elliott, Nyheim Hines, Phillip Lindsay, and Todd Gurley all tied for second-worst with six of them.

160. The only running backs to have more fantasy production on the ground than Lamar Jackson were Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Aaron Jones, Nick Chubb, Ezekiel Elliott, and Dalvin Cook.

161. Based on the number of carries and targets he received, and where they were at on the field, Austin Ekeler scored 69.8 more PPR points than he was expected to, which was the highest mark in the league. If he were average with his touches, he would’ve finished as the RB12 instead of the RB4 that he did.

162. Among the 705 running backs who’ve totaled at least 50 carries over the last 10 years, Jordan Wilkins‘ 6.02 yards per carry in 2019 ranked sixth-best. On the flip side, Kalen Ballage‘s 1.82 yards per carry ranked dead last. Not just that, but the closest running back to him was Deji Karim who averaged 2.10 yards per carry.

163. Despite missing four full games, Davante Adams tied for third with 23 red zone targets, just three shy of Michael Thomas‘ league-leading 26 targets.

164. There have been 36 running backs who’ve tallied at least 65 receptions in a season over the last 10 years, with 14 of them coming over the last two years (39 percent).

165. Among the 80 wide receivers who saw at least 50 targets in 2019, Marquez Valdes-Scantling‘s 46.4 percent catch-rate ranked dead-last. Only him and Jarius Wright finished with lower than a 50 percent catch-rate.

166. Of the 41 tight ends who saw at least 30 targets in 2019, there was just one who failed to average at least 1.40 PPR points per target: T.J. Hockenson (1.37)

167. There have been just three quarterbacks in NFL history who’ve averaged more than Ryan Tannehill‘s 9.59 yards per attempt he had in 2019 while throwing at least 200 passes. Fun fact: Ryan Fitzpatrick is one of them, as he averaged 9.62 yards per attempt in 2018.

168. Three runs accounted for half of Derrius Guice‘s rushing totals this year.

169. Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz, and Tyler Higbee finished in a three-way tie for the league-lead in red zone targets among tight ends with 19 of them.

170. Vance McDonald‘s 4.96 yards per target in 2019 ranked as the eighth-worst among tight ends over the last 10 years.

171. There were eight full-time receivers who ran less than 15 percent of their routes from the slot: Chris Conley, A.J. Brown, Alshon Jeffery, D.K. Metcalf, Calvin Ridley, Diontae Johnson, Michael Gallup, and Amari Cooper. Knowing slot targets are worth more than perimeter targets, these receivers are at a disadvantage.

172. Travis Kelce led all tight ends with 136 targets in 2019. There were three tight ends who eclipsed that mark in 2018.

173. There were four quarterbacks who had less than a 33 percent accuracy rate on their deep passes (over 20 yards): Kyle Allen, Dwayne Haskins, Mason Rudolph, and Josh Allen.

174. When targeting Mecole Hardman, Patrick Mahomes had a 153.9 QB Rating, which was the highest mark among any wide receiver/quarterback duo in the league with at least 20 targets.

175. Despite playing just 13 games, Marvin Jones scored the third-most touchdowns among wide receivers.



