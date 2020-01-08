advertisement

COAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The flu is no joke, and Danville’s Chuck Harris knows that all too well.

“I had it about a week ago for about two days and then I got it again maybe three days ago and I’ll just get over it again,” Harris said.

Harris is one of more than 17,000 people in Pennsylvania who has had flu this season. This week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health encouraged people to take their flu shot.

“We are seeing high flu cases all over the country and we have already had a number of flu deaths. In particular, the number of deaths in children is double what it was this time last year,” Dr. said. Allison Schuessler.

Dr. Allison Schuessler is a pediatrician at the Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital. She says that this season is on track to be one of the worst flu seasons in more than a decade. Nine people in Pennsylvania died of the flu this season.

“Those of us who cannot be vaccinated, the very, very young, the very, very old, the very, very sick will also be the ones who are most at risk of complications or death from the flu,” Dr. Schuessler said.

In addition to the flu, RSV is a respiratory virus that can cause serious illness in young children, and doctors say it is particularly bad this season.

Nevertheless, people we spoke to have mixed opinions about whether it is a good idea to get the flu.

Although Chuck Harris just got over the flu, he doesn’t want the shot.

“I still believe in acquired immunity. I think people do the need for flu shot too much, “Harris said.

But others see the benefits.

“Every time I go for my medication, I always get it as a precaution,” said Jeffrey Clark.

The Ministry of Health recommends that everyone older than six months get a flu shot. It also recommends good hand washing techniques and staying at home and resting when you are sick.

