A teenager was repeatedly attacked and beaten by an older man while he was waiting at a bus stop in Fife.

There was no apparent reason for the abuse of the 17-year-old by John Merrilees, 27, at Crosshill.

Merrilees, from Southfield Avenue, Ballingry, appeared on the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on October 15, 2018 at Catherine Terrace, Crosshill, he assaulted a youngster by repeatedly hitting and hitting him on the head and trying to grab him by the head.

Tax MP Katherine Fraser said the victim went out with a group of teenage friends when the incident occurred. One of them was waiting for a bus and the others were with him, sitting on a wall.

Merrilees, who was accompanied by another man, started shouting at the group of young people.

He shouted, “What are you saying?

“What are you trying to shoot at us?”

He asked the victim’s name, but was told, “I’m not talking to you. Leave us alone.”

The Merrilees then crossed the road and started slapping the youth. He then started to hit him in the face and another teen called 999.

Sheriff Alastair Brown requested basic reports before sentencing.

