British public houses are steeped in rich history.

As such, it’s no surprise that many Derbyshire pubs have been inspired by notable people over the centuries.

But what made them all famous? We decided to find out …

Sir Barnes Wallis Pub – Ripley

(Image: Google Street View)

The Greene King pub with two bars takes its namesake from the famous scientist, inventor and engineer born in Ripley. One of Derbyshire’s best exports, Sir Barnes Wallis invented the bouncing bomb used by the Royal Air Force during the Second World War, which was the subject of the famous 1955 film The Dam Busters.

Izaak Walton Hotel – Ashbourne

(Image: Google Street View)

This friendly hotel offers a bar and lounge open to the general public, the name of the pub inspired by the emblematic writer of the 17th century. Walton was the author of “The Compleat Angler” in 1653, which built a legacy like a famous book from that time.

Weapons of Devonshire – Beeley

(Image: Google Street View)

Named after the Duke of Devonshire – a title in the Peerage of England held by members of the Cavendish family, one of the wealthiest and most influential aristocratic families in England since the 16th century. Today, the head of the family is Peregrine Cavendish, 12th Duke of Devonshire, whose headquarters is Chatsworth House – a short distance from this pub. The Devonshire Arms in Beeley is part of a small family of Devonshire Arms pubs, with establishments also in Pilsley and Baslow.

The Charles Cotton Hotel – Hartington

(Image: Google Street View)

Co-writer of the iconic “ The Compleat Angler ” with Izaak Walton, Charles Cotton was also a renowned 17th century poet and writer, and is the motivation behind the name of this hotel with a restaurant and bar open in the audience, which is set against the backdrop of the Peak District.

Arkwright’s Real Ale Bar – Belper

(Image: Google Street View)

You can guess who is based on this pub because he is easily one of the most historic figures in Derbyshire. Richard Arkwright, the inventor and entrepreneur of the beginning of the industrial revolution, is honored by this Belper pub. Although born in Preston, Arkwright is considered a man from Derbyshire, having developed the Cromford mill. Richard Arkwright is the inspiration behind many Derbyshire pub names.

Samuel Fox Inn – Bradwell

(Image: Google Street View)

This five-star hotel in rural Derbyshire is based on 19th century industrialist Samuel Fox, who was born and raised in this small Derbyshire village. Fox was the founder of a steel mill in Stocksbridge, in which he gained national recognition for his work.

Sir John Warren Pub – Ilkeston

(Image: Google Street View)

Based on Royal Navy officer, politician and diplomat Sir John Warren the 1st Baronet, who served in the House of Commons for 33 years.

The Lord Nelson – Derby city center

(Image: Google Street View)

Roughly namesake, Lord Nelson was a flag officer in the Royal Navy in the 1800s and 1900s. Nelson was killed in the Battle of Trafalgar after 34 years of service.

Sir Nigel Gresley Pub – Swandlicote

(Image: Google Street View)

Sir Nigel Gresley was considered one of the most famous steam locomotive engineers, who designed famous locomotives such as “The Flying Scotsman”. In 2016, a statue was unveiled in honor of Sir Gresley in front of King’s Cross station.

Admiral Rodney Inn – Hartshorne

(Image: Google Street View)

George Brydges Rodney, 1st Baron Rodney became an officer in the British Navy and is the inspiration behind this dog pub in Swandlicote. He went to sea at 14 and had 60 years of service to his credit.

The James Wyatt – Alvaston

(Image: Google Street View)

Wyatt was a British architect who made a name for himself in the 18th century. Some of his architectural works include Christ Church in Oxford and Liverpool Town Hall among other famous buildings.

Downtown Thomas Leaper- Derby

(Image: Google Street View)

This Wetherspoons establishment in the heart of downtown owes its name to a member of the Leaper family whose home was on the same site. The building there today is a listed property dating back to the 1740s.

Mr Grundy’s Tavern – Derby

(Image: Google Street View)

Part of the Georgian House Hotel when it opened in 1996, it is believed that Mr. Grundy’s Tavern is named after a veteran who served during the First World War, who lived on the property before it was converted into a hotel. .

John Thompson Inn – Ingleby

(Image: Google Street View)

This inn in a civil parish in southern Derbyshire is named after one of its founders. Originally a 15th century farmhouse, the pub was renovated in 1968 by John and Ann Thompson.

Crewe & Harpur – Swarkestone

(Image: Google Street View)

A very local name, this Derby pub is based on a family of baronets who resided at nearby Calke Abbey, those of the family serving as senior sheriffs and deputies.

Sammy Crooks Sports Bar – Belper

(Image: Google Street View)

Based on a County Derby legend, Sammy Crooks has made more than 400 appearances for the Rams and has played nearly 30 times for England. He is recognized as one of the best Derby footballers.

Colvile’s arms – Lullington

(Image: Google Street View)

The Colvile Arms takes its name from the Colvile family who lived at Lullington Hall. Charles Robert Colvile was High Sheriff of Derbyshire in 1875 and his son Sir Henry Colvile served as a major general, who fought in the Battle of the Modder River in 1899.

