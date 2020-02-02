advertisement

February is now upon us, which means that the mid-term vacation is less than two weeks away.

The children of Derby and Derbyshire will leave school on Friday February 14 for a week.

Fortunately, many events and activities are taking place across the county to keep the kids entertained before they return to school on Monday, February 24.

From Markeaton Park and Kedleston Hall to Derby Arena and Buxton Opera House, there is something for the whole family.

So here at Derbyshire Live we have compiled a full list of 17 events taking place in the county this semester:

If you know of any other events taking place in Derbyshire this semester which are not listed below, please email us 'newsdesk@derbytelegraph.co.uk'.

You can also call 01332 411 999.

1) Superhero Academy at Bluebells Dairy in Spondon

When: From Saturday February 15 to Sunday February 23 from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm each day.

Or: Bluebells Dairy, Locko Road, Derby.

Sure: Use your superhero skills in this one hour interactive and adventurous experience with The Woman of Wonder, The Bat Knight and The Neighborhood Spider!

Tickets: Pre reservations only. Tickets cost £ 8.75 for children, £ 7.25 for adults, with discounts available at dealerships. Regular entry to the farm is included in the ticket price.

2) Skyline ropes course at Markeaton Park

The adventure course in the trees, Skyline High Ropes at Markeaton Park



When: Available during the half-session during opening hours.

Or: Markeaton Park, Markeaton Lane, Derby.

Sure: Located next to the Mundy Play Center, this difficult adventure at the top of a tree offers various rope courses with obstacles, an act of faith and a zip line.

Tickets: Prices start at £ 10 for children and £ 12.50 for adults (over 14) when pre-booking at 01629 534561.

3) Wood-themed pet workshops

When: Every day during the mid-term holidays from 11:30 am for 30 minutes.

Or: Pets at Home stores across the county.

Sure: The sessions will aim to educate children on how to care for animals, including wild birds, hedgehogs and small hairs in store.

Children will have the chance to participate in interactive games, meet the little furry residents and complete a fun activity book based on what they have learned. At the end of the session, children will receive stickers and a certificate in a gift box.

The workshops, for children aged 5 to 11, will also cover the top five welfare needs of small furry animals, including shelter, food, water, good health, business appropriate and an appropriate living environment.

Tickets: Free, reservations can be made here.

4) The pharaoh’s treasure trail at the Derby Museum and Art Gallery

Derby Museum and Art Gallery



When: Sessions available during the half-session from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Or: Derby Museum and Art Gallery, The Strand, Derby.

Sure: The pharaohs hid their treasure around the museum and the art gallery. Meet the leaders of ancient Egypt and solve the clues to find your own treasure. This walk-in session is suitable for children ages 5 to 15 with their adults. Other events will also take place at the Derby Museum and Art Gallery this semester.

Tickets: Trail sheets cost £ 1 each or free for friends of the Derby museum family.

5) Play and DIY activity session in Willington

When: Monday February 17 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Or: Willington Village Hall, Twyford Road, Willington.

Sure: Abi’s events and entertainment organize the session, which is suitable for children of all ages. Parents / guardians must accompany their children. Activities will include painting, modeling clay, water games, sensory games and handicrafts suitable for older children. Children are recommended to wear clothing suitable for disorderly play activities.

Tickets: £ 5 per child.

6) Family track cycling at Derby Arena

Derby arena



When: The sessions will be available from Monday February 17 to Friday February 21.

Or: Derby Arena, Royal Way, Derby.

Sure: Family track cycling offers everyone from 9 years old the possibility of riding the Vélodrome track under the direction of qualified coaches. No experience is necessary, and you won’t need to bring anything, just wear sneakers.

Tickets: One hour sessions cost £ 20 for an adult and a child under 16.

7) Pool activities at the Queen’s Leisure Center

When: Atlantis Splash Run from Monday February 17 to Wednesday February 19, Float Run Splash on Friday February 21.

Or: Queen’s Leisure Center, Cathedral Road, Derby.

Sure: Younger family members can have fun at the Queen’s Leisure Center and take advantage of beautiful inflatables. The Atlantis Splash Run spans the entire length of the gala pool and is filled with giant obstacles to climb and exciting slides. Or you can run the glove across the pool on the new Float Run Splash. Both activities are suitable for children from five years of age.

Tickets: It is advisable to book for both activities by calling the Queen’s Leisure Center on 01332 641444.

8) build a bird box at Kedleston Hall

Kedleston hall



When: Monday February 17 to Friday February 21 with sessions from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. every day.

Or: Kedleston Hall, near Quarndon, Derby.

Sure: We will provide you with the tools and materials you will need to work as a family to build the perfect home to take up and set up in your garden to see if a feathered family will move in.

All children must be accompanied by an adult at all times and service dogs are welcome.

Tickets: £ 7.50 per bird box. Normal admission to the place applies. Drop in session no need to book.

9) Block and Brick Week at the Erewash Museum in Ilkeston

When: From Monday February 17 to Saturday February 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Or: Erewash Museum, High Street, Ilkeston.

Sure: There will be Lego crafts, activity trails, competitions and other Lego themed activities!

Tickets: Visit the Erewash Museum website for more information.

10) Make and take a day at Derby QUAD

Derby’s Quad organizes mid-term events



When: Monday February 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Or: QUAD, Market Place Cathedral Quarter, Market Place, Derby.

Sure: The creative sessions led by artists and adapted to QUAD families are suitable for families with older children. Choose from a range of craft materials to do what you want and take it away. Other events also take place at QUAD during the semester.

Tickets: Free entry

11) Multisports camp at Derby Arena

When: From Tuesday February 18 to Thursday February 20.

Or: Derby Arena, Royal Way, Derby.

Sure: Derby County Community Trust runs a multi-sport camp for children from reception to grade 6.

Tickets: The telephone number for reservations is 01332 416140.

12) Indoor activities at the Springwood Leisure Center in Oakwood

Springwood Leisure Center in Oakwood



When: Tayplay Sports multi-activity festival on Tuesday 18 and Wednesday 19 February.

Or: Springwood Leisure Center, Springwood Drive, Oakwood, Derby.

Sure: The new Tayplay multi-activity sports festival at Springwood Leisure Center is suitable for children 5 to 11 years old and includes different sports, a range of inflatable structures, NERF UNITE, as well as arts and crafts.

The recreation center also takes reservations for Ninja Warrior-style circuit sessions, a fun and challenging obstacle course for children ages 5 to 12, and soccer training on Friday, February 21.

Tickets: To book the Tayplay session, call 07546 116004 or book online here. Call 01332 640333 to book the Ninja Warrior and football sessions.

13) Handcrafted Tuesdays at Pickford’s House in Derby

When: Tuesday 18 February from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

Or: Pickford’s House, Friar Gate, Derby.

Sure: Halfway through, try to make beautiful birds to celebrate visitors to our garden. Session without appointment, suitable for children from 5 to 15 years old with their adults. Accessibility restrictions on upper floors.

Tickets: Free / give what you like.

14) Mid-term inflatable fun at the Etwall leisure center

When: Wednesday February 19 with four sessions available from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Or: Etwall Leisure Center, Hilton Road, Etwall.

Sure: Indoor inflatable fun midway through this local recreation center.

Tickets: £ 5 per child and £ 3 for children under 3. Send an email to info@adventuremania.co.uk or call 07588 204205 for more information.

15) own a pony day at Matlock Farm Park

When: Wednesday February 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Or: Matlock Farm Park, Jaggers Lane, Matlock.

Sure: Have you ever wondered what it’s like to own your own pony? here’s a chance to find out just how much commitment and hard work it takes to own a pony. Your day will include grooming, tacking, upholstery cleaning, general pony care, practical riding experience and theory.

Available for ages 6 and up. If time permits, participants should dress reasonably for the time of year.

Tickets: £ 35 per person, subject to availability. To reserve, call 01246 590200.

16) Shark in the park at Derby Theater

Derby Theater



When: Thursday February 20 at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Or: Derby Theater, 15 Theater Walk, St Peter’s Quarter, Derby.

Sure: Presenting the three Shark in the Park series, this family musical follows Timothy Pope (and his telescope!) In 3 exciting adventures.

Tickets: Standard £ 14.50, under 26 £ 12.50.

17) Mr Men and Little Miss on stage in Buxton

When: Friday February 21 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Or: Buxton Opera House, Water Street, Buxton.

Sure: Join your favorite characters from Mr Men and Little Miss as they jump from the page and go on stage in this stage show.

Tickets: £ 14.50 each with family discounts available. Tickets can be booked online here or by calling 01298 7219.

.

