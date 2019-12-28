17 cubs were handed over to the BC SPCA by Interior B.C. property

advertisement

One of 17 cubs aged eight to 10 weeks, found living out in the cold and snow in a B.C. Interior property. (Contributed)

Seventeen cubs that were delivered by an Interior B.C. the property is now safe and inside thanks to SPCA BC.

RCMP and animal control officials responded to a complaint and found the cubs, along with two adult dogs. The eight to 10 week old dogs were living outdoors in the cold and snow on the property. The owner handed over control of the animals to the animals, who kept them overnight before transferring the dogs to the local BC SPCA branch on Christmas Eve.

“It is a true Christmas miracle that these puppies escaped recklessness and were brought in by the cold,” said BC SPCA chief of prevention and enforcement Marcie Moriarty. “We are grateful that the RCMP and animal control officers were able to pay immediate attention.”

Dogs are being treated for worms and are quarantined. Each puppy will be purged / disposed of and provided with all their vaccines before they are ready for adoption by the end of January 2020. However, the location of the branch where the animals are is not disclosed.

“The branch is completely overwhelmed with caring for so many animals and is not accepting adoption questions at this time,” Moriarty said. “Donations are encouraged to help cover the cost of taking care of these puppies and adult dogs during the busy holiday season.”

Donations can be made to the BC SPCA at spca.bc.ca/donations/emergence-alert.

BC SPCA will hold a naming competition for puppies. Check out the SP SPCA provincial Facebook page for more details and a chance to name one of these adorable puppies.

