A 16-year-old girl unexpectedly died at her home in Rutland.

On December 22, Lily Finch was pronounced dead at home in Ayston, near Uppingham.

The police, who were called to the scene by paramedics, do not consider the death to be suspicious.

Leicestershire police spokesperson said: “On Sunday 22 December, police were called to an address in the Uppingham area by the East Midlands Ambulance Services (EMAS) following the death of ‘a teenage girl.

“EMAS went to the address in the wee hours of the morning and contacted the police after the death of the 16-year-old girl on the property.

“Investigations were carried out and concluded that the death was not suspicious.”

The Cottesmore Pony Club has published a tribute to Lily on its website.

The message says, “It is with deep sadness that we say goodbye to Lily Finch, a valued member of our Pony Club family.

“Happy, carefree and smiling, she was a very successful competitor, who lived for her horses and became a very talented young rider.”

A club spokesperson said Lily was a much loved member.

“We posted the message with the permission of Lily’s family because she had many friends at the club and we wanted them to know this way rather than any other way.”

A service to celebrate Lily’s life will take place at Uppingham Parish Church on Saturday 25 January at noon.

A private funeral service will be held at a later date.

Donations can be made to air ambulances in Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland online here.

Donations can also be sent directly to funeral directors E M Dorman, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY.

