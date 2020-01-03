advertisement

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Rocky is a pit bull mix at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter at Clarks Summit.

“People come to look at him and say he is so sweet and kind and then they move on to the next dog,” explained asylum worker Jimmy Mancus. “Hopefully we can change that, because look at him, he deserves someone, he is great.”

Like most dogs in rescue centers, Rocky does not always show his good side when he is in the kennel.

“When he’s in that kennel and he has a toy and he starts shaking it, people say,” My God, look at the size of that mouth, “said Mancus. “He’s just a big baby, a big baby.”

Rocky plays well with other dogs and is very enthusiastic about people, but he needs a house that can handle his height.

“Small children under high school may be a bit dubious,” says Mancus. “It’s not because there is reactivity and you don’t have to worry about aggressive behavior. It’s just that if he gets going and starts running through the room, he doesn’t stop. We don’t want him to go over someone.”

Shelter workers say that a book should not be assessed on the basis of the cover.

“This is the way pit bull terriers play, this is the way they interact with people. He is very gentle, gentle and very playful,” said Mancus. “Don’t just write him down because he’s a pit bull. He’s an incredible dog, he’s an incredible boy.”

Please contact Griffin Pond Animal Shelter if you are interested in adopting Rocky.

His adoption is sponsored, so there are no costs to adopt him.

Click here for additional information about adoption of pets.

If you are a shelter or rescue with an animal that you would like to see on 16 To The Rescue, you can send an email to Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com.

