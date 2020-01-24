advertisement

MOOSIC, Pa. – Jingles and Naomi are 7-year-old chihuahuas with NEPA Pet Fund and Rescue in the Scranton area. The bound couple has been coming to the rescue for eighteen months.

“The biggest problem with them is that they don’t like other animals,” said Christine Kachmirsky, a volunteer with NEPA Pet Fund & Rescue. “They are bound, so they have to go together, and they’ve only had each other, so they don’t want anyone but their people.”

Jingles and Naomi are low-maintenance pets.

advertisement

“You want a dog, but you don’t want to do all the things that belong to the dog, let’s go for a walk in the woods and run around with a frisbee,” said Kachmirsky. “They like to play, but only for 20 minutes then they are,” take a nap, I’m fine. “

Jingles has one eye, which the rescue veterinarian said it has to do with genetics. Naomi was too heavy when she came to the rescue. Her foster mother worked hard to make her lose a few pounds.

“She couldn’t play, she would sit in one place because she was so heavy that she could hardly move,” Kachmirsky said. “He would come to her, now she is chasing him everywhere in my living room.”

Naomi and Jingles have quite the personalities. Jingles loves attention, Naomi, not so much.

“They are sometimes like an old couple. They love each other, but they annoy each other. As if he needs a mistake and she tries to take a nap and he tries to sit on her head. “Kachmirsky said.

Christine is hopeful that they will find a house where there is usually someone, because they really enjoy being with their people.

“The cost for them is now $ 300, that’s for both dogs. It’s not like $ 600 for the couple because they have to go together,” Kachmirsky explained. “However, we are flexible to a certain extent about the adoption costs.”

Contact NEPA Pet Fund & Rescue if you are interested in adopting Jingles and Naomi.

Click here for additional information about adoption of pets.

If you are a shelter or rescue with an animal that you would like to see at 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Kearns at 16Rescue@wnep.com.

41.353413

-75.738248

.

advertisement