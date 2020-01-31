advertisement

GRIFFIN POND ANIMAL SHELTER – A crew of kittens was taken to the Griffin Pond animal shelter at the Clarks Summit when they were only 2 weeks old. Now after 8 weeks they are ready to score a touchdown in a house.

“They were left with mom and dad in an apartment. They stayed there for a few days and came to us for animal control. We immediately promoted them and are now ready for adoption,” said kennel manager Nancy Reese.

Although these kittens have not fully mastered the tackle, they have perfected the big escape. That’s where referee Lucky comes in.

“Lucky came from Peckville with his brother and sister. Originally they were outdoor cats and a friendly family who took them in and socialized them and brought them to the shelter.”

Our star quarterbacks for Adopt a Bowl are “Cat” Rick Mahomes and Jimmy Garop “paw” lo.

“Everyone is new here, so they are a little scared, but as soon as they enter a house, they will be great,” Reese said.

Please contact Griffin Pond Animal Shelter if you are interested in adopting one of the kittens on Adopt A Bowl.

