Photograph of Calgary firefighters’ file.

Mike Drew / Postmedia

Sixteen people had to be evacuated from an apartment complex in Calgary following a fire at the end of New Year’s Day.

At about 11:00 p.m. fire crews were called to the 3800 block of Fonda Way S.E. in Lawn Forest where a fire had broken out in an apartment complex.

The crews were able to control the flames on the outside of the building before they went inside and took control of the blaze.

The fire made its way into the roof structure and extends to other areas of the building.

All 16 occupants of the building were safely evacuated and shipped to the City of Calgary for transit buses for accommodation.

Firefighters remained at the scene to observe hotspots and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Fire crews will investigate what caused the blaze Thursday.

