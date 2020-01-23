advertisement

At least 16 people had close contact with a Washington state man diagnosed as the first American coronavirus case and are being monitored for the disease that has killed 17 people in China and killed hundreds more, local officials said.

The patient, a 30-year-old man, is doing well and may be released from Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington in the near future, hospital chief medical officer Jay Cook told a news conference.

None of the people who were in close contact with the patient showed symptoms of the flu, said John Wiesman, Washington state secretary of health.

“The risk to the general public remains low,” said Chris Spitters, health official for Snohomish Health District.

The man became ill over the weekend after traveling to Wuhan, China, his hometown, in November and December and was diagnosed with coronavirus on Monday.

The virus, which causes respiratory symptoms, has been linked to a seafood market in Wuhan, the largest city in central China.

“I would expect that at some point we will have more cases in the U.S.,” Wiesman said.

Passengers on the human flight from China are being contacted by US Centers for Disease Control and state health authorities, said CDC medical officer Satish Pillai.

The CDC has raised the travel alert for Wuhan to a Level 2, calling for enhanced precautions. All travelers from Wuhan are headed to five US airports – Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and San Francisco – for show.

The CDC is conducting a test for the virus and is hoping to begin distributing it to state health departments, Pillai said.

Wiesman said people had to be within six feet of a person with the virus for an extended period to consider having been in close contact.

People develop the virus after it drops from the sneezing or coughing of an infected person, he said.

The 16 individuals under surveillance in Washington are not required to go into solitary confinement unless they develop coronavirus symptoms, Wiesman said.

“We do not believe you are infectious until you have symptoms,” he said, giving no further details about the whereabouts of individuals who had been in close contact with the infected man. (Reporting by Andrew Hay in New Mexico; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

