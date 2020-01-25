advertisement

Disney will be releasing live action versions of its animated classics for a long time. Here is a list of the titles in the works, including the release date of the original.

“Mulan” This is a particularly anticipated title that is expected to appear on March 27, 2020. Niki Caro is directing, while Liu Yifei is the main character. Donnie Yen and Jason Scott Lee also starred.

“Jungle cruise”

Okay, okay, “Jungle Cruise” may not be considered a live-action movie based on a previously animated classic, but based on a trip to Disneyland. We’ll also take every opportunity to talk about Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in the same sentence. It will hit theaters on July 24, 2020.

“Cruella” Borrowed from the famous malevolence of the “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” from 1961, this story of the genesis of a woman who opens the season to purebred puppies – Cruella de Vil – Emma Stone. The reigning live-action Cruella is Glenn Close, who was involved in two live-action adaptations. It is scheduled to hit theaters on December 23, 2020

“The little mermaid” We are now dealing with films that are in the development stage but are not necessarily intended for release. After all, Disney has so many untitled films in stock that it’s hard to count. But a live action version of “The Little Mermaid” has long been discussed as it is arguably one of the most popular and profitable films in Disney’s vault. Rob Marshall is on board and Halle Bailey will appear as Ariel and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

“Pinocchio”

“Pinocchio” is also in the works, with Tom Hanks playing Geppetto.

“James and the Giant Peach” In one of the more interesting adaptations, this beloved Roald Dahl book with director Henry Selick became a quirky Claymation hit for Disney in 1996. Director Sam Mendes, a serious playwright, wanted to give it a try, but has since quit.

“Rose red” This is trippy (no pun on producer Tripp Vinson), but promising creatively. In the German fairy tale, Rose Red is Snow White’s sister. Disney and Vinson work together to introduce the world to the siblings of the famous apple-loving princess. Disney released the original “Snow White” in 1937.

“Tinker Bell”

This film has also been in the works for some time now, with Reese Witherspoon as the sweet little fairy from “Peter Pan”.

“Snow White” Forget her sister – the most original bad girl in the realm of Disney cartoons comes back to make her own film. It was announced in late October 2016.

“Peter Pan” Neverland gets a handy set if Disney wants to update the animated film from 1953.

“The Jungle Book 2” This is a simple sequel to Favreaus’ hit from spring 2016, based on the animated classic released in 1967.

“Oliver Twist” While Disney never officially made a direct animated recording of Charles Dickens ‘beloved orphan, in 1988 they released the delightful “Oliver and Company,” which was inspired by Dickens’ story but told with animals. The studio also made a small live action version with Richard Dreyfuss in 1997.

“Lilo & Stitch”

And another film that should get the live action treatment and at some point. This project was announced in October 2018 with Mike Van Waes to write the screenplay. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich from Rideback produce.

“Hunchback”

In early 2019, a live action movie was announced based on “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” from 1996. The Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang was taken on hand to write the script, and Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz did the music.

“Bambi”

In January 2020, Disney hired Geneva Robertson-Dworet (“Captain Marvel”) and Lindsey Beer (“Sierra Burgess Is a Loser”) to write the screenplay for the 1942 cartoon classic’s live-action remake.

