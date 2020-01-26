advertisement

Almost 200 Chinese tourists were flown back to Wuhan from Kalibo, Philippines on January 25 when the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was threatened, reports ABS-CBN.

A total of 156 tourists returned to the Chinese city at around 10:00 p.m. local time, and a further 150 are expected to fly back on the evening of January 27.

advertisement

The move came after the Philippine Civil Aviation Authority announced that it would suspend all direct flights from Wuhan to any destination in the country as a precaution against the spread of the virus.

Due to the suspension, Royal Air Charter Services flights on January 24 and 27 and Pan Pacific Air flights on January 23 and 25 were excluded from carrying passengers to Wuhan.

Arthur Tugade, Minister of Transport (DOTr), said on January 23 that “everything must be done so as not to endanger public security.”

“When it comes to public security, it is always better to protect excessively than not to take action and ultimately regret it. We have to do it quickly and we have to do it right, ”he said in a statement.

The Chinese tourists who were flown back to Wuhan had left the city before the announcement was made.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines. However, the Department of Health (DOH) announced that it was actively monitoring a 36-year-old man from Tacloban.

At a press conference last week, DOH Under Secretary of State Eric Domingo said the unnamed man had shown symptoms of a respiratory infection and was in Wuhan City before returning to the Philippines on January 17.

A five-year-old Chinese boy who has traveled to Wuhan in the past is also said to have the disease, but was later classified as negative for the virus.

“It is indeed very good news to alleviate the growing Filipino concerns. I assure everyone that your health ministry will not stop here and be informed of this upcoming health event. We will continue to monitor the evolving situation and ensure mechanisms to contain the threat from the nCoV 2019, ”said Health Minister Francisco T. Duque III.

At present, more than 1,975 cases of the Novel Coronavirus have been registered, while 56 people have died from the disease in China. In recent weeks, it has also expanded to France, Australia, the United States and Canada.

The city of Wuhan with 11 million inhabitants was practically blocked after the outbreak of the virus that appeared there at the end of last year.

All public transport services, including airplanes and trains, have been shut down in the city as authorities try to contain the virus. Health checks have also been carried out in several other countries for travelers arriving from Wuhan.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommended not to travel to Wuhan, and recommended that anyone who has traveled to China in the past 14 days and feels sick with a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing should urgently see a doctor.

Health experts compared Wuhan virus to SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome), all of which belong to a family of viruses known as coronaviruses, which are thought to come from animals before they spread to humans.

Health experts don’t yet know which animal may have caused the current Wuhan outbreak. However, the first people infected with the virus had visited or worked at Wuhan South China Seafood City, also known as the South China Seafood Wholesale Market and Hua Nan Seafood Market.

It is still unclear how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people.

Symptoms of the virus include illness, runny nose, cough, sore throat, and sometimes headache, which can last for a few days. It is usually associated with an upper respiratory tract disorder and can be more serious in the elderly.

advertisement