A Leicester printing house, which has operated for 80 years, has closed most of its activities with the loss of 150 jobs.

The Taylor Bloxham group called the directors on Thursday after failing to find buyers for its print, point-of-sale and e-commerce logistics divisions.

A buyer was found for a mailing division called Mailbox, saving 21 jobs.

The family business has faced increasing pressures following “severe cash pressures” following losses of almost £ 900,000 in 2018.

The company had four locations in Leicestershire, with headquarters in Beaumont Leys.

The divisions that had closed are: Taylor Bloxham, which has provided printing solutions to a wide range of businesses; Instore, specialized in point of sale displays; and FastAnt, a warehousing, distribution and e-commerce division.

Major customers in recent years have included Bentley, Crown Paints and BAFTA.

One worker stated that staff were furious to learn that he was laid off one day before payment.

He told LeicestershireLive, “They forced us to work a full month before we were fired the day before payday.

“We worked five weeks for nothing. Our treatment at the hands of this company was a total disgrace. I have worked for them for 24 years and I am now on the scrapheap at 58 years old.

“We were told to pick up our things at 10:30 am on Monday. And now we have to fight for the money that is owed to us. ”

John Lowe and Ben Woolrych, partners of the company specializing in business consulting FRP, have been appointed joint directors.

Taylor Bloxham factory

In a statement, FRP said: “The company has been under severe pressure on its cash flow, which has become unsustainable in recent months following a period of losses and tougher supplier conditions.

“FRP had worked with the directors of the company on an expedited sales process to guarantee a sale for the whole company and had aroused the interest of several parties.

“However, ultimately, an appropriate offer was only received for the Mailboxes division for which a sale was made, protecting 21 jobs.

“When appointed, the directors were forced to close the remaining divisions of the company and make the difficult decision to fire the 150 employees.

“The joint directors will now focus on maximizing returns for creditors by selling the remaining assets of the business and providing support to all affected employees.”

Taylor Bloxham Printers in Beaumont Leys

Lowe said: “Taylor Bloxham has been in the Leicester business community for over 80 years but, despite the best efforts of the management team, has been forced to close with immediate effect.

“Although we are pleased to have saved 21 jobs through the sale of the company’s Mailboxes division, the closure of the rest of the business resulted in the dismissal of 150 people.

“We will work with the redundancy payments department to provide assistance in what we know to be a difficult time for everyone involved.”

The most recent accounts of the group showed losses of around £ 870,000 over the year to September 2018, due to “lower margins and higher overhead costs”.

The turnover was £ 29.2 million.

The company said that although the first part of this year had started positively, business conditions deteriorated in the second half.

He also reported an “unstoppable” rise in paper prices.

Last May, Taylor Bloxham Group appointed Teresa-Anne Dunleavy as general manager, replacing Robert Lockwood, who became a non-executive director following a period of ill health.

Ms. Dunleavy has held general management positions in several large international companies and has held senior consulting positions for leading global brands such as British Airways, Toyota and Nintendo.

She specializes in working with companies undergoing structural and cultural change.

In the past two years, the company had made major investments in new equipment and new premises in order to remain “at the forefront of printing and communication technologies”.

At the time, Mrs Dunleavy said: ‘These are turbulent times with great uncertainty for British companies.

“However, the fact that Taylor Bloxham’s legacy as a premium printer has successfully diversified into strategically complementary services presents interesting growth opportunities.

“We have great foundations to build on and I am delighted to be part of the next phase of growth.”

