advertisement

The end of the year is just around the corner and there are a number of really excellent end-of-year offers that you definitely want to see on Friday. Highlights from today’s roundup are Amazon’s best-selling WiFi range extender for its Black Friday price of just $ 14.95, the improved faster version of that TP-Link WiFi extender for just $ 21.99 instead of $ 35, a hilarious drinking game called Buzzed for only $ 16.99, discounts on some of the best-selling Nintendo Switch games, $ 20 discount on AirPods 2, $ 30 discount on AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, the Apple Watch Series 5 for the lowest price ever thanks to double discounts, a one-day sale on a great convertible touchscreen HP laptop, $ 200 Sony real wireless earbuds for a low of $ 79.99, a free $ 90 Echo Show 5 if you have a Ring Video Doorbell 2 or Ring Video Doorbell Pro the best-selling Roomba robot vacuum cleaner for just $ 199.99 or a huge upgrade that works with Alexa for $ 449, Philips Hue lamps of just $ 5 each when bundled with a $ 25 Echo Dot, your first Bokksu snack – and candy box for just $ 24 with a new subscription and more. View all the best bargains today.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the newest and best deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

Image source: Paul Sakuma / AP / Shutterstock

advertisement