We are not averse to luxury. It’s GQ after all. And you don’t swim in the high-end pool without the bare essentials.

Be it earned, inherited or rotating credit. Well done if you fall into the first category. We envy you if you fall into the second category and you are only to blame if you are only in the third category.

But how much is too much? When do you no longer live in the real world with the rest of us? Allow us to open the velvet rope and guide you in to take a look.

1. You use seasons as verbs

As in “I Summer in Palm Beach”

2. All cards in your wallet are black

Even the gym

3. When you get on the plane, turn left automatically

And you wondered where the hell your champagne is

4. You have no idea what your bank details are

Because why would you have to check your balance at all?

5. You have employees in the warehouse

Just in case a lawyer is needed

6. You know the Harrolds employees by name

And that you only wear Tom and Thom labels.

7. You have never had a renovation

I mean, do you know how early trades start?

8. None of your clothes has ever come back into fashion

Nevertheless, you have a lot of vintage items

9. You park your car

In Westfield

10. You never have to look at the screen at concerts

And Elton / Beyonce / Bono all made eye contact with you at some point

11. You will be more surprised when nobody at the airport holds a sign with your name in your hand

I mean, LA just isn’t the same without Pedro driving me to the castle

12. You have never had to wait for a contract to update your phone

Yes, I will buy the iPhone immediately, thanks

13. You love cashmere

But you have never bought it from Uniqlo

14. You never had to choose between sea and garden views

Because seeing the ocean is a holiday

15. You are actually using the share app on your iPhone

Because you “frolic in the blockchain room”

