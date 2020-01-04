advertisement

January 4, 2020 Cynthia Shahan

The MTA of New York City announced on December 15, 2019 that it has deployed the first phase of its new fully electric articulated bus fleet. The now historic capital plan 2020-2024 includes $ 1.1 billion to buy 500 new electric buses for all 5 boroughs. This first phase comprises 15 buses. The first electric articulated bus has recently departed on one of the busiest crosstown routes in the city – the 14th Street bus.

Pedestrians, travelers and apartment residents in New York will eventually find cleaner, cooler air for walking thanks to the emission-free buses. The agency’s plan to improve and modernize the bus fleet with zero-emission technology will provide environmental benefits for all New Yorkers, as well as for many visitors to the city.

“We are committed to an ultramodern bus fleet throughout the city that is green and sustainable, and that means switching to fully electrical technology,” said NYC Transit President Andy Byford. “Our Fast Forward plan provides a blueprint on how we can work with suppliers and other stakeholders to achieve that goal in all five boroughs. We are also excited about the popularity of the M14 and the bus lane that helps make success possible. “

MTA is planning to purchase only electric buses from 2029. The MTA currently operates a fleet of 10 standard electric buses. The electrical test is a 3-year pilot program to test the fully electrical technology. The MTA needs reliable durability from 24-hour use throughout the day.

“Our first fully electric articulated fleet represents the future of the MTA bus service and I am delighted that our customers see and experience the difference,” said Craig Cipriano, Acting President of MTA Bus Company and Senior Vice President of NYC Transit Bus Department . “This is a historic day for MTA buses and the start of our journey to an emission-free fleet that will become the standard for the rest of the country as the largest public bus system.”

Together with the purchase of the 15 fully electric articulated buses, MTA purchased the necessary 16 in-depot chargers and a mobile charger from New Flyer of America.

“While Washington is stuck in the opposite direction to the climate, New York is driving forward with clean and practical electric buses,” said Andy Darrell, New York Regional Director at Environmental Defense Fund.

“The transition to zero-emission streets is now taking place and it is very exciting,” says Lauren Bailey, director of climate policy for the transport campaign with three countries.

To keep things going, MTA has issued an RfP (request for proposals) for 45 standard electric buses. These buses will be taken into use in April 2021.

