Sam Claflin

The star “Hunger Games” says that he feels the pressure to be thin and fit, just like his colleagues. “I’m really getting to the point of spending hours and hours at the gym and not eating for weeks to achieve what I think they’re aiming for,” he said in an interview with The Sunday Morning Herald.

David Harbor

The star “Stranger Things” recently recalled an audition for the role of “The Blob” in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine”, in which the director said he was “concerned about his health” after jokingly removing his shirt had pulled up.

“I said, ‘Wait a minute, dude, take a second break,'” he added. “” You tell me I’m too fat to play The Blob? It’s great, I have to go back to New York. “This is my audition – so I didn’t get The Blob,” he said.

Vin Diesel

Even diesel, usually known for its muscular build, is physically disgraced. In 2015, photos appeared that showed his stomach and people on the Internet.

“I don’t really care. I’m not trying to be in top shape all the time. I’m trying to do my craft of making films,” the actor said in a Good Morning America episode.

Aaron Carter

The singer told his social media followers that he was embarrassed by a fan woman who didn’t know he was within earshot. “She said I looked like I had cancer,” wrote Carter, who was playing a concert in Syracuse, New York at the time.

“I’m not ashamed of my body, maybe I’m too thin, maybe I’m too small, but I know one thing: I love my fans, my family, my girlfriend and my friends,” wrote Carter. “I am #NotPerfect, you never know what someone is going through. We are not immortal. #Embracelove.”

