In the media world, layoffs are far too common these days, but what is much less common is that a company accepts so many layoffs that it reverses its decision. On Tuesday, Des Moines sports broadcaster 1460 KXNO separated six employees as part of iHeartMedia’s broader layoffs on U.S. radio stations: Travis Justice and Heather Burnside and producer Sean Roberts from The Morning Rush, Ross Peterson and Chris Williams from The Drive -Time show The Sports Fanatics and KXNO program director Andrew Downs, who was also the producer and co-host of The Murph and Andy Show in the afternoon (one of the two remaining local shows that didn’t cancel).

But these cuts led to an incredible local backlash, and Murph and Andy (Keith Murphy and Andy Fales) decided not to do their show Tuesday or Wednesday after the cuts.

We decided not to do the Murph & Andy Show today. Thank you for your interest and understanding.

We haven’t made a decision about future shows, but today more than ever, don’t take this opportunity for granted. pic.twitter.com/ANKRqlbcKR

– Murph & Andy Show (@Murph_Andy) January 14, 2020

We need to make sure that we can deliver the version you expect and we require. We can’t at the moment.

It’s just a radio show – we understand that – but it’s very important to us and we appreciate that many of you do too.

Thank you for your understanding and support. Sincerely yours.

– Murph & Andy Show (@Murph_Andy) January 15, 2020

On Thursday, KXNO reversed the course and brought back all the people who cut it:

They are back on @ 1460kxno EVERY Tuesday and have now given us an FM signal. 📻 📻

Power to the people. ✊🏻 Thanks. You made that possible.

(Not pictured, but also back, @ Sean23Roberts) pic.twitter.com/ynUtVumtNL

– Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) January 16, 2020

For more information on this reversal by Matthew Bain from the Des Moines Register:

“I heard you. I made a mistake,” said Joel McCrea, general manager of KXnO, on Thursday, “They all come back at 6am Tuesday morning.”

… “It was shocking everywhere,” Downs told the register after the news was announced on Thursday. “The first was shocking. Pouring love and support from everywhere, the number of texts and calls and emails and my Twitter. I had to charge my phone more than ever before. Twitter and Facebook, reach people from all over the world. That was the coolest thing – just the overwhelming love and support of listeners and advertisers. “

… “People made that possible. It’s really rare these days that someone, let alone a large media company, says, “We were wrong,” said Murphy. “… I’m sure there is an example, but I can’t imagine when something like that happened. I think that’s why people seem so happy about it. Because they made the best possible difference.”

And here is a small selection of the support that was seen after the cuts on Twitter:

Some longer form thoughts about the @ 1460kxno layoffs from my Facebook page pic.twitter.com/9zblIn3kGr

– Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) January 15, 2020

iHeartMedia has just completely gutted one of the last truly local sports radio stations in Des Moines. I really enjoyed all the local programming that was running KXNO and found it to be so much more entertaining than any national program that was running on other stations. Big loss for the subway. https://t.co/hi1D9GIGWT

– From the corner of Kinnick (@CornerOfKinnick) January 14, 2020

I thought KXNO was the best sports radio in the state. I wonder what happened. https://t.co/k4aQJyESoB

– Marc Morehouse (@marcmorehouse) January 14, 2020

Frustrated and sad about the KXnO news. Doesn’t make sense to me. Central Iowa has lost some great local sports voices today.

– Andy Garman (@GarmanSports) January 14, 2020

It is incredibly rare for a company to actually take such a course after layoffs, but the passion expressed here clearly played a major role. And it’s remarkable to see how Murphy and Fales decided not to do their show for a few days afterwards. this has probably also increased public pressure on the broadcaster. And listeners who told KXNO that they were only listening because of local personalities were undoubtedly important too; There are obvious cost savings if you only include syndicated programs. However, if many of your listeners say they don’t bother, it may not be worth it. Instead, as noted in the WHO TV story to get iHeartMedia bosses’ permission, McCrea not only hired the cut staff, but also gave the broadcaster a big boost by adding an FM frequency:

Joel McCrea, general manager of KXNO, said he had noticed the irritated response to the news from thousands of listeners in Iowa and was rethinking his decision to restructure KXNO. He received permission from iHeartMedia, the owner of KXNO and his sister stations in Des Moines, to hire new staff, and informed Channel 13 that the shows would not only return next week, but will now also simulate KXNO. 106.3 FM a 25,000 watt transmitter. This will significantly increase the reach of the KXNO programs.

This is certainly a great result for the KXNO employees involved and for the fans of the shows in question.

(The Des Moines Register)

