Wildlife inspectors have confiscated around £ 1,400 shark fins in a single Miami shipment.

Shark finning is a highly controversial (and largely illegal) practice in which fishermen cut shark fins. Then they hold their fins and throw the shark – often still alive – overboard, where they sink to the bottom of the sea, cannot breathe, cannot swim and can open themselves up to other predators.

In the United States, 13 states and three territories have banned the trade, sale, and possession of fins. However, they still flow into other areas – as the recent “hideous” transport has shown.

The U.S. fish and wildlife service teamed up with Customs and Border Protection on January 24 to find the show in Port Miami. 18 boxes are filled to the brim with dried shark fins and weigh a total of 635 kilograms.

Inspectors believe the shipment was likely to come from South America and should go to Asia – where shark fins are both a lucrative trade and a traditional delicacy.

Bouncer Smith, a charter captain, told CBS Miami:

It’s a lot of money. It is very harmful to the ecology. This is one of the most heinous crimes in nature that we have seen. Whether rhino horns, elephant tusks or shark fin soup – if you are convinced that it is hard to come by, you want it all a lot more.

The inspectors estimated the total commercial value of the shipment at $ 700,000 to $ 1 million. Until an investigation, however, no criminal charges have been released.

The trade in shark fins is very common around the world. It is estimated that more than 73 million sharks are killed each year as part of the marine gold rush.

In a previous documentary about shark fishing, Gordon Ramsay said: “It is without a doubt the worst act of cruelty to animals I have ever seen.”

While trade in shark fins is prohibited in the UK and the EU, exports are still technically permissible – a Greenpeace study in July 2019 found that over 50 tons of fins have been shipped from the UK in the past two years, which is worth more as £ 300,000 according to the Independent.

Will McCallum, head of the oceans at Greenpeace UK, said:

Many people will be thrilled to hear that Britain is fueling a controversial world trade that threatens a majestic predator that is vital to life in our oceans. With tens of millions of sharks killed each year, the British government should do everything possible to protect these animals, starting with a ban on the export of shark fins.

A Defra spokeswoman said Britain “has a strong track record in marine conservation … leaving the EU will give us the opportunity to consider further controls”.

