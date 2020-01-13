advertisement

More than 48,000 households and businesses are without electricity on Monday as storm Brendan blows east over Ireland.

Power outages have been reported in the Mayo, Roscommon, Kerry, Cork, Waterford, Laois, Kilkenny, Meath and Monaghan counties. Further cuts are expected on the east coast as the storm sweeps across the country.

With 14,000 homes, farms and businesses in the county, Wexford has had the worst blow from the storm so far without electricity.

In the early afternoon the winds on the west coast subsided, although a second belt with strong gusts is predicted that evening in the west.

Storm Brendan landed on Monday morning with gusts of almost 100 km / h over northeast counties and more than 140 km / h off the west Cork coast.

A status orange weather warning is in effect nationwide until this evening, as strong winds and heavy rain hit the country.

The strong winds overturned trees and blew rubble on roads, making conditions difficult. Three trampolines were blown up on highways on Monday, two on the M7 near the University of Limerick and near Oola in Co Tipperary, and the third near Exit 9 on the M9. These have now been deleted.

power outages

Most of the houses and shops without electricity are located in the districts of Wexford, Kerry, Galway, Limerick, Donegal and Mayo. However, ESB crews were deployed to assess the damage and reconnect the electricity.

The ESB has urged the public not to approach or touch fallen trees, wires, or damaged power grids as they may be dangerous.

You can find real-time information on power outages and recovery times in the PowerCheck app or www.esb.ie/esb-networks/powercheck/

transport

Drivers and road users are advised to exercise caution in the event of debris on the tracks, while cyclists are advised to avoid unnecessary trips while the orange wind warning is displayed.

AA Roadwatch has reported fallen trees nationwide that have blocked streets in Dublin, Kerry, Cork, Tipperary, Offaly, Wexford, Carlow, Kildare, Meath, Cavan and Donegal.

Irish Ferries has not canceled any Dublin-Holyhead crossings, but the service from Dublin to Holyhead at 2:30 p.m. has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions. Stena Line crossings were also delayed.

In Cork, the ferry crossing was stopped due to strong winds, while passengers in the Cobh-Passage West area were advised to allow more time for their trips.

In West Cork, Cape Clear and Sherkin Island ferries were canceled at storms eight and nine.

In Mayo, Belmullet-Blacksod Road (R313) was closed on Monday from 10 a.m.

Gardaí from Anglesea Street Station in Cork City urged people not to travel across the county, according to reports of 20 fallen trees. Despite heavy rain, there have been few reports of flooding in Cork.

The Dursey cable car on the Beara Peninsula was also closed.

Cork Airport reported no major impact from the storm as all scheduled departures departed on time. Dublin Airport stated that all airlines stated that they had a normal flight schedule.

However, Shannon Airport reported several cancellations, including flights to and from Birmingham and London Heathrow, while flights from Manchester and London Stansted were diverted to Cork. The 16.10 Ryanair flight from Shannon to Wroclaw was very delayed.

National director of the National Fire and Emergency Management Directorate, Seán Hogan, told RTÉ that Monday’s road conditions would be dangerous due to overturned power lines and trees.

flooding

While the floods in Galway were without significant flooding, the Galway City Council advised the public to exercise extreme caution in coastal areas and to follow the Coast Guard’s advice: “Stay high, stay back, stay safe”.

Parts of the boardwalk on Salthill Promenade were closed and a forced boom on the Spanish Arch was “very effective,” he said.

The coast guard has advised the public to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs, pillars, promenades, and harbors. “Breaking waves along the coast can be unpredictable and you can move away quickly,” it said.

The National Parks and Wildlife Services advised the public not to visit national parks, particularly Killarney National Park, or national monuments or nature reserves while warnings are pending.

Flood protection was established in Dublin, while the parking lots in Clontarf and Sandymount are closed.

Weather warnings

The orange warning for Connacht, Donegal and Kerry will remain in effect until 9 p.m. on Monday, while the warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford will apply between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The wind speed above Fastnet Lighthouse, about 8 miles from West Cork, averaged 120 miles per hour on Monday morning, and the gusts hit 148 miles per hour.

There is also a status message for the Red Sea.

emergency numbers

Gardaí / fire brigade / mountain rescue / coastal rescue – 999/112

ESB – To report a failure – 1850-372999 / 021-2382410

Gas Networks Ireland – 1850-205050

Irish Water Supply and Supply Updates – 1850-278278

Transport infrastructure Ireland – Motorway incident: 0818-715100

Breakdown service AA – 1800-667788 / 01-6497560

AIG Roadside Assistance – 01-8044328

Allianz breakdown assistance – 01-6133990

Aviva roadside assistance – 1800-448888

Liberty Roadside Assistance – 1800-706080

Emergency road assistance Zurich – 1800-208408

