If you do fantasy sports, it is inevitable that you will choose multiple players throughout your design that will disappoint you. You will either be forced to release them, trade them in for a discount, or just grin and endure the reduced production, hoping that this will not ruin your title hopes. What you do is likely determined by the opposing player’s design cost.

If you determine which athletes have the highest chances of not meeting expectations, you and your team can save a lot of heartache throughout the season. That is why our featured analysts are here. Read on to see who they’re avoiding in drafts this spring and why you should do the same.

Q1. Who is the most disappointing in the top 40 of Hitter ADP and why?

Whit Merrifield (2B / OF – KC): batsman ADP – 31 | Total ADP – 43

“I think Merrifield is a player who may disappoint fantasy owners this season. Merrifield is a solid source of batting average and runs, but doesn’t offer the pop you’d normally find with an early round selection. Nor do I expect Merrifield to steal bases at the frequency he has shown in the past. His sprint speed has dropped further and he is now on the wrong side of 30. The Royals are less under Mike Matheny than under Ned Yost. In Yost’s 10 years at the top of Kansas City, base runners tried to steal 5.8 percent of the opportunities. Cardinals Baserunners tried to steal just 3.7 percent of the chances under Matheny. I don’t think Merrifield will reach or steal 20 Homer in 2020. Kansas City has a soft, early schedule, which makes it a top-selling, high-turnover candidate when it starts quickly. Ultimately, Merrifield will make a solid fantasy contribution, but he’s not someone who should be as high as he is now. “

– Mick Ciallela (Fantrax)

“Whit Merrifield is chosen far too early in designs and I would be careful what you expect from the 31 year old. He will compete for a team that is expected to win around 60 games. Stolen basic attempts have dropped significantly in the past two years and he was caught stealing in 1/3 of his attempts in 2019 (10 out of 30 chances). He is expected to score under 100 races and will not finish in the top 100 for OBP. His strike rate has increased in the past three seasons and will continue to do so. Leave him alone because you will chase bags like him. “

– Todd D Clark (The Fantasy Fix)

Fernando Tatis Jr. (SS – SD): batsman ADP – 13 | Total ADP – 18th

“As an elite prospect with an impressive mix of power and speed, it’s easy to imagine that Tatis will be a fantasy differentiator in the years to come, but he may have trouble returning as the 13th batsman in 2020.” Tatis Jr. put big numbers on his first impression of pitching in the big league last year, but part of this production doesn’t look anywhere near sustainable, especially its average of 0.317. His .410 batting average on in-game balls (BABIP) was the highest score of all batsmen with at least 350 record appearances, and his expected batting average was only .259, according to Baseball Savant. Tatis Jr.’s 0.590 slugging percentage was also 100 points higher than he deserved because of the quality of his contact. It’s not entirely unthinkable that he needs more spice among the minors as his strike rate increases, but even if he has the numbers that Steamer projects – .265-92-30-81-23 – he might end up looking more like a top 40 hitter than a top 15 hitter. “

– Andrew Seifter (FantasyPros)

Ketel Marte (2B / SS / OF – ARI): batsman ADP – 36 | Total ADP – 50

“This is more of my general philosophy, but I’m not ready to buy that Marte is suddenly an elite hitter after an incredible year. To be fair, his ADP doesn’t rate him close to last year’s figures, but even as 36. I am still skeptical of batsman off the board. Marte suddenly changed from a career batsman with 223 runs in 1,548 record appearances to a batsman with 329 with 32 home runs in 628 record appearances. While he achieved many profits overall, such as a massive increase in the starting angle , his expected stroke average was only 0.299 and this difference of 0.030 was the tenth highest in MLB, he also increased his pull percentage by a significant amount and pulled everyone but one of his home runs, which was supposed to be something pitcher could take advantage of Some of the wins, but consider Marte closer to a hit type of 0.290-25. ”

– Dan Harris (FantasyPros)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (3B / DH – TOR): batsman ADP – 34 | Total ADP – 48

“Guerrero Jr. is unlikely to disappoint me personally, as I don’t expect any extraordinary growth in his second campaign at the age of 21. His low league numbers and his performance at the Home Run Derby underline the raw strength and talent he possesses as well like his maximum exit speed of 118.9 mph last season – second only to Giancarlo Stanton at 120.6 mph, but MLB pitchers don’t throw meatballs, which leads to Guerrero Jr. having an average starting angle of 6.7 degrees listed – the 17th lowest among 250 qualified hits per baseball savant, I think another year of adjustment to the highest level will help him realize the potential, but I’m not paying for a youngster with zero speed and some durability issues . “

– Nick Mariano (RotoBaller)

Jonathan Villar (2B / SS – MIA): batsman ADP – 37 | Total ADP – 52

“Villar will disappoint me the most. He was great last season, completed 24 home runs and stole 40 bases. Let’s not forget, however, that he was on pace for about 18 home runs and about 30 mid-season steals, still solid for a fantasy season, but top 40 hitters? No. This means that he had a pretty epic second half to hit the numbers he made. It is unlikely that he will do it again, especially in Miami, where the performance figures are bound to decline. “

– Joe Bond (Fantasy Six Pack)

Aaron Richter (OF – NYY): Hitter ADP – 17 | Total ADP – 22

“Although I’m still sure that his skills are sensational and won’t go away, Judge is the most likely of these players to disappoint with his current second-round ADP.” The reason is, of course, that he missed 50 and 60 games in the last two seasons. Giancarlo Stanton, who plays 30 picks later, has played at least 158 ​​games in two of the last three seasons and is actually the better fantasy player when he’s active. I will avoid the judge’s risk unless it drops significantly in my designs. “

– Bobby Sylvester (FantasyPros)

Q2. Who is the only pitcher in the top 25 starting Pitcher ADP who will disappoint you the most and why?

Chris Paddack (SP – SD): Starting Pitcher ADP – 17 | Total ADP – 59

“I think Paddack is a little overrated at the moment. He was a fantasy favorite during his rookie campaign in 2019, and expectations of the 24-year-old in 2020 are even higher. He is currently being designed as if taking another step forward is an accomplished fact, but I expect some growing pain in his second season. Paddack is expected to delve deeper into ball games this year, which could affect some of its effectiveness. His strike rate was 34.6 percent during his first pass through the lineup last season. This number dropped to 24.7 the second time through the order and then only to 15 percent. Paddack is essentially a two-pitch hurler who can cause problems if he has to go through a major league line-up three times. He is supposed to be working on his Curveball to tackle exactly this problem, but it remains to be seen how effective it will be. I think Paddack is better served among the starters in the 20 to 25 range than his current ADP from SP17. “

– Mick Ciallela (Fantrax)

Jack Flaherty (SP – STL): Pitcher ADP – 6 | will start Total ADP – 24

“After the Cole-deGrom-Scherzer-Verlander level of fantasy aces, there is a noticeable decline, and Flaherty is one of the next pitchers that early draftsmen are looking for in a fantasy ace. Unfortunately, there are some warning signals on his peripheral devices that he is not quite living up to his ADP as the sixth pitcher. Flaherty deserves credit for improving his hearing rate last season, but his 2.52 BB / 9 was still only the middle of the field among qualified starters, while his 10.59 K / 9 course was excellent but not entirely elitist , In the meantime, statcast data suggests that Flaherty was fairly happy with both the punch average and the percentage of strikes he allowed opposing hits, while his 83.3 percent remaining on base may have helped to artificially suppress his running average. He also doesn’t work as deep in games as the top aces, which limits his winning potential. “

– Andrew Seifter (FantasyPros)

Noah Syndergaard (SP – NYM): Starting Pitcher ADP – 21 | Total ADP – 66

“I would say Syndergaard is synonymous with disappointment with the potential in his arm against his performance in the field. Yes, Wilson Ramos has just reported that he has been working on his reception skills, but that doesn’t mean Thor suddenly catches runners or refine his arsenal to create more breath. Almost 200 pictures last season dispel at least some health arguments, but today’s tough era brought more flies and an HR / FB rate of 13.3% in 2019, which increases led to an ERA of 4.28, his first strike percentage rose from 59% in 18 to 65.8% in 19, which leads to aggressive first-pitch swingers, and I would like to see how the lightning strikes him uses, but I still have to see that he works more as a pitcher than a thrower. “

– Nick Mariano (RotoBaller)

Aaron Nola (SP – PHI): Launching Pitcher ADP – 12 | Total ADP – 42

“Yes, Nola is an extremely talented pitcher who has had large strikes in the past two seasons while remaining permanent, but I’m worried that his circumstances will drop again.” He not only ran 88 Batters last year but was also hit pretty hard. Baseball Savant measures the contact quality (exit speed and starting angle) to determine the most likely outcome for each ball hit, and then packs this data into expected statistics so we can start measuring happiness. Nola was not unlucky last year and in fact it could have been the opposite since his xWOBA 53rd was among the starting pitchers and behind names like John Means, Martin Perez and Chris Bassitt. If he reached 220 km it would be nice, but not so nice with 4.15 ERA and 1.30 whip from the middle of the fourth round. “

– Bobby Sylvester (FantasyPros)

Trevor Bauer (SP – CIN): Starting Pitcher ADP – 23 | Total ADP – 72

“I like Bauer and I won’t necessarily shy away from him this season, but he is certainly one of the most likely pitchers to disappoint.” Bauer may be one of the most talented pitchers in baseball, but he’s had exactly one season with an ERA under 4.18, a whip under 1.25, or more than 12 wins. Even in an improved Cincinnati team, there is little reason to believe that it will do much better than these numbers. Bauer will give you innings and many strikeouts, but fantasy owners would do well to largely forget 2018 and pull him closer to a 4.00 ERA and 1.25 whip. “

– Dan Harris (FantasyPros)

Lucas Giolito (SP – CWS): Starting Pitcher ADP – 15 | Total ADP – 51

“I’m a little worried about Giolito. The outbreak last year was, to say the least, unexpected. If you break down his year 2019 further, you will see that the batsmen caught up with him in the second half. This ERA rose from 3.15 to 3.76. One reason is that he allowed six more home runs in 24 innings less. Not good. I don’t think it will be the complete train crash that it was in 2018, but to expect the jug we got in May and June to have been mixed several times over the past few months is ruthless. “

– Joe Bond (Fantasy Six Pack)

Tyler Glasnow (SP / RP – TB): Launching Pitcher ADP – 22 | Total ADP – 71

“Sure, Glasnow has an electric arm that spits out a four-seater at more than 95 mph, accompanied by a deceptive” Uncle Charlie “, but its durability is the main problem here. According to forecasts, he has opened around 150 innings, which seems to be increased because he never comes close to this brand. In November he had median nerve surgery on the limb and a strained forearm derailed his 19 campaign. The Rays had one of the best bullpens last year and I trust they will limit the wear and tear on the rising star In this price range, there are many more established and proven starting jugs that I would feel more confident about spending my high draft pick on. ”

– Todd D Clark (The Fantasy Fix)

