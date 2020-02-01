advertisement

NEW YORK – The popular Super Bowl halftime show is only 13 minutes long, but the millions-minute extravaganza requires thousands of people, months of planning, and military precision to draw close to.

The organizers have the Herculean task of turning a football field into a concert venue and returning in less than half an hour, without damaging the playing surface.

Mid-season at the 54th Sunday Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami will be headlined by Latina pop stars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. He will also feature surprise artists and other ensemble singers, said Dan Parise, a producer working with Roc Nation, the entertainment company that produces the show with the National League.

PepsiCo is sponsoring the show for its eighth straight year. A source with direct knowledge of the show said it will cost about $ 13 million, a figure that an NFL spokeswoman declined to confirm.

“There are so many aspects to it, the dancers, the lighting elements, the special effects,” Parise said. “Looks like a big puzzle with a jigsaw puzzle.”

Work begins almost a year ahead, said Mark Quenzel, the NFL’s senior vice president of programming and production. Organizers look for the place for logistical hurdles or unique structural elements that they can use to their advantage.

For example, in 2014, producers had to keep the Bruno Mars show relatively simple because it was impossible to predict field conditions at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, a rare outdoor cold Super Bowl weather.

This year, Parise said, a newly refurbished condo at Hard Rock Stadium allowed the deployment of more advanced audio equipment.

Overall, production requires 2,000 to 3,000 people to produce, said Quenzel, who is on his 10th show of the first half.

Like past shows, this year’s show will include a field “audience” of about 800 people, mostly children from local schools who have been cast beforehand, and must try with artists.

Often, they are required to play a role larger than that of cheering fans. During Justin Timberlake’s “Mirrors” presentation for 2018, the field crowd held mirrors to reflect the stadium lights.

LIKE AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLS

The biggest coordination bet is the stage setting, which is contained in 38 separate carriages, each requiring 12 people to move around. The other 18 carts, with 6-member teams, carry audio equipment.

Like air traffic controllers, headphones that carry headphones direct each team. A stage piece that ends up in the wrong place, even by an inch or two, can be disastrous, Quenzel said.

The set-up takes eight minutes, with the show lasting about 13. Deleting the scene takes just over six minutes, Quenzel said, before the teams recapture the field.

During the show, backstage personnel wait at predetermined points to wear clothing during changes in clothing that must be executed until the second, Quenzel said. “Part of the art of the show is what we don’t tell you, what you don’t see,” he said.

An example that comes out to Quenzel was in 2015, when pop star Katy Perry wanted to sing her hit, “Roar.”

She and the producers thought it would be fun if she got into riding a golden lion. The 20-foot (6.1 m) mechanical beast was placed on wheels hidden by the legs, pushed back and forth by performers to mimic the tracks.

For such a massive spectacle, there is precious little time to try. Shakira and Lopez began separate rehearsals in December, Parise said, but had only a few days to practice together.

The rehearsals mostly took place at the Miami Dolphins practice facility before being transferred to the Super Bowl Stadium on Wednesday. “We were working 12-days-15-hours,” Parise said.

Communication is another challenge. In addition to the hundreds of people employed by the NFL, each artist brings great teams of dancers and staff. To get everyone on the same page, manufacturers hire veteran industry professionals, including producer Ricky Kirshner and director Hamish Hamilton.

Sunday’s show is said to feature plenty of special effects and dancing. But with everything that goes into planning, it’s important to remember that the show is not the main event, Quenzel said.

“We have never missed the fact that we are the side show,” he said. (Reporting by Nicholas Brown in Miami; Editing by Frank McGurty and Bill Berkrot)

