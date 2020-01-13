advertisement

Applications submitted to the Eurasian Economic Commission in Russia are generally a good sign that a new release is imminent. Although the notifications are generally not too detailed about the upcoming products, they are a good early warning that something is coming – that is why Apple is making headlines today for the possible impending release of a new 13-inch MacBook. Pro.

Apple’s application, made a few days before Christmas, has been described for a forthcoming Mac as a portable Mac with macOS Catalina. And it bears the model ID of A2289 in the Eurasian Economic Commission database. One theory is that this refers to a 13-inch MacBook Pro that comes with the same Magic Keyboard with scissor switches that were redesigned last year and included with the release of a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

This would fit in with a prediction from the best Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo that the company would bring its new keyboard design with scissors switches to the 16-inch MacBook Pro that Apple unveiled late last year. And while it seemed like an almost identical copy of the 15-inch model, updates included a brand-new Magic Keyboard designed to provide a lasting solution to the sticky-key problem that hit various MacBook, Air, and Pro models that hit the have been released in recent years.

Meanwhile, Kuo also participated in the prediction we mentioned above his assessment that the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro would see the addition of Magic Keyboard sometime this year.

These notifications to the Eurasian Economic Commission have ushered in a number of new Apple product releases in the past, such as new iPhones, iPads and Apple Watch models, so they are generally worth paying attention to. For coded devices, these deposits are a legal requirement when the products are intended to be sold in Russia and certain other countries.

Image source: Alex Tai / SOPA Images / Shutterstock

