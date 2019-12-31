advertisement

It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new decade. As on the first day of school, we are all determined never to blur our notebooks because we swear to stay on the right and narrow path and to take care of our health and well-being.

January is the month of health in Irish time. Over the course of the month, we will provide printed and online suggestions and inspirations to help all of us improve our physical and mental health in 2020

irishtimes.com/health

Until January 2, next to the coffee-flavored roses, good intentions were tacitly set aside, which only reappeared around this time the next year.

You could try this crazy dance again, or you could try a different approach.

Why not try to conquer a few new and doable things instead of major overhauls of life to try instead?

1) Dry clean your bedspread

Honestly – when was the last time you aired or cleaned your duvet? Here are some research results that will help you on your way to the next chemical cleaning: In 2006, Worcester University researchers analyzed 10 typical duvets and found that they could contain up to 20,000 live dust mites, bacteria and fungal spores. Dead skin cells, dust mites, bacteria, fungi and mold also house your pillow. According to some researchers, it accounts for up to a third of the pillow weight. The animals should be kept in check once every six months.

2) Make a wardrobe clearout

Gyms, hypnotherapists and nutritionists are often overwhelmed in January, and participating in this particular race can be daunting. According to reports, 73 percent of us who start a fitness program in January fall out of the car by March. Instead, tackle a much more manageable and realistic project by renovating your living space. You don’t need to carry the whole Marie Kondo: just pack up one wardrobe or drawer after another and send what you’ve cleared away to the local charity.

3) Read a book

You probably got a book from your well-meaning aunt for Christmas: Why not read? If time is really short, try listening to audio books while on the way to the gym / homework.

4) Save money without realizing it

Here’s a (relatively) easy way to save € 1,500 without trying (well, it depends). Start on Sunday and put € 1 in a glass. Add € 2 on Monday; Add € 3 on Tuesday and keep going all week until you save € 7 on Saturday. Then start again on Sunday and pour 1 € into the glass. It is € 28 per week, which saves you almost € 1,500 in one year.

5) Have a complete NCT health

This is one of the things that we postpone from time to time for reasons of time (and if we’re honest, we’re a little nervous about the results). Face your fears: VHI carries out comprehensive health checks, as do Beacon and Mater Private in Dublin and Bon Secours in Cork. For example, the Mater Private Healthcheck department offers a comprehensive screening program that includes a detailed medical history and lifestyle analysis, as well as a physical exam. Tests performed include blood profile, kidney function, bone profile, mammography, EKG, chest X-ray, and lipid profile. As a first step, you might consider using the various screening facilities that are available in pharmacies across the state. In McCabes pharmacies, for example, you can perform simple tests such as cholesterol, PSA or glucose level tests.

6) Get started with your shuttle service

Does your daily commuting affect your mental health? According to recent reports in the Irish Times, it could be very good. If your job permits, it may now be time to request a meeting with your boss and implement the idea of ​​working from home a day or two a week. Employers who want to retain their employees become more receptive to the idea of ​​teleworking or at least more flexible working hours in order to achieve a better work-life balance.

7) volunteer

Ask anyone who has volunteered and they will tell the “helper high” about the countless advantages of an increased sense of community and new purposes. You don’t have to build a school from scratch to make a difference. For the afflicted or those who do not see themselves in traditional volunteer roles, the nature of volunteering has expanded to benefit a number of different parties. Micro-volunteering is particularly on the rise and literally requires a commitment of two to five minutes. This can be a very short, one-time job, such as counting bee flowers online (using Count Flowers for Bees, which is used to create a flower map of Ireland to protect insects). Others sign up for the Be My Eyes app: The free app is intended to “make it easier for the visually impaired and the visually impaired”. It connects visually impaired people with visually impaired volunteers to provide them with visual support through a live video call. Another micro-volunteer initiative, Post Pals (postpals.co.uk) aims to raise the mood of sick children by sending them cards, small gifts, letters and emails; Another micro-volunteer initiative that made a big difference.

8) Drink more water

It’s easy, accessible and free: drink 2 liters of water a day. Once your body gets used to it (after a day or two feeling like your organs are wet and go to the bathroom every three minutes) you will crave water and it will soon feel like a second nature. In addition, the benefits for the body and mind are plentiful. According to skin experts, there is no potion in the world that surpasses drinking 2 liters of water a day.

9) Take a nutritional supplement

Add flaxseed, flaxseed, or peeled hemp seeds to foods like yogurt and muesli, and you instantly replenish your good fats and vitamins. Aloe Vera supplements apparently gently cleanse the colon and keep our digestive system on an even keel. Milk thistle strengthens the liver against some effects, while cod liver oil supposedly increases brain performance and nourishes the skin, hair and nails.

10) Ask for a raise

Calling up L’Oreal advertising beauties with a “because I’m worth it” pitch is guaranteed to backfire. Instead, prepare and do research. Understand why you want an increase, regardless of whether it’s the market value or the value you’re adding. Identify a specific, realistic figure and think about what else you want (like other benefits or additional responsibilities). Think about the wider context – how the company and the industry are doing. How do you behave in relation to the role and expectations? Is this value known to the various decision makers? The timing of your request is important, ideally in the context of other good news. Do not accept “no” based on a meeting. Respectfully ask for an answer based on some considerations. And if you are not successful, stay positive. , , But start developing a career plan.

11) Learn better time management

You have to go through a phase in which the inbox is treated like a normal mailbox and emptied after each visit

According to research, an average company employee receives more than 100 emails a day, and this number is increasing. If you do not gain control over this medium, you will be constantly overwhelmed and can never manage your time effectively. You have to go through a phase in which the inbox is treated like a normal mailbox and emptied after each visit. The emails are stored, deleted, sent to another person or retrieved for a later task. The inbox cannot become a to-do list. Take back control, leave your inbox empty, and use your time effectively to achieve your most important goals, such as: B. Spending time with family and friends and staying fit and healthy.

12) Go for eight (not five) a day

Instead of getting angry about the beautiful things that a “healthier” lifestyle may not allow, instead focus on learning more from the good. The language associated with weight loss often focuses on loss, discipline, and ascetic ways of doing things. Instead, ask yourself whether you have achieved your fruit and vegetable goal. And instead of trying five servings of fruits and vegetables a day, try eight. Start your day with fruits, end your day with fruits and score the day with fruits. Eat vegetables both at noon and in the evening. Suddenly your focus has changed from an emergency to one of many.

13) Apply the mantra “New Year, Same You”

We are officially committed to the cult of self-improvement and self-fulfillment. It’s great to have goals, but according to author Catherine Gray, it’s much healthier to focus on what you already have. In her new book The Unepxected Joy Of The Ordinary, Gray challenges us to stop focusing on what is wrong with our lives and to enchant everyday life anew. It also destroys some myths: big money means great luck; expensive weddings are synonymous with future happiness. High intensity sport is the best kind of sport. Take a leaf from Gray’s book and be friendlier to yourself by appreciating life as it is.

Sign up for one of The Irish Times’ Get Running programs (free!).

First select the eight-week program that suits you.

– Beginner Course: A course that takes you from inactivity to running for 30 minutes.

– Stay on track: For those who can run a few times a week.

– 10 km route: Developed for those who want to move up to the 10 km mark.

Good luck!

