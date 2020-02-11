advertisement

CHINA (ABC News) – A thirteenth American was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on Monday, when the death toll in China rose to over 1,000.

The Chinese National Health Commission said Tuesday that 1,016 people have died of the disease in China, with deaths exceeding 100 for the first time in a day. There were 108 deaths on Monday, including 103 in Hubei Province, where the newly identified virus first appeared.

A total of 42,638 people were infected in China, according to the National Health Commission, while another 319 people outside China were infected, including 12 new cases, last day, according to the World Health Organization.

The American was tested positive for ABC news on Monday night at ABC News in San Diego, a spokesman for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The patient had arrived from China on the first evacuation flight to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. The flight landed at the military base on February 5, and passengers were to be quarantined for 14 days.

Four observed patients who had previously been tested negative were consulted for additional tests on Monday morning, one of which is now positive, according to the CDC. Another patient who has been brought to UC San Diego Health is still pending test results. Both patients are “fine and have minimal symptoms,” the CDC said.

There have been 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Washington and Wisconsin. The CDC has sent newly approved corona virus tests to laboratories across the country so that states can start their own diagnostic tests instead of sending all samples to the agency’s headquarters in Atlanta.

The last confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the United States was February 5 in Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, the UK Department of Health and Social Affairs declared the virus a “serious and immediate threat” on Monday and introduced new quarantine restrictions to delay or stop the spread of the disease.

Effective immediately, every single medical professional who sees a risk of the spread of coronavirus is subject to a 14-day quarantine. These restrictions apply only in England.

“I will do everything in my power to keep people in this country safe,” UK health minister Matt Hancock said in a statement Monday. “We are taking all possible steps to control the outbreak of the corona virus.”

The new rules were adopted after a WHO press conference on Monday at which senior health officials described reports of the spread of the human coronavirus in France as “questionable”.

The broadcasts that took place in a ski area in France are worrying when “people are being transferred to China without a trip,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“The discovery of a small number of cases could be the spark that becomes the bigger fire,” he added. “But at the moment it’s just a spark.”

The WHO will meet in Geneva on Tuesday for a global research and innovation forum to identify gaps in the knowledge of scientists about the corona virus and to accelerate the development of measures to curb the spread of the disease.

At the same time, an advanced WHO team will start work in China. The international team will work with local Chinese experts to investigate the origin and severity of the new corona virus.

The overall pattern for the coronavirus remains stable. Eighty percent of the cases are mild and about 15 percent have to go to the hospital, Tedros explained. About 3% to 5% of people need intensive care and 2% of the cases are fatal.

With 99% of cases occurring in China, these statistics may not be stable if the disease spreads to a country whose public health system is weaker than that of China – a possibility WHO officials have repeatedly warned of ,

“This disease can appear relatively mild in the context of a sophisticated health system,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergency Program. “This may not be the case if it reaches a weaker health system.”

To counteract this frightening perspective, WHO is sending test kits to Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Iran, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda and Zambia. The African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also conduct diagnostic tests in Senegal and South Africa.

Father and daughter released from Miramar Airport hospital

In the meantime, the Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China are experiencing a quarantine life.

Frank Wicinski and his 3-year-old daughter Annabel spent two days under observation in the hospital after landing at Miramar Airport last week. While both father and daughter have been released from coronavirus and can leave the base after the 14-day quarantine, Wicinski’s wife, Li Qiong, remains in China taking care of her father, who has a severe coronavirus.

“(My wife) was said by the doctors:” Your father is dying and probably has one or two days left, “Wicinski told KGTV’s San Diego ABC subsidiary.

Coronavirus has also been diagnosed with Li Qiong in recent days.

“I feel like I should have stayed the way I could,” said Wicinski. “On the one hand, I know that it was right to get Annabel away from there. But she is my wife and I love her. “

(AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko) Journalists work near the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, which is moored in Yokohama harbor in Yokohama, Japan on Monday, February 10, 2020. The operator of the ship announced on Monday that a further 66 cases were found on board. That is in addition to 70 reported earlier.

(Cheng Min / Xinhua via AP) In this photo, published by the Xinhua News Agency, workers disinfect closed retail spaces after the coronavirus outbreak in the Jiang’an district of Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province, Monday, February 10, 2020. Mainland China has a strong The previous day’s drop reported a renewed increase in cases of the new virus, while the number of deaths rose to over 900, with at least two more recorded abroad.

(Xiao Yijiu / Xinhua via AP) In this photo by the Chinese news agency Xinhua, medical personnel in protective suits work in the Infectious Diseases Department of the Wuhan Union Hospital in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province on January 28, 2020.

23 Americans on board a cruise ship in Japan turn to coronavirus

Rebecca Frasure has been in the isolation ward of a hospital in Tokyo since Friday.

Frasure and her husband were supposed to be enjoying themselves on a cruise through Asia, but she is now among the 135 people on board the Diamond Princess who have proven positive for the novel corona virus.

“I haven’t seen the outside of my room since I arrived,” Frasure said in a telephone interview on Monday from her hospital room to ABC News. “Just never think that something like this will happen if you are only on vacation and live life. So yes, it was pretty shocking.”

The cruise ship has been quarantined at sea in the Japanese port of Yokohama, according to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Affairs, since it arrived there on February 3. All persons infected with the newly discovered virus were brought ashore for treatment, while the other passengers – including the man from Frasure – remained in their rooms on board until the end of the quarantine period.

“He’s holding it well. You know, it’s difficult to separate in this way,” said Frasure about her husband. “We only understand it as we can.”

Princess Cruises, which operates the ship, announced on Sunday that it will offer a full refund to all 2,666 guests on board. According to a spokeswoman for Princess Cruises, more than 400 passengers traveled from the USA, at least 23 of whom are infected with the disease.

The new corona virus causes symptoms similar to pneumonia, which, according to the CDC, range from mild coughing to severe fever and difficulty breathing. There is still no vaccine for the virus and no known effective therapeutic agents.

Frasure, who lives in Forest Grove, Oregon with her husband, said she felt “good” except for a slightly stuffy nose. She said the worst symptoms she had had from the virus were mild fever and cough, both of which have since subsided.

“It doesn’t even feel like a cold,” she told ABC News. “To be perfectly honest, I wouldn’t have known there was something wrong with me if they hadn’t tested me.”

“I don’t think there is any reason to cause panic,” she added. “I think people just have to be aware and, as you know, practice good hygiene.”

According to the World Health Organization, at least 319 people in 24 countries outside of China have been infected with the novel corona virus. Only one patient died outside of China – a 44-year-old man in the Philippines – which increases the number of people killed in the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak to 1,017.

The WHO has declared the outbreak to be a global health emergency.

The epicenter is located in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first cases of the new corona virus were discovered in December. A 60-year-old American who tested positive for the disease died in a Wuhan hospital last week, a U.S. embassy spokesman told ABC News. He is the first US citizen to die diagnosing the newly identified virus.

A number of Americans have been evacuated from China in recent weeks, and the US State Department has identified dozens more who have asked for help with the evacuation from Hubei province, which includes Wuhan.

The outbreak has caused several major U.S. airlines to discontinue all flights to China and American companies and government agencies to evacuate employees from the country. The U.S. State Department issued a Level 4 travel notice for China on January 30, warning people to avoid any trip to the country.

New York’s Milena Basso and Guy Cerullo are among the thousands of people aboard the Diamond Princess quarantined cruise ship in Japan. The couple, who are on their honeymoon, said they are trying to keep their spirits up, but the increasing number of infected passengers is worrying.

“It’s creeping up slowly,” Basso told ABC News in a telephone interview Monday. “It makes us think we’re here, we’re just prone to this scenario happening. That’s what really worries us.”

Like all other passengers on board, the newlyweds are confined to their room. You get three meals a day, free internet and access to counseling services.

Passengers may also enter the top deck of the ship with masks and gloves during the scheduled breaks, but Basso and Cerullo said they don’t want to risk it. The couple even stopped allowing crew members to clean up in their room.

“I would go mad rather than catch the virus,” Basso told ABC News. “In the end it will be worth it for us to just come home, be healthy and clean, and that’s it.”

ABC News’ Monica Bousa, Kevin Lo, Maggie Rulli, Justin Soloman, Anthony Trotter and Christine Theodorou all contributed to this report.

