advertisement

January was full of some of the best deals we’ve seen since the holidays. Fortunately for you, February starts even stronger! Highlights from the daily collection of Saturday offers that you don’t want to miss are the end of a sale that gives you a $ 50 Fire TV Stick 4K for $ 34.99 and a $ 40 Fire TV Stick for $ 24.99, a surprisingly good ILIFE robotic vacuum cleaner for sale for just $ 128, a 15-piece high-carbon stainless steel knife for $ 33.98 instead of $ 120, a best-selling 50-inch 4K Fire TV for just $ 279.99, the 43-inch FHD version for $ 219.99, the best fast wireless charging standard from Anker for $ 14.99, a popular LED strip lamp for only $ 17.84, a sleek and modern LED desk lamp for only $ 15.99 and Amazon’s $ 230 DVR for cutters for just $ 144.99. View all the best deals today.

Fire TV Stick 4K

The most powerful 4K streaming media stick.

View favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney +, Apple TV, HBO and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV and more.

Start and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Enjoy beautiful images with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 +.

Choose from 500,000 films and TV episodes.

More storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills.

Alexa on Fire TV offers the most extensive voting experience of any streaming media player.

Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes.

Fire TV stick

The # 1 best-selling streaming media player, with Alexa Voice Remote (2nd generation, released in 2019).

Use the special on / off, volume and mute buttons to control your TV, soundbar and receiver.

View favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney +, Apple TV, HBO and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV and more.

More storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills, and browse millions of websites with Firefox or Silk.

Alexa on Fire TV offers the most extensive voting experience of any streaming media player.

Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes.

No cable or satellite? Watch live TV and sport with subscriptions to Hulu, Sling, YouTube TV and others.

Pair with compatible Bluetooth headphones to listen to movies and music.

ILIFE V3s Pro robot vacuum cleaner

With tangle-free care for pet hair, focused on picking up hair, dirt, debris on hard floors. Wheels diameter – 65 mm

Low profile design for cleaning under beds, furniture where dirt is hidden. Ideal for hardwood, tiles, laminate or stone.

Self-charging, programmable schedule, smart anti-shock and anti-fall sensors. Running time 90-100 minutes

Easy operation with remote control, or one-touch automatic cleaning button on robot.

Tip: Easy maintenance, empty garbage can and clean the filter after every use. Replace the filter every month.

12-month customer service and U. S. customer service offer you peace of mind and great service

15-piece kitchen knife set with sharpener

【ALL-IN-ONE KNIFE SET】 Professional knife set consists of: 8 ″ Chef’s knife, 8 ″ Bread knife, 8 ″ Cutting knife, 7 ″ Santoku knife, 5 ″ universal knife, 3.5 ″ knife, kitchen scissors, knife sharpener, 6 pieces of 5 ″ Steak knife and acacia wooden block

【PROFESSIONAL QUALITY】 The blades of all blades are forged from superior German carbon steel with excellent corrosion resistance and oxidation resistance. Strong, durable bolster for perfect stability and control. Each edge of the knife, polished by hand per side, makes the knives extra sharp.

【ERGONOMIC HANDLE】 The ergonomically designed handle offers comfort and confidence in handling, sturdiness and durability, especially during long-term use. A perfect mix of design and functionality!

【EASY CARE & STORAGE】 All knives are well organized in a beautiful wooden block from Acacia, which could be a perfect kitchen decor while reducing the risk of rust formation (Dishwasher Safe & hand washing recommended). Perfect gift for Thanksgiving, Wedding, Anniversary, Housewarming.

【AFTER SALES SERVICE】 Lifelong quality and satisfaction support and 24-hour dedicated email customer support. Our customer team is there to help if you have any questions about your blades. The Emojoy is a professional knife brand, we are committed to improving your cooking experience. We want to do everything to make you happy with our knife set.

TOSHIBA 50LF711U20 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV edition

Built-in Fire TV Experience – Fire TV Edition brings live-over-the-air TV and your favorite streaming content together on the home screen. Connect an HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live-over-the-air TV or stream movies and shows from Disney +, Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more.

Dolby Vision HDR – Improved 4K HDR image with a larger contrast range and superior brightness.

Lifelike image quality – Experience breathtaking 4K Ultra HD image quality with more than 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast and vivid colors. View movies and TV shows to life in ultra high definition.

Voice Remote with Alexa – Everything you expect from a remote control – plus launch apps, search TV shows, switch inputs, control smart home devices and more, with just your voice. With Prime Video, Netflix, HBO and PlayStation Vue buttons you have direct access to your favorite apps.

Get smarter – this TV is smart and easy in all ways. Connect it, connect to Wi-Fi and enjoy. What’s more, your TV is getting smarter with new Alexa skills and functions through automatic software updates over the air, so you always have the latest information.

Toshiba 43LF421U19 43-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV edition

Built-in Fire TV Experience – Fire TV Edition brings live-over-the-air TV and your favorite streaming content together on the home screen. Connect any HD antenna (sold separately) to watch live-over-the-air TV or to stream movies and shows from Disney +, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO and more.

With the built-in Fire TV experience you can enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills, including Disney +, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ and more

Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a uniform home screen (HD antenna required).

Easily control your TV with the included Voice Remote with Alexa – plus, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch between inputs, control smart home devices and more, with just your voice.

Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 38.2 “x 22.5” x 3.2 “, TV with stand: 38.2” x 24.3 “x 8.9”. Multiple device input / output options: 3 HDMI including 1 with ARC, USB, composite input, antenna / cable input, digital output (optical), audio output, Ethernet.

Anchor wireless charger, 10W Max PowerWave standard

The advantage of Anker: join the 50+ million that are driven by our leading technology.

A Galaxy or Speed: a highly efficient chipset offers 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy, while iPhones get a raised 7.5W charge. For the best results, use a fast-charging 2.0 or 3.0 adapter (9V / 2a) for charging the Samsung Galaxy and iPhone.

Flip: Charge in landscape mode while watching videos or portrait mode for messages and face recognition.

Case-friendly: don’t mess with your phone case. Powerwave charges directly via protective covers. Only rubber / plastic / TPU cases with a thickness of less than 5 mm. Magnetic and metal mounts or cards prevent charging.

What you get: PowerWave standard, 4 m Micro USB cable, welcome guide, carefree 18 months and friendly customer service. (AC adapter not included)

Govee 16.4Ft waterproof RGB light strip kit

Multiple colors: LED strip lights with 44 most important IR remote control, the primary offer red, green, blue (RGB) and white, and also 16 multicolored options to make your favorite color to decorate your room.

Perfect decoration: Govee color-changing strip light is a perfect home ornament, transforms your living room, bedroom, house, kitchen, ceiling, back of TV, desk, stairs and more with colored light. Gives you a colorful life.

Stick sturdy, easy to install: professional and stronger 3M adhesive is good to solve the falling problem of the strip, stick light strips firmly on the wall or TV with the extra 3M adhesive clips. You can cut any 3 LEDs along the crop marks without damaging the remaining strips.

Brighter and colored: Govee strip light is equipped with SMD 5050 quality LEDs that last up to 50,000 hours of lighting. 8 degree brightness from weak to clear can create a romantic or energetic atmosphere.

IP65 Waterproof: beautify your backyard or a camper with the LED light strip (Note: power adapter and controller are NOT waterproof) Govee 16.4ft LED strips, remote control, 12V / 1.5A power supply, 5 self-adhesive clips. 12 months warranty, 24 hours friendly service.

TaoTronics portable LED desk lamp

Ergonomic touch button: effortlessly switch between 3 color modes (white, warm white and natural white) and 5 brightness levels

Energy-efficient, durable lamp: Class A energy-saving LED lamp lasts up to 50,000 hours under normal use

Automatic memory function: easily maintain your favorite settings; the lamp automatically selects the previously selected brightness level. The brightness and mode of last use can be saved in the case of a constant power, but cannot be remembered after disconnecting the power

Lightweight and adjustable: Multi-joint arm for ultimate functionality; slim, compact shape for easy placement in any environment

Convenient dual power supply: power via USB cable or AC adapter for use anywhere, anytime. You can use the mobile power to power the desk lamp, but the lamp itself has no battery

Rearrange TV

Fire TV Recast is a DVR that allows you to watch and record TV at home over the air with Fire TV or Echo Show, or on the road with a compatible mobile device – with no monthly fees.

Enjoy live sports, local news, late night shows and other TV programs from channels available via an HD antenna (available separately).

Record up to 2 shows at the same time. Also save up to 75 hours of HD programming.

With a compatible device with Alexa, you can use your voice to search for programs, manage the channel guide, and manage recordings.

The most reliable video streams via WiFi from a wireless DVR.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

.

advertisement

advertisement