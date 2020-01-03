advertisement

batteries

January 3, 2020 Tina Casey

advertisement

The hits continue to come for fossil fuel stakeholders in the United States, and the hits come from the direction of energy storage. Lithium ion batteries already help renewable energy sources compete against fossil energy in some markets, and that is just the beginning. The next generation of energy storage will go far beyond the capabilities of current Li-ion technology, as federal energy experts pursue a goal of 120 gigawatt storage by 2050.

Li-ion energy storage Good, something else better

The arrival of cheap energy storage is a real game changer for sustainable energy. About 15 years ago, experts from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory looked at an ambitious scenario of 20% penetration. Today they say that 80% or more renewable energy is feasible and 100% conceivable.

That will depend on the next generation of energy storage technology.

Pump pump is currently the only option for bulk storage on the market. Apart from that, lithium ion batteries are still decisive.

Earlier this week, NREL took a deep dive into the state of battery technology and explained why the market for energy storage should best go beyond – and also.

Lithium-ion batteries are good as far as they go, but the country’s thirst for seasonal and day-to-day conditioning is still driving the market for natural gas plants.

A solar energy installation plus storage with Li-ion batteries can, in some circumstances, reduce utility costs for commercial buildings far below grid prices, but a recent NREL study has not shown a general cost advantage.

In addition, the cost benefit only applies during the approximately four-hour lithium-ion battery charging cycle.

Energy storage: follow the money

The energy department already has nearly 700 energy storage projects in the pipeline or active in the US. Apart from pumped hydro, including thermal storage, cooled water (make ice at night and use it for cooling during the day) and ‘water splitting’ to produce sustainable hydrogen, among other things.

For now, the consensus is that just old pumped hydro will continue to dominate in the near future:

“Hydropower with pump storage is the backbone of the storage capacity of the country. Historically, it was used to include a large, inflexible generation in the food system. Currently, pump storage is used to integrate large amounts of renewable energy into the grid, as a technology that both improves reliability and reduces costs. “

The pumped-up hydro bottleneck is, as NREL sees it, financial. It can take 8-10 years to build a pump with pump installation, but today’s electricity market is moving much faster than that.

With the money in mind, the energy department recently launched a pumped hydro-R&D effort to halve the construction timeline while reducing costs and risks.

In the meantime, pumped hydro fans hope for the Gordon Butte pumped hydro system from Montana. Until now, the design of pumped hydros was location-specific and the wheel had to be reinvented in every project.

The Gordon Butte project is designed to ensure replication on other sites, potentially saving a lot of money.

What about the storage of hydrogen energy?

Yes, what about that?

Well, NREL expects hydrogen storage to ultimately be “the most cost-effective method for maintaining and discharging at least a week of electricity.”

That is certainly better than pumped hydro. For example, the Gordon Butte project is expected to offer eight hours of storage, which is better than Li-ion batteries, but not nearly a day, let alone a week or more.

To be clear: energy storage is not suitable for everyone. Regardless of what is happening in the field of renewable hydrogen, there is still enough room in the US electricity grid for expanding pump water and diving in compressed air and other emerging storage platforms.

However, NREL expects that researchers have only just begun to implement transformative approaches that will bring the cost of renewable hydrogen (from water instead of natural gas) far below current levels.

Another advantage is that hydrogen storage does not necessarily require a large footprint.

NREL draws attention to a particularly interesting project for renewable hydrogen that fits in with the trend of renewing the wind farm.

Patented by NREL itself, the new system would generate renewable hydrogen and store it in steel wind turbine towers.

CleanTechnica contacts NREL for an update on this new hybrid hydrogen wind tower, so keep an eye on this.

Follow me on twitter.

Photo (cropped): “The AES Corporation, based in Virginia, installed the world’s largest solar plus storage system on the south side of the Hawaiian island of Kauai. A reduced version was first tested at NREL. ”Photo by Dennis Schroeder via NREL.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Tina Casey specializes in military and operational sustainability, advanced technology, emerging materials, biofuels and water and wastewater problems. Tina’s articles are regularly posted on Reuters, Scientific American and many other sites. The opinions are own. Follow her on Twitter @TinaMCasey and Google+.









advertisement