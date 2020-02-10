advertisement

A 12-year-old boy has been charged and charged with allegedly racist abuse of a Rangers player during the Old Firm Derby in December.

The incident allegedly happened during the Rangers’ 2-1 win over Premiership Champion Celtic on December 29.

The boy cannot be named for legal reasons, Police Scotland confirmed on Monday.

Greater Glasgow Division superintendent Mark Sutherland said: “Abuse of any kind is completely unacceptable and Police Scotland will continue to rigorously investigate any reports of abuse we receive and bring those responsible to the appropriate authorities.

“We would like to remind the public that the accused under the age of 18 cannot be named or identified for legal reasons under the Criminal Procedure (Scotland) Act 1995.”

Thanks to Ryan Kent and Nikola Katic’s goals on both sides of an Odsonne Edouard equalizer, Rangers celebrated their first league win since 2010 at Celtic Park.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was knocked out in the second half of stoppage time after receiving a second yellow card for the simulation.

