You can now read our different approaches to creating designs using the FantasyPros design simulator. We have everything from mixed designs with 12 teams to designs for AL and NL only. And today, take a look at an auction league with 12 teams.

Now, besides slow drafts, auction drafts are the best way to draft, because everyone gets a shot at every player instead of just relying on a random draft order and hoping that you are defeated by a particular player. With the auction, you can have whoever you want as long as you stay below your budget, which is typically $ 260.

We will get the following results for the sample design, but we should first consider the approach I took for this design.

Whether it’s an auction or a snake design, I always play the design room. If you’re married to a strategy, it can cause you to fail if things don’t go as planned. Spoiler: They never go as planned.

While I was planning to play the design room here as well, I had two rules that were set for myself:

I wouldn’t spend more than $ 4 on my catcher and three reliefs

I wanted to try to get as many top-end assets as possible and follow the Stars and Scrubs approach

To explain this a bit, it’s all about the league context. It is a league with 12 teams, a catcher, no central or corner fields and 21 roster positions. There is so much talent on the offensive side that I knew I would be happy regardless of who took most of my places to make up for possible starts. I wanted to have elite hitters, two elite pitchers, and a high-up starter, and then fill out my list with a bunch of $ 1 players.

For a catcher, I never invest in one – especially in a league with this format. The difference between them just doesn’t justify paying for you, and there are many options on the wire.

As far as I’m relieved, their years of matching with the closers just don’t exist and you can easily make savings throughout the season. I wanted to target people I thought would have a chance to save cheaply sometime in the season.

After each player, I will compare similarly ranked players (one directly above and one directly below) using the FantasyPros Expert Consensus Leaderboard to give you an idea of ​​whether I overpaid or determined a value for the guy.

OK, now we dive into the draft.

C: Carson Kelly (C – ARI) $ 1

I’ve already worked through my strategy above with Catcher, so it should come as no surprise that Kelly is my type here at $ 1. Three teams won a $ 1 starting spot, the other two were Jorge Alfaro and Francisco Mejia. Kelly destroyed lefties last year, but I hope he can be a 25-30 year old when he’s had a full season. Fantastic value for money for $ 1.

Equal players: Will Smith $ 7, Christian Vazquez $ 7

1B: Rhys Hoskins (1B – PHI) $ 4

When I faced Hoskins, I already had a player (you’ll see him below) in the first base, but he was also OF authorized. Look, the past year has been disappointing. We expected a leap forward, but instead he took a step back with his batting average. But the strength was still there and it is one of my favorite bounceback goals in the designs. I like the price at $ 4.

Equal players: Trey Mancini $ 8, Carlos Santana $ 5

2B: Ryan McMahon (1B / 2B / 3B – COL) $ 2

This is probably my least preferred choice in the auction. It’s a $ 2 player, so you can’t expect much. I still have a lot of work to do to make this choice pay off – starting with McMahon with 500 record appearances with the hard-to-predict Rockies. If I played this league, I would play the hot hand on the second base of the waiver, hoping to find a permanent option.

Equal players: Eduardo Escobar $ 8, Garrett Hampson $ 1

3B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (3B – TOR) $ 13

I was very, very excited to get Guerrero for $ 13. But then I saw what people like Josh Donaldson ($ 11) and Matt Chapman ($ 8) are and I wonder if I should have waited. I have Guerrero as my third best baseman, so the price is worth it to me if he has an MVP season this year.

Equal players: Manny Machado $ 18, Eugenio Suarez $ 10

SS: Trevor Story (SS – COL) $ 27

So far, the team seems to have some concerns, doesn’t it? I agree, but we’re about to enter a route where I’ll have four first classics in my next five picks. With Story I was pretty pleased to get it for just $ 27 – and it was the second shortstop I chose at the time. It is expected that he will achieve fifth place overall with the Power Speed ​​combo and Coors Field. This could be my favorite selection for the design, along with Hoskins.

Equal players: Francisco Lindor $ 31, Trea Turner $ 32

OF: Mike Trout (OF-LAA) $ 60

Before I go into my considerations here, let me tell you that Ronald Acuna won $ 57 and he was the first player nominated. I tried to get a feel for the room, but I wish I had spent a dollar or two on Acuna and the speed it brings. But three dollars more for trout, with which I more than agree. My payout point was $ 62, so I was still below budget. There isn’t a player who has the superiority and security that Trout brings, and with the much better offensive around him, we may not have seen the best of Trout yet.

Equal players: Ronald Acuna $ 57, Christian Yelich $ 61

OF: Cody Bellinger (1B / OF – LAD) $ 40

Bellinger was the guy I sneaked into on the first base until I got Hoskins. I wanted to have as many stallions as possible, and Bellinger, who is the fourth placed fantasy player, to win for $ 21 less than Yelich is a win in my book. Lindor, who ranks after him in the ECR, paid nine dollars less, which is a lot, but I already had two short stops and couldn’t get the auction. Bellinger is pretty close, however.

Equal players: Christian Yelich $ 61, Juan Soto $ 31

OF: Franmil Reyes (OF – CLE) $ 3

This was when I tried to fill my list with $ 1 people, but was happy to spend the extra dollar on Reyes. There is Khris Davis, who does most of the home races in his league in his bat. For $ 3, it’s a good investment that I was happy to make. He also has no risk of being on a train.

Equal players: David Dahl $ 5, Lorenzo Cain $ 4

Util: Trea Turner (SS – WAS) $ 32

When I got gymnasts I was absolutely thrilled. I have a man with a potential of 25 homers, an average of 300 and 50-60 thefts. However, potential is the key word. His speed statistics for 162 games is great, but we haven’t seen the entire season due to injuries. I’m still okay with the price for him to offset the drop in speed from Acuna to Trout, but seeing Lindor, which costs $ 31, hurts.

Equal players: Trevor Story $ 27, Alex Bregman $ 29

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDNYm3KdUR4 (/ embed)

SP: Walker Buehler (SP – LAD) $ 32

I wanted an ace. By then, I had already spent $ 159 of my $ 260 budget on trout, bellinger, history, and gymnasts. I had to budget at least $ 60 to get two top-notch pitchers. I missed the big four, but I took the fifth and sixth pitcher based on ECR, starting with Bühler. He’s relying on a ton of fastball, which people aren’t talking about, but he’ll give me profits, an elite strike rate, and excellent odds if he approaches 200 innings other than health.

Equal players: Max Scherzer $ 39, Mike Clevinger $ 26

SP: Mike Clevinger (SP – CLE) $ 26

Speaking of the sixth pitcher, here comes Clevinger. He was downright dominated by an injury when he returned, and few had the off-season hype that boosted their ADP like Clevinger. There are health issues with him, but I expect elite numbers while he’s on the hill.

Equal players: Walker Buehler $ 32, Shane Bieber $ 26

SP: Dinelson Lamet (SP – SD) $ 10

The only other player who could challenge the hype Clevinger gets is Lamet. I have long-term concerns about Lamet, but the benefit he has cannot be ignored. While his fastball is hit hard and he only has two real pitchers, he puts on so many strikeouts. The $ 10 price tag will look silly in a few weeks.

Equal players: Frankie Montas $ 8, Zac Gallen $ 8

SP: Dallas Keuchel (SP – CHW) $ 1

I have a lot of advantages in my rotation, so I decided to go into a good team with an innings eater. You will see a lot of ugliness, but these are the stars and scrubs for you. However, I am a little nervous about the central defense behind Keuchel as a groundball thrower.

Equal players: Cole Hamels $ 1, Ryan Yarbrough $ 1

SP: Mitch Keller (SP – PIT) $ 1

Keller is a popular post-hype option this year, and rightly so. He was the most unfortunate pitcher in baseball last year, as he had an ERA of 7.13 but a SIERA of 3.78 and a FIP of 3.19. I don’t think he has any ace stuff, but he can be a solid SP3 and the ace of the lower pirates.

Equal players: Chris Archer – undrafted, Michael Kopech $ 1

RP: Kyle Crick (RP – PIT) $ 1

My closers are bad. I know it. This is completely right. I will never invest in designs and that is just my philosophy. There is too much sales with them year after year, and bullpens are managed so unpredictably. With Crick, I expect him to get closer to the pirates last year, and Keone Kela has not only reached the last year of his contract, but also slapped Crick in the clubhouse last season. I don’t think he’ll be in Pittsburgh on opening day.

Equal players: Tony Watson $ 1, Jordan Lyles – not moved

RP: Daniel Hudson (RP – WHAT) $ 1

Hudson should be able to get his share of parades for the Nationals this year as he, Will Harris, and Sean Doolittle try to improve the Nationals’ bullpen that caused them problems during the playoffs.

Equal players: Diego Castillo – not occupied, Kevin Gausman – not occupied

RP: Josh Lindblom (SP / RP – MIL) $ 1

I decided to go with my last Reliever SPARP (start pitcher as a relief pitcher). Lindblom is trapped at a fulcrum with the Brewers after staying in the KBO. His head is missing, but his playing reminds me of Miles Mikolas.

Equal players: Jordan Lyles – naughty, Nathan Eovaldi – naughty

Bank: Kyle Tucker (OF-HOU) $ 2

I had Tucker before I got Reyes and he’s the single player on my bench. In a league with 12 teams, there are enough batsmen that I would rather stow away if I am able to. The Astros have played with Tucker in the past, and Josh Reddick is still in town, and Hunter Pence could also be there. However, if he is released, he has every chance of being closer to a $ 10 outfielder than to a $ 2 outfielder.

Equal players: Kyle Schwarber – naughty, Aristides Aquino $ 11

Bank: Garrett Richards (SP – SD) $ 1

The Padres will be in IDGAF mode with Richards when he enters the last year of his two-year contract with the team. They let him – and let him – throw as many innings as he can. It’s a bargain price of $ 1.

Equal players: Jeff Samardzija – Not Moved In, Dustin May $ 3

Seat: Aaron Civale (SP – CLE) $ 1

I believe in Civale. I believe in Cleveland Voodoo magic with its jugs. I also had no options for $ 1 anymore.

Similar classified jugs: Johnny Cueto – naughty, Rich Hill – naughty

Bank: MacKenzie Gore (SP – SD) $ 1

Let’s go! In my last election, most teams had shrunk to a few dollars. I don’t think Gore will break the camp with the team, but as I said in my NL-only mock, we wouldn’t have thought Chris Paddack would do that at the time in 2019. Gore has the ability to win a league.

Similar classified jugs: Tanner Roark – naughty, Casey Mize – naughty

Overall, I love this team. It was in line with the strategy I had in mind and I will put the top end talent in a flatter league than a well-positioned team from above. The system didn’t love my team and gave me a C-, but a lot has to do with the fact that I don’t have any closers on my team at all. You should be able to complete save-off-the-wire cards and bet planes on the players for $ 1. Watch out for the waiver card if it doesn’t hit.

If this team started the regular season, I would consider it my best team I have set up. Here are the results and the full draft:

