Photo: Stephen Vaughan

The cameraman Roger Deakins celebrated his long defeat at the 2018 Academy Awards and won his first prize in his 14th nomination for “Blade Runner 2049”. But other frequent nominations weren’t so happy …

Getty Images

Greg P. Russell (16 nominations)

The seasoned sound mixer Greg P. Russell received his first nomination for “Black Rain” in 1989. He almost received a 17th nomination for the “13 hours” of 2016, but his nomination was withdrawn after he “violated the provisions for Academy campaigns that prohibit telephone lobbying “.

Paramount Pictures

Roland Anderson (15)

The longtime art director received his first nomination for “A Farewell to Arms” in 1934 – and then lost for classics such as “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (1961) and “Come Blow Your Horn” (1963).

Getty Images

Alex North (15)

The composer Alex North was awarded an honorary Oscar in 1986 – but he never won, although he won classics such as “A Streetcar Named Desire”, “Cleopatra” and “Spartacus”.

Getty Images

Thomas Newman (15)

The composer received two nominations for “Little Women” and “The Shawshank Redemption” in 1995. He earned his 15th nod in 2020 for Sam Mendes’ “1917”.

Paramount Pictures

Loren L. Ryder

The experienced sound engineer Loren L. Ryder received nominations for his sound work with classics such as “Double Indemnity”, “The War of the Worlds” and “Rear Window” – but never won a competitive Oscar. However, he won eight non-competitive awards from the Academy, including honorary awards and technical achievements.

MGM

George J. Folsey

The cameraman received 13 nominations for films such as “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944) and “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” (1954) – but was always neglected.

Photo: in the public domain

Federico Fellini (12)

The beloved Italian director received an honorary Oscar in 1993, but was awarded more than a dozen times for his direction and screenplays.

Paramount Pictures

Rick Kline

The experienced sound mixer received 11 nominations for hits such as “Terms of Endearment”, “Top Gun” and “Air Force One”.

Photo: Rochelle Bodin

Diane Warren

The songwriter received her 11th nomination in 2020 for “I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough” – a year after receiving a nomination for “I’ll Fight” from the documentary “RBG”. So far, however, she has not taken the price home with her.

Getty Images

Anna Behlmer (10)

Behlmer is a 10-time nominee for mixing films like “Braveheart”, “L.A. Confidential” and “Star Trek” from 2009.

Photo courtesy of Alan Light

Walter Lantz (10)

The seasoned animator was best known for Woody Woodpecker, but he was the bridesmaid at the Oscars forever – until he received an honorary award in 1979.

Paramount Pictures

Walter Scharf (10)

The composer has received 10 nominations for films such as “Funny Girl” and “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” over the years, but never took home an Oscar.

