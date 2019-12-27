advertisement

A plane crashed shortly after take-off near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday, killing 12 people, authorities in the Central Asian country said.

The Bek Air Fokker 100 plane, with 93 passengers and five crew members, flew towards the capital Nur-Sultan before dawn, but “lost altitude at the start and broke through a concrete fence” before hitting a two-man mark. Storey building, said Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee.

A survivor told Tengrinews news website that she heard a “scary sound” before the plane lost altitude.

“The plane was flying on a slope. Everything was like a movie: screaming, screaming, people crying, ”she said.

“Before the crash, the plane touched the runway twice with the tail, the transmission was retracted,” Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar told reporters. “A commission … will determine whether this was a pilot error or a technical problem.”

A Reuters reporter who traveled to the airport shortly after the crash said there was heavy fog in the area.

The Aviation Committee announced that all flights by Bek Air and Fokker 100 aircraft had been suspended pending an investigation.

Rescue workers working on the premises of a passenger plane crash outside of Almaty. Photo: AFP PHOTO / Kazakhstan’s Emergency Committee

Bek Air, which operates a fleet of Fokker 100 jets, said in a statement that it was waiting for official information from the investigators who worked at the crash site.

Another survivor, businessman Aslan Nazaraliyev, told Vremya newspaper that the plane had started to tremble about two minutes after take-off as it gained altitude.

“At some point we started to fall, not vertically, but at an angle. Control of the plane seemed to have been lost, ”he said.

Health officials initially claimed to have killed at least 15 people, but later corrected that number to 12. Sixty-six people were hospitalized, some of whom were in serious condition.

The crash site in the village of Almerek – just behind the end of the runway – was cordoned off.

A Reuters reporter saw the plane split apart in half next to a house half destroyed by the impact. Other aircraft took off from the airport.

“Those responsible will be severely punished under the law,” Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted, expressing condolences to the victims and their families.

Mr. Tokayev declared December 28th the National Day of Mourning and appointed Prime Minister Askar Mamin to head the Commission to investigate the crash.

The government said the crashed plane was produced in 1996 and the last flight certificate was issued in May 2019.

The Kazakh Interior Ministry said it was investigating a possible violation of flight operations and security regulations. – Reuters

